Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 21/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 24. bis 30. Mai 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket 29,99€ 30,00€
8Floor Strategic Collection 3,99€ 16,00€
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Der Weiße Hai“ im Bundle 20,24€ 24,75€
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Megalodon“ im Bundle 35,99€ 54,00€
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Walhai“ im Bundle 23,99€ 36,00€
GROW UP 3,99€ 6,00€
Grow: Song of the Evertree 16,74€ 8,25€
Hungry Shark World 4,99€ 5,00€
Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 3,99€ 6,00€
Mighty Goose 9,99€ 10,00€
Mokoko X 9,19€ 2,30€
MudRunner 7,49€ 22,50€
OUTRIDERS 27,49€ 22,50€
Project Warlock 5,99€ 9,00€
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S 29,99€ 20,00€
Simulator XL Bundle 75,39€ 40,60€
Steampunk Tower 2 3,99€ 6,00€
Supraland 13,99€ 6,00€
Sweet Witches 3,99€ 6,00€
Taxi Chaos 9,99€ 10,00€
Teratopia 2,99€ 12,00€
The Amazing American Circus 9,99€ 10,00€
The Crew Ultimate Edition 16,49€ 33,50€
The Good Life 23,99€ 16,00€
This is the Zodiac Speaking 5,19€ 7,80€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 13,99€ 56,00€
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion 11,24€ 3,75€
Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle 15,99€ 4,00€
WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle 59,99€ 20,00€
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition 74,99€ 25,00€
XCOM 2 Verstärkungs-Pack 3,99€ 16,00€
XCOM 2 Widerstandskämpfer-Pack 1,99€ 3,00€
Zero Strain 2,99€ 7,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 24. bis 30. Mai 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
8-Bit Armies 4,49€ 25,50€
8-Bit Hordes 4,49€ 25,50€
8-Bit Invaders! 4,49€ 25,50€
11-11 Memories Retold 3,74€ 21,24€
Abenteuerzeit: Piraten der Enchiridion 14,99€ 15,00€
ABZU 6,99€ 13,00€
Assetto Corsa 5,99€ 24,00€
Baja: Edge of Control HD 7,49€ 22,50€
Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S 27,99€ 42,00€
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S 39,99€ 40,00€
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S 29,99€ 30,00€
Iron Harvest Complete Edition 24,99€ 25,00€
Judgment 19,99€ 20,00€
Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S 15,99€ 64,00€
Monster Jam Steel Titans 19,99€ 20,00€
Monster Jam Steel Titans 2 17,99€ 22,00€
MotoGP 20 7,99€ 32,00€
NBA 2K22 für Xbox Series X|S 24,74€ 50,25€
Penarium 1,79€ 7,20€
Praetorians – HD Remaster 9,99€ 10,00€
Pure Farming 2018 9,89€ 20,10€
Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition 11,99€ 28,00€
Quantum Break 9,99€ 29,99€
Railway Empire – Complete Collection 19,99€ 20,00€
Real Farm – Premium Edition 19,99€ 20,00€
ReCore 4,99€ 15,00€
RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION 44,99€ 45,00€
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 47,99€ 32,00€
RiMS Racing Xbox One 24,99€ 25,00€
Ryse: Legendary Edition 17,49€ 52,49€
ScreamRide 9,99€ 29,99€
SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition 19,99€ 19,99€
Sonic Mania 9,99€ 10,00€
Tanky Tanks 3,59€ 2,40€
Tennis World Tour 2 12,49€ 37,50€
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S 17,99€ 42,00€
The Raven Remastered 7,49€ 22,50€
The Sinking City 9,99€ 40,00€
The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition 11,99€ 48,00€
This Is the Police 4,99€ 15,00€
This is the Police 2 7,49€ 22,50€
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales 5,99€ 14,00€
Truck Driver 19,99€ 20,00€
Underworld Ascendant 7,49€ 22,50€
V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition 9,99€ 30,00€
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S 24,99€ 25,00€
Windbound 3,99€ 16,00€
WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 31,99€ 48,00€
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One 14,99€ 35,00€
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S 23,99€ 36,00€
Wreckfest Complete Edition 22,49€ 27,50€
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition 27,99€ 42,00€
Yooka-Laylee 7,99€ 32,00€
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair 7,49€ 22,50€
Zombo Buster Rising 3,99€ 1,00€

