Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 30/2021

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 27. Juli bis 02. August 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
Asdivine Hearts I & II 11,99€ 40% DWG
At Sundown: Shots in the Dark 1,99€ 90% DWG
Black Book 21,24€ 15% Vorbestellung
Braveland Trilogy 5,99€ 60% DWG
Conga Master 1,99€ 80% Spotlight
Curse of the Dead Gods 9,99€ 50% DWG
Decay of Logos 7,99€ 60% DWG
Deleveled 6,69€ 33% Spotlight
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided 4,49€ 85% DWG
Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition 6,74€ 85% DWG
Donut County 3,89€ 70% DWG
Evan’s Remains 4,89€ 30% Spotlight
Evil Inside 9,09€ 30% Spotlight
Gorogoa 4,49€ 70% DWG
Guts & Glory 5,99€ 60% Spotlight
Handball 21 19,99€ 50% DWG
Heliborne 20,09€ 33% DWG
Hunting Simulator 5,99€ 90% DWG
Jack der Monster-Schreck und der Stab des Verderbens 27,99€ 30% DWG
Just Cause 3 3,99€ 80% DWG
Just Cause 3: XXL Edition 5,99€ 80% DWG
Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition 13,99€ 80% DWG
Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition 11,99€ 80% DWG
Just Cause 4: Reloaded 7,99€ 80% DWG
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition 14,99€ 40% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 17,99€ 40% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Alpine Landwirtschaft Add-On 13,39€ 33% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack 6,69€ 33% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC 5,35€ 33% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack 4,24€ 15% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC 3,34€ 33% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack 10,04€ 33% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC 3,39€ 15% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19: Platinum Expansion 9,99€ 50% DWG
Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey 4,79€ 60% DWG
Mail Mole 10,49€ 30% Spotlight
Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God 11,99€ 40% DWG
Metro 2033 Redux 3,99€ 80% DWG
Metro: Last Light Redux 4,99€ 75% DWG
Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares 12,49€ 50% DWG
Pro Fishing Simulator 4,49€ 10% DWG
Retrace: Memories of Death 5,59€ 30% Spotlight
Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass 3,99€ 60% DWG
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration 5,99€ 80% DWG
Rogue Stormers 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Zusatzinhalt 5,99€ 70% DWG
Sine Mora EX 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Solitaire 3D 13,99€ 30% Spotlight
Space Otter Charlie 10,49€ 30% Spotlight
Super Party Sports: Football 0,99€ 80% Spotlight
Super Space Serpent SE 2,99€ 70% DWG
Through the Darkest of Times 7,49€ 50% DWG
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition 2,99€ 85% DWG
Tour de France 2017 2,99€ 80% DWG
Tour de France 2018 3,99€ 80% DWG
Train Sim World 2: Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow – Newton & Neilston 17,99€ 40% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western 10,79€ 40% Spotlight
Trüberbrook 7,49€ 75% DWG
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker Bundle 8,99€ 50% Spotlight
Void Gore 3,49€ 30% Spotlight
Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2 5,99€ 80% DWG
We should talk. 3,49€ 50% Spotlight
Willkommen in Hanwell 2,99€ 80% DWG
Yaga 9,99€ 60% DWG
Yes, Your Grace 13,99€ 30% Spotlight

Hinweis: Neben den hier aufgeführten wöchentlichen Rabatten könnt ihr euch zusätzlich beim Xbox Ultimate Game Sale mit über 600 Angeboten bedienen.

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort