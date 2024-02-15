Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: Patch liefert zahlreiche Verbesserungen

Warner Bros. Games und Rocksteady Studios haben für Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League einen neuen Patch veröffentlicht, um den Schergen der Bugs das Fürchten zu lehren.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Patch Notes – Feb 2024
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Patch
BUG FIXES:
- Fixed a bug that was causing Burning damage to scale with both player damage buffs and enemy debuffs. Burning damage should only be scaling via enemy debuffs.
- Fixed a bug that allowed Toyman to stack multiple of the same Augment on your gear.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented modifications to Augments on your gear from saving after exiting a multi-player session and joining a single-player session.
CHANGES IN THIS RELEASE:
- Heat Wave’s Molten Skin & The Turtle’s Shell have had their damage reduction reduced from 100% to 90%.
- Due to some players exploiting certain mission mechanics, vehicle kills during Gizmo’s Support Squad missions no longer grant XP. You are still awarded XP for mission completion.
- With the fix to Burning damage, players will be less likely to get to the same Mastery Level as before. As a result, we will be creating new Leaderboards in the interest of fairness. Fear not though, as we will be archiving the existing Leaderboards, so those currently atop the rankings will live on in infamy!
- With the fix coming to Burning damage scaling and hearing the concerns around hitting a wall when climbing Mastery levels, we have reduced enemy health scaling for Mastery levels 46 and above.
- To keep things challenging, enemies at Mastery level 46 and above will now deal more damage.
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Die Spielerzahlen auf Steam sind echt armselig (aktuell 1360, das schlechter bewertete Starfield immerhin 5780). Ob sich das Spiel noch erholt…
Sogar Arkham Knight hat mit 2970 Spielern mehr als doppelt so viele
Zahlen aus Steamcharts.com
Werde mir mal selbst ein Bild vom Game machen