Starfield: Dieser Screenshot-Leak stinkt nach Fake

1 Autor: , in News / Starfield

Ein neuer Screenshot-Leak zu Starfield macht gerade im Internet die Runde. Echt oder Fake?

Im Internet ist ein angeblicher neuer Starfield Screenshot aufgetaucht. Der gut informierte Insiders „SkullziTV“ hat den Screenshot in Umlauf gebracht, um dann über acht Stunden darüber zu diskutieren, ob das Bild echt sein könnte oder nicht.

Im Anschluss wurde dann der erste Tweet gelöscht, da man nun doch zu dem Entschluss gekommen ist, dass das Bild ein Fake sein könnte. Angeblich soll die gezeigte Szene von einem anderen Spiel und dann über Photoshop verändert worden sein:

Was denkt ihr? Könnte der Screenshot wirklich von Starfield sein oder glaubt ihr auch eher an ein Fake-Bild?

= Partnerlinks

1 Kommentar Added

Mitdiskutieren

Hinterlasse eine Antwort