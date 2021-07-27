Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 30/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 27. Juli bis 02. August 2021
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|Asdivine Hearts I & II
|11,99€
|40%
|DWG
|At Sundown: Shots in the Dark
|1,99€
|90%
|DWG
|Black Book
|21,24€
|15%
|Vorbestellung
|Braveland Trilogy
|5,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Conga Master
|1,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Decay of Logos
|7,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Deleveled
|6,69€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
|4,49€
|85%
|DWG
|Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
|6,74€
|85%
|DWG
|Donut County
|3,89€
|70%
|DWG
|Evan’s Remains
|4,89€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Evil Inside
|9,09€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Gorogoa
|4,49€
|70%
|DWG
|Guts & Glory
|5,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Handball 21
|19,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Heliborne
|20,09€
|33%
|DWG
|Hunting Simulator
|5,99€
|90%
|DWG
|Jack der Monster-Schreck und der Stab des Verderbens
|27,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Just Cause 3
|3,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Just Cause 3: XXL Edition
|5,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition
|13,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4 – Gold Edition
|11,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Just Cause 4: Reloaded
|7,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|14,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19
|17,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Alpine Landwirtschaft Add-On
|13,39€
|33%
|DWG
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack
|6,69€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Bourgault DLC
|5,35€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – GRIMME Equipment Pack
|4,24€
|15%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – John Deere Cotton DLC
|3,34€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack
|10,04€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Rottne DLC
|3,39€
|15%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19: Platinum Expansion
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|4,79€
|60%
|DWG
|Mail Mole
|10,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Marenian Tavern Story: Patty and the Hungry God
|11,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Metro 2033 Redux
|3,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|4,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Outbreak Co-Op Nightmares
|12,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Pro Fishing Simulator
|4,49€
|10%
|DWG
|Retrace: Memories of Death
|5,59€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Rise of the Tomb Raider Season Pass
|3,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
|5,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Rogue Stormers
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition – Zusatzinhalt
|5,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Sine Mora EX
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Solitaire 3D
|13,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Space Otter Charlie
|10,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Super Party Sports: Football
|0,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Super Space Serpent SE
|2,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Through the Darkest of Times
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
|2,99€
|85%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2017
|2,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Tour de France 2018
|3,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Train Sim World 2: Cathcart Circle Line: Glasgow – Newton & Neilston
|17,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: Diesel Legends of the Great Western
|10,79€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Trüberbrook
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker Bundle
|8,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Void Gore
|3,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer Bundle: Mordheim and Blood Bowl 2
|5,99€
|80%
|DWG
|We should talk.
|3,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Willkommen in Hanwell
|2,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Yaga
|9,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Yes, Your Grace
|13,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
Hinweis: Neben den hier aufgeführten wöchentlichen Rabatten könnt ihr euch zusätzlich beim Xbox Ultimate Game Sale mit über 600 Angeboten bedienen.
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!