Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 31/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 03. bis 09. August 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
Aery – A Journey Beyond Time 6,99€ 30% Spotlight
Asdivine Cross 10,49€ 30% DWG
BRUTAL 2URVIVE Bundle 6,99€ 30% DWG
Clea 2 13,49€ 10% DWG
Dead Island Definitive Collection 7,49€ 75% DWG
Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure 0,99€ 90% Spotlight
Disintegration 14,99€ 50% DWG
DUCATI – 90th Anniversary 1,49€ 85% Spotlight
FAR CRY 4 SEASON PASS 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Far Cry 5 – Season Pass 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
Far Cry 5 – XXL-Paket 29,99€ 40% Spotlight
Far Cry 5 Silberbarren – XL-Paket 24,49€ 30% Spotlight
Galaxy Champions TV 4,89€ 30% Spotlight
Ghostrunner: Metall-Ochsen-Pack 2,49€ 50% Spotlight
Ghostrunner: Winterpaket 0,99€ 50% Spotlight
GreedFall 12,24€ 65% DWG
HELLFRONT: HONEYMOON 1,99€ 80% Spotlight
INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall 3,74€ 75% DWG
Indie Darling Bundle vol.3 6,44€ 85% DWG
It’s Quiz Time 13,99€ 30% Spotlight
Karma. Incarnation 1 8,99€ 25% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Premium Edition 29,99€ 40% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Season Pass 29,99€ 25% DWG
LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds 9,99€ 50% DWG
Lonely Mountains: Downhill 13,39€ 33% DWG
Mafia III: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 67% DWG
Miden Tower 8,99€ 40% DWG
My Friend Pedro 9,99€ 50% DWG
Outbreak: Complete Collection 55,99€ 30% DWG
Outbreak: Endless Nightmares 14,99€ 25% DWG
Outer Wilds 14,99€ 40% DWG
Pipe Push Paradise 2,74€ 75% DWG
Reverse Crawl 3,24€ 75% DWG
Sayonara Wild Hearts 7,79€ 40% DWG
SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption 9,49€ 50% DWG
Sir Lovelot 6,99€ 30% DWG
Space Engineers 13,99€ 30% DWG
Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2020 27,99€ 30% DWG
Street Racer Underground 4,49€ 25% Spotlight
Surf World Series 8,99€ 40% Spotlight
Tales from the Borderlands 14,99€ 25% DWG
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek 1,74€ 75% DWG
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples 1,74€ 75% DWG
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges 1,74€ 75% DWG
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate 1,74€ 75% DWG
The Fisherman – Fishing Planet 20,99€ 65% DWG
The Forbidden Arts 3,74€ 75% DWG
The Skylia Prophecy 4,89€ 30% Spotlight
Tour de France 2020 17,49€ 65% DWG
Train Sim World 2: Cane Creek: Thompson – Potash 19,49€ 35% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: SouthEastern BR Class 465 8,39€ 40% Spotlight
Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition 27,99€ 30% DWG
WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship 8,99€ 85% DWG
Xenon Valkyrie+ 1,49€ 85% Spotlight

