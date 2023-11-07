The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: Audio-Probleme und Exploit gefixt

Ab sofort ist ein neuer Patch für The Texas Chain Saw Massacre auf Konsolen und PC verfügbar. Er kümmert sich um zwei spezifische Audio-Probleme, bei denen der falsche Sound für die Kettensäge abgespielt wurde.
Wer sich im Horrorspiel gerne auf der Karte „Tankstelle“ in das blaue Auto in der Nähe des Werkzeugschuppens verkrochen hatte, der muss sich jetzt einen neuen Platz zum Verstecken suchen. Dieser Exploit wurde von dem Entwickler mit dem heutigen Patch behoben.
Des Weiteren kann in der Lobby nicht mehr das Level eines Spielers eingesehen werden.
Weitere Details zum heutigen Patch findet ihr in den Patch Notes.
- ixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Interaction Audio
- We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s audio defaulted back to the original chainsaw sound during scripted interactions
- Fixed: Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance Audio
- We have fixed an issue where Nicotero Leatherface’s Chain Saw Dance audio defaulted back to the standard chainsaw audio instead
- Fixed: Gas Station Car Exploit
- We have fixed an exploit where players could crouch into the blue car near the tool shed on the Gas Station map
- Players will no longer be able to enter the car
- Fixed: Pixelated Textures
- We have fixed an issue causing textures on skins to not load properly on some platforms
- Changed: Player Levels in Lobbies
- Player levels will now be hidden in lobbies
- Changed: Party Icons in Lobbies
- Players who are partied up will no longer display party icons in lobbies
- Party icon is no longer displayed in the player list, scoreboard, and match results