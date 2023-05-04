FULL BROODMOTHER EQUIPMENT SET

Additional armor recipes have been added for you to craft to complete the Hedge Broodmother armor set:

Chest of the Mother Demon

Greaves of the Mother Demon

BROODMOTHER MUTATION ADDITIONAL EFFECT

The Mom Genes mutation will now also increase all poison damage you deal by a large amount, on top of allowing you to summon spiderlings to fight alongside you.

MAY SIGN SET

During the month of May, a new May Sign Set will be purchasable at the Science Shop related to Spring and the allergies that come with it.

NEW BOSS: INFECTED BROODMOTHER

That’s right, the Hedge Broodmother isn’t the only mom in town and we will be celebrating the arrival of the Moldy Matriarch this Broodmother’s day month as well!

The Infected Broodmother lays hidden, deep in the bowels of the Haze, waiting for a poor soul to set her free.

This new epic boss is a permanent addition to the game (not just for the Month of May) and will test your backyard skills to the limit.

NEW EQUIPMENT

Full equipment set related to the Infected Broodmother

1 new weapon to craft

1 new trinket to obtain

NEW ACHIEVEMENT

1 New Achievement for killing the Infected Broodmother

NEW BUILDINGS

Infected Broodmother Throne

Infected Broodmother Brazier

Stuffed Infected Broodmother

Infected Broodmother Wall Mount

With that, we wish you good luck, and don’t forget to tell your favorite yard mom „Happy Broodmother’s Day!“

BUG FIXES / CHANGES

CHANGES:

Fewer Wasps spawn in base attacks.

Wasps are no longer immune to poison.

Wasp Drone heal amount reduced.

Most poisons applied by the player to creatures now have double the duration.

Increasing damage per tick of all poison effects.

Broodmother set poison, venom, and poison nova effects no longer get applied to the player or your party members.

Increasing the bonus poison damage gained from Spider and Widow armor sets.

Increased the damage and stun damage of the unarmed bonus attack from Lil Fist.

Increased the damage of the bonus attack from the power droplet.

Lil Fist Mastery bonus now guarantees a second hit with every punch.

Wasps summoned with the Apex Predator effect of the Bard’s Bow now also apply bleed with their attack.

Updated the building shape of the chimney-to-roof intersection pieces. The previous shape prevented corner roof pieces from attaching correctly if the chimney was placed flush with the walls. Added in Chimney’d Pinecone Roof which was missing from the original 1.2 update.



CRASH FIXES:

Fixed a memory leak in physics code that should reduce out of memory crashes that happen after playing for some time.

Fixed a crash that could happen when using the „Copy“ action on a building.

BUG FIXES: