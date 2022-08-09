Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 32/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 09. bis 15. August 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Aircraft Evolution 4,99€ 5,00€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Deluxe Edition 27,99€ 42,00€
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered 15,99€ 24,00€
Castle on the Coast 8,99€ 6,00€
Curse of the Dead Gods 9,99€ 10,00€
Das Schwarze Auge: Memoria 4,99€ 15,00€
Das Schwarze Auge: Satinavs Ketten 4,99€ 15,00€
Depth of Extinction 4,94€ 10,05€
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising 10,04€ 4,95€
FAR CRY 6 27,99€ 42,00€
FAR CRY 6 – Gold Edition 39,99€ 60,00€
Gravity Heroes 7,24€ 7,25€
Human Fall Flat 5,99€ 14,00€
MONOPOLY DEAL 1,49€ 3,50€
Outbreak: Epidemic 3,24€ 9,75€
Panzer Dragoon: Remake 2,49€ 22,50€
Rabbids Invasion : Die Interaktive TV-show 4,99€ 15,00€
Saints Row The Third Remastered 9,99€ 30,00€
Shady Part of Me 5,99€ 9,00€
Steam Tactics 4,99€ 5,00€
STEEP Season Pass 4,99€ 15,00€
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Deluxe Edition 50,98€ 34,00€
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition 38,99€ 21,00€
The Serpent Rogue 11,99€ 8,00€
The Surge – Augmented Edition 7,49€ 17,50€
Violett Remastered 2,49€ 7,50€
Woodle Tree Bundle 4,49€ 10,50€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Action RPG Sale – 09. bis 15. August 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Adam’s Venture: Origins Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
AereA Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 40%
Alien: Isolation Xbox Game Pass 75%
Alien: Isolation – The Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Anthem EA Play 90%
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Back 4 Blood Xbox Game Pass 55%
Back 4 Blood Annual Pass Add-On 50%
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 65%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80%
Blackguards 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Blood Knights Xbox One
AK 		75%
Borderlands 3 Season Pass Add-On 67%
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 Add-On 35%
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Citizens of Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Code Vein Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dead Space (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition 		Smart Delivery 40%
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade Add-On 20%
Devil May Cry HD Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dying Light: Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Faery: Legends of Avalon Xbox One
AK 		80%
Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 50%
GreedFall Smart Delivery 60%
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Judgment Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		55%
King of Seas Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Lost in Random EA Play 50%
Mafia II: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mafia III: Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Mars: War Logs Xbox One
AK 		67%
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Metro Exodus Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst EA Play 65%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Need For Speed EA Play 75%
Need For Speed Heat EA Play 80%
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered EA Play 80%
Need For Speed Payback EA Play 60%
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Need For Speed Rivals EA Play 75%
Outward – The Soroboreans Add-On 60%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Portal Knights Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Shadows: Awakening Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
STEEP Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Smart Delivery 35%
Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled Xbox Game Pass 80%
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy Xbox Game Pass 75%
The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Serpent Rogue Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		40%
Titanfall 2 EA Play 80%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Torment: Tides of Numenera Xbox Game Pass 60%
Unravel EA Play 75%
Unravel Two EA Play 75%
Unravel Yarny Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Vikings Wolves of Midgard Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut Xbox Game Pass 70%
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Wasteland Remastered Xbox Game Pass 80%
WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%

