Grounded: Playground Modus mit zahlreichen Verbesserungen

Den Playground Modus in Grounded hat Obsidian jetzt um einen Browser erweitert. Mit ihm könnt ihr nach veröffentlichte Playgrounds in der Community suchen.
Passend dazu kann ein Playground auch mit Tags versehen werden, die ihn besser beschreiben.
Eine Reihe von verschiedenen Gadgets und Gizmos wurden ebenfalls hinzugefügt. Außerdem lassen sich Objekte im Designmodus jetzt skalieren, bevor ihr sie platziert.
Weitere Gegenstände, Fehlerkorrekturen und Verbesserungen runden das neuste Update ab.
Die vollständigen Patch Notes findet ihr nachfolgend zum Aufklappen.
PLAYGROUND BROWSER
You can now view new and popular Published Playgrounds from the Grounded community. When accessing the „Downloads“ section, you will be able to quickly view Playgrounds based on various categories:
- Recent Hits:
- The most downloaded Playgrounds of the last week.
- Monthly Hits:
- The most downloaded Playgrounds of the last month that are older than a week.
- All Time Hits:
- The most downloaded Playgrounds ever that are older than one month.
- Brand New:
- The most recent Playgrounds published hot off the press.
IMPROVED PLAYGROUND DETAILS
Playgrounds have new additional details you can set in the Playground Settings menu. These settings must be set prior to publishing or updating your Playgrounds.
- Genre
- A genre tag that best conveys your Playground
- Combat Challenge
- PvP Arena
- Platforming
- Sports / Contest
- Puzzle / Escape Room
- Survival
- Adventure / RPG
- Contraption
- Art / Music
- Base Build
- A genre tag that best conveys your Playground
- Suggested Player Count
- A simple tag that best represents what player count your Playground is meant for
- Single Player
- Multiplayer
- Single or Multiplayer
- A simple tag that best represents what player count your Playground is meant for
- Published Thumbnail
- The thumbnail image players will see when downloading or browsing for your Playground. Uses photo mode for capturing the image when in the Playground Settings window.
These new details will show up on all new published Playgrounds in the Playgrounds browser.
NEW GADGETS AND GIZMOS
- Attack Listener
- A gizmo that triggers when a specific attack happens nearby. Useful for creating custom fight mechanics when bosses do a special attack.
- Player Death Listener
- A gizmo that triggers when a specified player dies.
- Storage Filler
- A gizmo that spawns items into linked storage containers. Useful for creating randomized loot when used in combo with the Random Chance gizmo.
- Hazard Volume
- A region that applies a specified status effect onto players who enter it. Options include:
- Haze
- Death
- Slow Sizzle
- Fast Sizzle
- A region that applies a specified status effect onto players who enter it. Options include:
- Win / Lose Gizmo
- A gizmo that can pop up a win or lose screen with a custom message when triggered.
- Message Notification
- A gizmo that displays a message to the player’s HUD on the lower left of the screen.
- Time of Day Switch
- A switch that triggers based on the specified time of day. Useful for having things trigger at nighttime or daytime.
- Teleport Gizmo
- A gizmo version of the Telepotty. Activating it teleports the triggering object to any random Teleport Gizmo matching the same channel.
- Design Mode Fast Travel Location
- A gizmo that allows you to quickly teleport to the location via the Map while in Design mode. Helpful for quickly getting around when designing a large Playground.
- Custom Sign
- A sign to write a larger amount of text in. Useful for explaining things to players in your Playground.
ADDITIONAL PLAYGROUND FEATURES
OBJECT SCALING SUPPORT
- A new „Scale“ axis has been added when placing objects in Design mode. This allows you to scale objects larger or smaller before placing them. For example, you can now make a small baseball or a huge baseball.
SHOW AND HIDE ACTIONS FOR BUILDINGS
- Buildings now have „Toggle Shown“, „Show“, and „Hide“ actions. Hiding a building will turn off the visuals and collision for the building allowing players to walk through them.
- Some use case examples:
- Create a spooky environment where walls and other buildings show up or disappear based on triggers the player walks into.
- Create a jumping puzzle where floor pieces toggle between shown and hidden when linked to timers.
ARMOR DUMMY VARIANTS
- In Design Mode, you can now customize Armor Dummies to use a different visual appearance. The variant options are:
- Default (clay dummy)
- Max
- Willow
- Pete
- Hoops
- B-B-Bones
- Grid Kid (from the crafting 3D preview)
- That’s right, you can use these to create some spooky sights!
HANDY GNAT GHOST MODE
- Handy Gnat can now toggle into Ghost Mode allowing it to clip through objects and the world. Helpful for getting through walls and rooms quickly without having to relocate or trash objects.
NEW PLAYGROUND PROPS
New Loot Bags (Found under Storage & Utilities)
- Ominent Chest
- Max’s Backpack
- Pete’s Backpack
- Willow’s Backpack
- Hoop’s Backpack
New Trap
- Death Spikes
New Manmade Props
- Pebble Village Lunch Box
- With customizable lid angle!
- Onyx Family Computer System (found in the upper yard Brawny Bin)
- Onyx Joystick
- Onyx Keyboard
- Yoked Girth – The Adventure Game
- Minotaurs and Myrmidons – Quest for the Golden Box
- Quick Billy’s BillyHog Hunt
- Billy Hog Tray
- Cardboard Box A
- Cardboard Box B
- Cocktail Umbrella
- Pagoda
- Woodpile Axe
ADDITIONAL PLAYGROUND QUALITY OF LIFE
- Armor Dummies and Lights have a Customize option to disallow players from being able to interact with them in Play mode.
- All Sign Set Signs are unlocked in Playgrounds mode.
- You can exit Play mode from the Death screen.
- Playing a Downloaded Playground will trigger an autosave on game start.
MAJOR FIXES:
- Fixed issue where structural buildings would place incorrectly when building.
- Items no longer behave oddly when floating on top of water.
- [REDACTED] can no longer knock you off of ziplines.
CRASH FIXES:
- Fixed client crash that could occur after repairing buildings.
OTHER BUG FIXES:
- MIX.R modules in the standard Backyard no longer disappear after loading a Playground save.
- Grass blades chopped down fall softly again as opposed to extremely fast.
- Volumes no longer prevent placing objects that are touching them.
- Scoreboard can no longer go negative behind the scene.
17 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Wirklich ein richtig gutes Spiel! 👍
Habe ich noch nie gespielt. Geht das auch im Singleplayer?
Tolles Spiel, muss ich mal wieder reinschauen. Macht zu 4 wahnsinnig viel Spaß.
@leech ist bestimmt was für dich.
Sieht wirklich übertrieben cool aus, hab es mir noch nicht angeschaut, weil ich denke es nur in multiplayer sein Potential entfacht, ähnlich wie bei sea of thieves.
Als solo Spieler wird es eher schwierig oder?
Super spiel. Aber irgendwie finde ich das gar nicht so einfach
Super Update 🙂