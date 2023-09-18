The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Das alles bringt der nächste Patch

Für die kommende Woche wurde der neue Patch für The Texas Chain Saw Massacre angekündigt.

Am kommenden Dienstag, den 19. September, wird das nächste Update für The Texas Chain Saw Massacre veröffentlicht.

Dieses Mal liegt der Fokus vorwiegend auf dem Balancing. So wurde unter anderem der Cooldown der Fähigkeiten von Connie und Leland verlängert. Überdies wurden auch einige Fehler im Spiel behoben.

Außerdem findet am 20. September die nächste Ausgabe von The Muerto Times statt, in der über die neuesten Entwicklungen im Spiel berichtet wird.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre erschien am 18. August für Xbox Series X|S und Xbox One. Das Spiel kann auch über den Xbox Game Pass gespielt werden.

Patch Notes

Fixed: Sissy Poison Attacks This bug resulted in all Sissy attacks having a poison effect. Sissy’s normal attacks will no longer have a poison effect. Special Blend can still provide a poison attack only on her next strike. Rubber Legs can still slow down Victims already affected by poison.

Sissy Poison Attacks Fixed: Players Blocking Themselves We’ve resolved an issue where a player could block themselves resulting in matchmaking issues and errors.

Players Blocking Themselves Changed: Fusebox Locations on Slaughterhouse The Fusebox will no longer spawn next to the Slaughterhouse door. We have replaced that with a new spawn on the side of the shed near the valve exit gate.

Fusebox Locations on Slaughterhouse Changed: Valve Handle Spawns on Slaughterhouse We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Garage to be in a more high traffic area. We’ve moved the spawn location of the valve handle on the side of the Animal Pen to be in a more high traffic area.

Valve Handle Spawns on Slaughterhouse Tuned: Efficient Grappler Perk Levels Reduced This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a close encounter. Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap

Efficient Grappler Perk Levels Reduced Tuned: Efficient Backstabber Perk Levels Reduced This perk provides a % chance to keep scrap after a back stab. Level 1: 10% chance to keep scrap Level 2: 15% chance to keep scrap Level 3: 20% chance to keep scrap

Efficient Backstabber Perk Levels Reduced Tuned: Connie Ability Cooldown We have added to the base cooldown time for Connie’s Focused ability.

Connie Ability Cooldown Tuned: Leland Ability Cooldown We have added to the base cooldown time for Leland’s Life Saver ability.

Leland Ability Cooldown Tuned: Escape Restraints Minigame We have adjusted the minigame to escape your restraints at the start of a match. It will now require slightly more taps to escape and the overall minigame will take slightly longer to complete. Strength and Stealth still affect this minigame and players can build accordingly.

Escape Restraints Minigame Tuned: 7 Player Requirements We have reinstated the 7 player requirement for lobbies to launch.

7 Player Requirements