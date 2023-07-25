Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Neuer Patch sorgt für Waffenanpassungen

Die Verantwortlichen von Activision haben ein neues Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II und Warzone 2.0 veröffentlicht. Im Rahmen der neuen Version wurden einige Schadenswerte der Waffen in Warzone angepasst.
Weiterhin wurden eine Handvoll Fehler behoben. Die komplette Übersicht aller Änderungen findet ihr weiter unten.
GLOBAL
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue impacting some Players receiving Battle Pass rewards correctly
- Fixed an issue where some Players couldn’t open the Battle Pass
- Fixed an issue where the Player couldn’t access Division Rewards in Career & Rewards in Warzone Ranked Play
WARZONE
WEAPONS
» Assault Rifles «
- Lachmann-556
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Mid-far Damage increased
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
- Neck Multiplier decreased
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
M4
- Upper Torso Multiplier decreased
- Lower Torso Multiplier decreased
TAQ-56
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
Tempus Razorback
- Minimum Damage increased
- Limb Multipliers increased
» Battle Rifles «
Cronen Squall (Full Auto)
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Damage step added at Mid-range
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Headshot Multiplier decreased
» Handguns «
Basilisk
- Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended
FTAC Siege
- Maximum Damage decreased
X13 Auto
- Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended
- Maximum Damage decreased
» Shotguns «
MX Guardian
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Mid-far Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage decreased
» Submachine Guns «
ISO 45
- Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended
Attachments
Ammunition
KV Broadside
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Close-mid damage decreased
MX Guardian
- 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Close-mid Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Mid Damage Range decreased
- Minimum Damage Range decreased
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where Snipers with High Explosive rounds could be found from Ground Loot in Ranked Play matches
- Fixed an issue where, after the Player’s squad was eliminated, the Player left the match and received a prompt to rejoin the match
- Fixed an issue where Players were able to have infinite Super Jumps by using a second Temp V field upgrade
- Fixed an issue where equipping the Semi-Auto Trigger on the MX Guardian shotgun will cause the range to reduce severely while fighting AI in DMZ
- Fixed an issue where the Squad Loadout crate is missing the in-world icon until it is pinged
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to use the Gulag Token if they lost the Gulag previously in the match
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Endlich wurde mal die Snakeshot-Basilisk generft. Das war ja nicht mehr normal