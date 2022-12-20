Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II: Update behebt Fehler beim Speichern von Blaupausen

Ein weiteres Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II und Warzone 2.0 wurde auf allen Plattformen ausgerollt.
Der Entwickler nimmt im neusten Update Anpassungen vor, aber vor allem werden Fehler im Shooter beseitigt.
So etwa ein Fehler im Multiplayer, bei dem Spieler Blaupausen aus privaten Matches und Showcase speichern konnten. Auch ein Problem mit dem Gaz-Operator-Skin (Grass Ops) wurde korrigiert, bei dem dieser nach dem Freischalten nicht als gekauft angezeigt wurde.
In Warzone 2.0 wurden hingegen die Kosten für den Kauf des primären Loadouts an der Kaufstation gesenkt. Ab sofort müsst ihr dafür nur noch 2500 statt 5000 Dollar hinblättern.
Mehr Details verraten euch die Patch Notes, wenn ihr den Link zum Aufklappen drückt.
GLOBAL
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue where players were able to save Blueprints from Private Matches and Showcase.
- Fixed an issue that could affect Basilisk bullet spread when ADS.
- Fixed an issue with Gaz Operator skin (Grass Ops) not appearing as purchased once unlocked.
- Fixed an issue that caused lingering smoke to disappear while in ADS during active S.A.E..
- Fixed an issue which prevented Players from selecting a Blueprint after leaving a match early.
- Fixed an issue that caused Steam friends to appear as their SteamID64 rather than their intended nickname.
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from selecting the correct number of Battle Pass Tokens to purchase.
WARZONE 2.0
GAMEPLAY
- Buy Station
- Reduced the cost of Primary Loadout Weapons to $2500, down from $5000
BUG FIXES
Battle Royale
- Fixed an issue that caused the Champion’s Quest element negative effects to remain on screen after dropping them outside of playable boundaries.
DMZ
- Fixed an issue that prevented Players from unequipping an insured Weapon if their Contraband inventory was full.
RECENTLY IMPLEMENTED
Below we’ve included a list of items that were recently addressed and communicated via Trello and Twitter.
Gameplay
- The chance to encounter multiple circles in Battle Royale has been reduced to 15%, down from 33%.
- The Heavy Chopper has been disabled in Battle Royale while we investigate options to balance this vehicle for late game.
- Doubled the average number of Buy Stations per Battle Royale match.
- The Loadout Drop public event in Battle Royale will occur during the 2nd circle, one circle earlier than before.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue that caused Players to unintentionally lose a small amount of cash when equipping a Loadout.
- Fixed an issue that resulted in base AI Combatant difficulty being increased across DMZ that was only intended for a specific area.
1 Kommentar AddedMitdiskutieren
Immerhin gibt es einen neuen Patch – gibt aber immer noch viele Sachen, die unbedingt gefixt werden müssten.