Shadow Warrior 3: Neues Spiel+ bringt mehr Waffenskins und Herausforderungen

Mit einem neuen Update lockt Flying Wild Hog Spieler zu einem erneuten Besuch in Shadow Warrior 3 ein.
Der Entwickler hat dem Shooter eine Neues Spiel+ Funktion spendiert. Darin sind schon alle Waffen direkt freigeschaltet. Der zuvor erzielte Fortschritt bei der Freischaltung von Upgrades und Herausforderungen wird in das neue Spiel übernommen.
Zusätzliche Herausforderungen und Waffenskins wurden ebenfalls hinzugefügt. So erhaltet ihr nach dem Töten von Kaninchen etwa einen dauerhaften Fluch, teilt dafür aber permanent erhöhten Schaden aus. Die neuen Waffenskins gibt es hingegen für den Abschluss von Herausforderungen.
Dazu kommen einige Verbesserungen im Spiel sowie Fehlerkorrekturen.
Mehr Details zu diesem Update stehen in den Patch Notes.
- Fix for a bug where ledges near the grappling point in the Ancient Cock arena weren’t transitioning the player into a climbing animation.
- Fix for a bug where enemies were permanently stuck in their floating animation after being struck by the Seeking Eye.
- Fix for a bug where the rabbit outfit immediately disappears from the Cursed Oni-Hanma’s corpse once it is killed.
- Fix for a bug where the Cursed Oni-Hanma could spawn without its rabbit outfit.
- Fix for a bug where a weapon’s projectiles could bounce off a Cursed Oni-Hanma’s bunny ears.
- Fix for a bug where enemies frozen by a Brain Freeze would keep playing their idle animation.
- Fix for a bug where the player was not killed when jumping down to the previous traversal to the left of the temple arena on the Doomsday Device level.
- Fix for a bug where a permanent freeze could occur after opening and closing the Pause Menu right after using the Grapple during the Way to Motoko level tutorial.
- Fix for a bug where the next-used Swarm Launcher might stop dealing damage after discarding the previously used Swarm Launcher.
- Fix for a bug where the last surviving enemies were not highlighted properly in various arenas.
- Fix for a bug where loading screen elements would not scale when changing resolution.
- Fix for a bug where using wall climbs in the Laser Shogun’s intro arena might sometimes not allow the player to climb the same objects in Motoko’s Thunderdome arena.
- Fix for a bug where an incorrect amount of available upgrade points was shown in the Chapter Select screen for the Midnight Snack level.
- Fix for a bug where the notification for picking up an upgrade point was missing after loading a level via Chapter Select.
- Fix for a bug where the Hattori remained alive after performing a Finisher on it while it was also reacting to a hit.
- Fix for a bug where Hattori corpses had the wrong shader applied.
- Fix for a bug where aim-assist could slow down controller movement too much.
- New Game Plus
- Additional challenges added.
- New weapon skins added as rewards for completed challenges.
- Added Discord icon to the menu.
- Audio volume range on PC has been extended.
- Last wave enemy highlight option has been added.
- Subtitles size option added.
- Hide HUD option added.
- VFX optimization for the Walking on Eggshells level.
- Asset optimization for Midnight Snack level.
- Blast mesh code.
- Finisher indicator code.
- Kill triggers mechanic.
- Fix for a bug where loading screen elements could blink erratically.
- Fix for a bug where leaving and re-entering Way to Motoko via the Continue option after the last
- checkpoint of a level had been saved was causing the UI prompts to appear over inactive buttons.
- Updated Credits list.
- Fix for a bug where subtitles size was incorrectly translated in Polish.
- Fix for a bug where we had missing spaces in control bindings when in Simplified Chinese.
- Fix for a bug where we had missing dots in some descriptions in Polish.
- Updated text for Hero Mode.
Eine coole Idee um für einen 2. Durchgang zu motivieren.