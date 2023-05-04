Erst in der letzten Woche wurde das umfangreiche Super Duper-Update für Grounded mit tonnenweise neuen Inhalten und Verbesserungen veröffentlicht. Jetzt schickt Obsidian Entertainment direkt das nächste hinterher.
Im jüngsten Update für das Survival-Spiel fügt der Entwickler neue Rüstungsrezepte für die Brutmutter hinzu, wodurch das Rüstungsset endlich vervollständigt wird.
Weiterhin wird die Brutmutter-Mutation jetzt den von euch verursachten Giftschaden erhöhen und es lassen sich Spiderlinge beschwören, die für euch kämpfen.
Doch das ist nicht alles.
Mit der infizierten Brutmutter hat der Entwickler gleich einen neuen Boss dem Garten hinzugefügt. Dementsprechend wurden auch gleichzeitig neue Gebäudeteile, ein neues Rüstungsset sowie eine neue Waffe und Schmuckstück hinzugefügt, die zum neuen Boss passen.
Schaut euch die untenstehenden Patch Notes an, um mehr über das Update für Grounded zu erfahren, in dem auch Fehlerkorrekturen enthalten sind.
FULL BROODMOTHER EQUIPMENT SET
Additional armor recipes have been added for you to craft to complete the Hedge Broodmother armor set:
- Chest of the Mother Demon
- Greaves of the Mother Demon
BROODMOTHER MUTATION ADDITIONAL EFFECT
The Mom Genes mutation will now also increase all poison damage you deal by a large amount, on top of allowing you to summon spiderlings to fight alongside you.
MAY SIGN SET
During the month of May, a new May Sign Set will be purchasable at the Science Shop related to Spring and the allergies that come with it.
NEW BOSS: INFECTED BROODMOTHER
That’s right, the Hedge Broodmother isn’t the only mom in town and we will be celebrating the arrival of the Moldy Matriarch this Broodmother’s day month as well!
- The Infected Broodmother lays hidden, deep in the bowels of the Haze, waiting for a poor soul to set her free.
- This new epic boss is a permanent addition to the game (not just for the Month of May) and will test your backyard skills to the limit.
NEW EQUIPMENT
- Full equipment set related to the Infected Broodmother
- 1 new weapon to craft
- 1 new trinket to obtain
NEW ACHIEVEMENT
- 1 New Achievement for killing the Infected Broodmother
NEW BUILDINGS
- Infected Broodmother Throne
- Infected Broodmother Brazier
- Stuffed Infected Broodmother
- Infected Broodmother Wall Mount
With that, we wish you good luck, and don’t forget to tell your favorite yard mom „Happy Broodmother’s Day!“
BUG FIXES / CHANGES
CHANGES:
- Fewer Wasps spawn in base attacks.
- Wasps are no longer immune to poison.
- Wasp Drone heal amount reduced.
- Most poisons applied by the player to creatures now have double the duration.
- Increasing damage per tick of all poison effects.
- Broodmother set poison, venom, and poison nova effects no longer get applied to the player or your party members.
- Increasing the bonus poison damage gained from Spider and Widow armor sets.
- Increased the damage and stun damage of the unarmed bonus attack from Lil Fist.
- Increased the damage of the bonus attack from the power droplet.
- Lil Fist Mastery bonus now guarantees a second hit with every punch.
- Wasps summoned with the Apex Predator effect of the Bard’s Bow now also apply bleed with their attack.
- Updated the building shape of the chimney-to-roof intersection pieces.
- The previous shape prevented corner roof pieces from attaching correctly if the chimney was placed flush with the walls.
- Added in Chimney’d Pinecone Roof which was missing from the original 1.2 update.
CRASH FIXES:
- Fixed a memory leak in physics code that should reduce out of memory crashes that happen after playing for some time.
- Fixed a crash that could happen when using the „Copy“ action on a building.
BUG FIXES:
- Steal effect no longer applied to friendly targets.
- Player summons can no longer trigger effects from the player when attacked by the player.
- Clients can now achieve the „Chillax“ achievement if the host had already achieved it without them being there.
- Wasp Queen boss music properly loops.
- Fixed a few dialogues in the game that were not triggering (late game lab, Moldorc Castle button).
- The post-game report card can now be closed when using a controller.
- Sour weapons can no longer damage some lab machines.
- Equipment in chests can now be correctly repaired using materials in nearby chests.
- The player will no longer be briefly stuck in front of the Super Duper after inserting a disk.
- Bard’s Bow will now have an on-screen marker when dropped on the ground.
- Respawning from the Petal Bed properly spawns the player next to the bed.
- Bee Bee Q recipe in the Oven interface no longer extends past the edge of the screen.
- Chat messages no longer are read aloud if both players have „Chat Text to Speech“ disabled.