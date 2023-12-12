Grounded: Playground Modus mit zahlreichen Verbesserungen

PLAYGROUND BROWSER

You can now view new and popular Published Playgrounds from the Grounded community. When accessing the „Downloads“ section, you will be able to quickly view Playgrounds based on various categories:

Recent Hits: The most downloaded Playgrounds of the last week.

Monthly Hits: The most downloaded Playgrounds of the last month that are older than a week.

All Time Hits: The most downloaded Playgrounds ever that are older than one month.

Brand New: The most recent Playgrounds published hot off the press.



IMPROVED PLAYGROUND DETAILS

Playgrounds have new additional details you can set in the Playground Settings menu. These settings must be set prior to publishing or updating your Playgrounds.

Genre A genre tag that best conveys your Playground Combat Challenge PvP Arena Platforming Sports / Contest Puzzle / Escape Room Survival Adventure / RPG Contraption Art / Music Base Build

Suggested Player Count A simple tag that best represents what player count your Playground is meant for Single Player Multiplayer Single or Multiplayer

Published Thumbnail The thumbnail image players will see when downloading or browsing for your Playground. Uses photo mode for capturing the image when in the Playground Settings window.



These new details will show up on all new published Playgrounds in the Playgrounds browser.

NEW GADGETS AND GIZMOS

Attack Listener A gizmo that triggers when a specific attack happens nearby. Useful for creating custom fight mechanics when bosses do a special attack.

Player Death Listener A gizmo that triggers when a specified player dies.

Storage Filler A gizmo that spawns items into linked storage containers. Useful for creating randomized loot when used in combo with the Random Chance gizmo.

Hazard Volume A region that applies a specified status effect onto players who enter it. Options include: Haze Death Slow Sizzle Fast Sizzle

Win / Lose Gizmo A gizmo that can pop up a win or lose screen with a custom message when triggered.

Message Notification A gizmo that displays a message to the player’s HUD on the lower left of the screen.

Time of Day Switch A switch that triggers based on the specified time of day. Useful for having things trigger at nighttime or daytime.

Teleport Gizmo A gizmo version of the Telepotty. Activating it teleports the triggering object to any random Teleport Gizmo matching the same channel.

Design Mode Fast Travel Location A gizmo that allows you to quickly teleport to the location via the Map while in Design mode. Helpful for quickly getting around when designing a large Playground.

Custom Sign A sign to write a larger amount of text in. Useful for explaining things to players in your Playground.



ADDITIONAL PLAYGROUND FEATURES

OBJECT SCALING SUPPORT

A new „Scale“ axis has been added when placing objects in Design mode. This allows you to scale objects larger or smaller before placing them. For example, you can now make a small baseball or a huge baseball.

SHOW AND HIDE ACTIONS FOR BUILDINGS

Buildings now have „Toggle Shown“, „Show“, and „Hide“ actions. Hiding a building will turn off the visuals and collision for the building allowing players to walk through them.

Some use case examples: Create a spooky environment where walls and other buildings show up or disappear based on triggers the player walks into. Create a jumping puzzle where floor pieces toggle between shown and hidden when linked to timers.



ARMOR DUMMY VARIANTS

In Design Mode, you can now customize Armor Dummies to use a different visual appearance. The variant options are: Default (clay dummy) Max Willow Pete Hoops B-B-Bones Grid Kid (from the crafting 3D preview)

That’s right, you can use these to create some spooky sights!

HANDY GNAT GHOST MODE

Handy Gnat can now toggle into Ghost Mode allowing it to clip through objects and the world. Helpful for getting through walls and rooms quickly without having to relocate or trash objects.

NEW PLAYGROUND PROPS

New Loot Bags (Found under Storage & Utilities)

Ominent Chest

Max’s Backpack

Pete’s Backpack

Willow’s Backpack

Hoop’s Backpack

New Trap

Death Spikes

New Manmade Props

Pebble Village Lunch Box With customizable lid angle!

Onyx Family Computer System (found in the upper yard Brawny Bin)

Onyx Joystick

Onyx Keyboard

Yoked Girth – The Adventure Game

Minotaurs and Myrmidons – Quest for the Golden Box

Quick Billy’s BillyHog Hunt

Billy Hog Tray

Cardboard Box A

Cardboard Box B

Cocktail Umbrella

Pagoda

Woodpile Axe

ADDITIONAL PLAYGROUND QUALITY OF LIFE

Armor Dummies and Lights have a Customize option to disallow players from being able to interact with them in Play mode.

All Sign Set Signs are unlocked in Playgrounds mode.

You can exit Play mode from the Death screen.

Playing a Downloaded Playground will trigger an autosave on game start.

MAJOR FIXES:

Fixed issue where structural buildings would place incorrectly when building.

Items no longer behave oddly when floating on top of water.

[REDACTED] can no longer knock you off of ziplines.

CRASH FIXES:

Fixed client crash that could occur after repairing buildings.

OTHER BUG FIXES: