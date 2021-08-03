Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 31/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.
Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 03. bis 09. August 2021
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|Aery – A Journey Beyond Time
|6,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Asdivine Cross
|10,49€
|30%
|DWG
|BRUTAL 2URVIVE Bundle
|6,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Clea 2
|13,49€
|10%
|DWG
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Demetrios – The BIG Cynical Adventure
|0,99€
|90%
|Spotlight
|Disintegration
|14,99€
|50%
|DWG
|DUCATI – 90th Anniversary
|1,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|FAR CRY 4 SEASON PASS
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
|14,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 5 – XXL-Paket
|29,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Far Cry 5 Silberbarren – XL-Paket
|24,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Galaxy Champions TV
|4,89€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Ghostrunner: Metall-Ochsen-Pack
|2,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Ghostrunner: Winterpaket
|0,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|GreedFall
|12,24€
|65%
|DWG
|HELLFRONT: HONEYMOON
|1,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|INDIE BUNDLE: Shiness and Seasons after Fall
|3,74€
|75%
|DWG
|Indie Darling Bundle vol.3
|6,44€
|85%
|DWG
|It’s Quiz Time
|13,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Karma. Incarnation 1
|8,99€
|25%
|DWG
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|29,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|29,99€
|25%
|DWG
|LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|13,39€
|33%
|DWG
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|Miden Tower
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|My Friend Pedro
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Outbreak: Complete Collection
|55,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Outbreak: Endless Nightmares
|14,99€
|25%
|DWG
|Outer Wilds
|14,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Pipe Push Paradise
|2,74€
|75%
|DWG
|Reverse Crawl
|3,24€
|75%
|DWG
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
|7,79€
|40%
|DWG
|SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption
|9,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Sir Lovelot
|6,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Space Engineers
|13,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2020
|27,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Street Racer Underground
|4,49€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Surf World Series
|8,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Tales from the Borderlands
|14,99€
|25%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek
|1,74€
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 3: Ripples
|1,74€
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges
|1,74€
|75%
|DWG
|The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate
|1,74€
|75%
|DWG
|The Fisherman – Fishing Planet
|20,99€
|65%
|DWG
|The Forbidden Arts
|3,74€
|75%
|DWG
|The Skylia Prophecy
|4,89€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Tour de France 2020
|17,49€
|65%
|DWG
|Train Sim World 2: Cane Creek: Thompson – Potash
|19,49€
|35%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: SouthEastern BR Class 465
|8,39€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Two Point Hospital: JUMBO Edition
|27,99€
|30%
|DWG
|WRC 7 FIA World Rally Championship
|8,99€
|85%
|DWG
|Xenon Valkyrie+
|1,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!