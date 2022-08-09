Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 32/2022

|
Adam’s Venture: Origins
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
AereA
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
90%
|
Alan Wake Remastered
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Alien: Isolation
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Alien: Isolation – The Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Anthem
|
EA Play
|
90%
|
Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
Back 4 Blood
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
55%
|
Back 4 Blood Annual Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Batman: Arkham Knight
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
65%
|
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
80%
|
Blackguards 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Blood Knights
|
Xbox One
AK
|
75%
|
Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Child of Light
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Citizens of Space
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Code Vein Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Dead Space (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Dead Space 2 (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Dead Space 3 (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Upgrade
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Devil May Cry HD Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Dragon’s Dogma: Dark Arisen
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Dying Light: Platinum Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Faery: Legends of Avalon
|
Xbox One
AK
|
80%
|
Far Cry New Dawn
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Far Cry Primal
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Greak: Memories of Azur
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
GreedFall
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Judgment
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
55%
|
King of Seas
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
60%
|
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
25%
|
Lost in Random
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mars: War Logs
|
Xbox One
AK
|
67%
|
Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Metro Exodus Gold Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
75%
|
Middle-earth: The Shadow Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Mirror’s Edge Catalyst
|
EA Play
|
65%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Need For Speed
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Need For Speed Heat
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Need For Speed Payback
|
EA Play
|
60%
|
Need For Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Need For Speed Rivals
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Outward – The Soroboreans
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Portal Knights
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Rayman Legends
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content
|
Add-On
|
65%
|
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Shadows: Awakening
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts & SGW3 Unlimited Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts Full Arsenal Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
SolSeraph
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
South Park: The Fractured But Whole
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
70%
|
South Park: The Stick Of Truth
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
67%
|
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
STEEP
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Crew 2 Special Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
70%
|
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
40%
|
The Serpent Rogue
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
40%
|
Titanfall 2
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Torment: Tides of Numenera
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Unravel
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Unravel Two
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Unravel Yarny Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Valkyria Revolution
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Vikings Wolves of Midgard
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
60%
|
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Wasteland Remastered
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
35%
|
Yakuza 0
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yakuza Kiwami
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Yakuza Kiwami 2
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%