Starfield: Dieser Screenshot-Leak stinkt nach Fake

Im Internet ist ein angeblicher neuer Starfield Screenshot aufgetaucht. Der gut informierte Insiders „SkullziTV“ hat den Screenshot in Umlauf gebracht, um dann über acht Stunden darüber zu diskutieren, ob das Bild echt sein könnte oder nicht.

Spotted by Odah on the Skullzi Discord:

The top text says "FOR INTERNAL PLAY ONLY" using what appears to be the same font Bethesda uses for Starfield.

Of course this could have been added then censored to make it seem more legit if its fake, but either way interesting find! pic.twitter.com/uvH8uxn3W8 — SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) February 28, 2021

Let me make this clear lol since C O N F U S I O N:

I think the leak looks legit for sure but thats speculation, BUT that doesn't matter, no matter how legit something looks you should ALWAYS consider it fake until verified, and nobody has verified this yet, no source etc. — SKULLZI 💀🎮 (@SkullziTV) February 28, 2021

Im Anschluss wurde dann der erste Tweet gelöscht, da man nun doch zu dem Entschluss gekommen ist, dass das Bild ein Fake sein könnte. Angeblich soll die gezeigte Szene von einem anderen Spiel und dann über Photoshop verändert worden sein:

Beginning of the trailer, it looks just like a color edition … no? pic.twitter.com/bBk1RYpHo2 — senhorTwitch (@SenhorTwitch) February 28, 2021

Was denkt ihr? Könnte der Screenshot wirklich von Starfield sein oder glaubt ihr auch eher an ein Fake-Bild?