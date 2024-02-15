Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League: Patch liefert zahlreiche Verbesserungen

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Patch

BUG FIXES:

Fixed a bug that was causing Burning damage to scale with both player damage buffs and enemy debuffs. Burning damage should only be scaling via enemy debuffs.

Fixed a bug that allowed Toyman to stack multiple of the same Augment on your gear.

Fixed a bug that sometimes prevented modifications to Augments on your gear from saving after exiting a multi-player session and joining a single-player session.

CHANGES IN THIS RELEASE: