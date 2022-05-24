Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 21/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Inhaltsverzeichnis:
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 24. bis 30. Mai 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket
|29,99€
|30,00€
|8Floor Strategic Collection
|3,99€
|16,00€
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Der Weiße Hai“ im Bundle
|20,24€
|24,75€
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Megalodon“ im Bundle
|35,99€
|54,00€
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Walhai“ im Bundle
|23,99€
|36,00€
|GROW UP
|3,99€
|6,00€
|Grow: Song of the Evertree
|16,74€
|8,25€
|Hungry Shark World
|4,99€
|5,00€
|Lost Artifacts: Golden Island
|3,99€
|6,00€
|Mighty Goose
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Mokoko X
|9,19€
|2,30€
|MudRunner
|7,49€
|22,50€
|OUTRIDERS
|27,49€
|22,50€
|Project Warlock
|5,99€
|9,00€
|RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S
|29,99€
|20,00€
|Simulator XL Bundle
|75,39€
|40,60€
|Steampunk Tower 2
|3,99€
|6,00€
|Supraland
|13,99€
|6,00€
|Sweet Witches
|3,99€
|6,00€
|Taxi Chaos
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Teratopia
|2,99€
|12,00€
|The Amazing American Circus
|9,99€
|10,00€
|The Crew Ultimate Edition
|16,49€
|33,50€
|The Good Life
|23,99€
|16,00€
|This is the Zodiac Speaking
|5,19€
|7,80€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|13,99€
|56,00€
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|11,24€
|3,75€
|Two & One Hundred Ways Bundle
|15,99€
|4,00€
|WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
|59,99€
|20,00€
|WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
|74,99€
|25,00€
|XCOM 2 Verstärkungs-Pack
|3,99€
|16,00€
|XCOM 2 Widerstandskämpfer-Pack
|1,99€
|3,00€
|Zero Strain
|2,99€
|7,00€
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 24. bis 30. Mai 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|8-Bit Armies
|4,49€
|25,50€
|8-Bit Hordes
|4,49€
|25,50€
|8-Bit Invaders!
|4,49€
|25,50€
|11-11 Memories Retold
|3,74€
|21,24€
|Abenteuerzeit: Piraten der Enchiridion
|14,99€
|15,00€
|ABZU
|6,99€
|13,00€
|Assetto Corsa
|5,99€
|24,00€
|Baja: Edge of Control HD
|7,49€
|22,50€
|Hunting Simulator 2 – Bear Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S
|27,99€
|42,00€
|Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S
|39,99€
|40,00€
|Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S
|29,99€
|30,00€
|Iron Harvest Complete Edition
|24,99€
|25,00€
|Judgment
|19,99€
|20,00€
|Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S
|15,99€
|64,00€
|Monster Jam Steel Titans
|19,99€
|20,00€
|Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
|17,99€
|22,00€
|MotoGP 20
|7,99€
|32,00€
|NBA 2K22 für Xbox Series X|S
|24,74€
|50,25€
|Penarium
|1,79€
|7,20€
|Praetorians – HD Remaster
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Pure Farming 2018
|9,89€
|20,10€
|Pure Farming 2018 Digital Deluxe Edition
|11,99€
|28,00€
|Quantum Break
|9,99€
|29,99€
|Railway Empire – Complete Collection
|19,99€
|20,00€
|Real Farm – Premium Edition
|19,99€
|20,00€
|ReCore
|4,99€
|15,00€
|RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION
|44,99€
|45,00€
|Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|47,99€
|32,00€
|RiMS Racing Xbox One
|24,99€
|25,00€
|Ryse: Legendary Edition
|17,49€
|52,49€
|ScreamRide
|9,99€
|29,99€
|SONIC FORCES Digital Standard Edition
|19,99€
|19,99€
|Sonic Mania
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Tanky Tanks
|3,59€
|2,40€
|Tennis World Tour 2
|12,49€
|37,50€
|Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S
|17,99€
|42,00€
|The Raven Remastered
|7,49€
|22,50€
|The Sinking City
|9,99€
|40,00€
|The Sinking City – Necronomicon Edition
|11,99€
|48,00€
|This Is the Police
|4,99€
|15,00€
|This is the Police 2
|7,49€
|22,50€
|Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales
|5,99€
|14,00€
|Truck Driver
|19,99€
|20,00€
|Underworld Ascendant
|7,49€
|22,50€
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S
|24,99€
|25,00€
|Windbound
|3,99€
|16,00€
|WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|31,99€
|48,00€
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One
|14,99€
|35,00€
|WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S
|23,99€
|36,00€
|Wreckfest Complete Edition
|22,49€
|27,50€
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition
|27,99€
|42,00€
|Yooka-Laylee
|7,99€
|32,00€
|Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
|7,49€
|22,50€
|Zombo Buster Rising
|3,99€
|1,00€
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!
