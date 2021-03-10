Wasteland 3: Permadeath Modus per Update verfügbar

Permadeath

Difficult Skill Checks

Retraining

Recruitment Cost

New Character Customization Options

Additional Crash and Performance Fixes

[PC] Added voice chat options to enable Push to Talk, show microphone input source, manage volume, or disable it entirely. The Push to Talk key can be customized in keyboard bindings.

Game options now have descriptive text in case our very intelligently named options weren’t clear enough.

Fixed the Poindexter quirk for Rangers recruited from HQ. They’ll now correctly receive their bonus skill points as intended… NERDS.

Resolved an issue with the bonus Hit Chance from Leadership not increasing correctly as it’s leveled up.

We just made the Hoon Homestead always available from the world map regardless of choices and progression. So that better fix it.

We screwed up the intercom before Vic and now we have unscrewed it.

Resolved a softlock that could occur while arresting Vic.

Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t save the game after a combat where you hacked a robot or tamed an animal. How does that even happen? Who knows. Well, someone does, just not me. Making games sounds hard.

Fixed an issue with the Pyromaniac Quirk catching you on fire with elemental damage types other than Fire and Explosive.

Fixed an issue where the pre-order bonus Colorado Survival Gear items could disappear from the inventory. Did you really pre-order, though? Maybe not. Feels like that was 20 years ago. It’s hard to remember.

Rally will now properly apply to squad members that are at a different elevation.

Double-dipping into two containers at the same time, where one requires a skill check to open, will no longer cause loot to disappear.

Fixed a quest progression issue with “King Cordite,” reported by Ralph. Thanks Ralph!

The quest “One of Us” can now be correctly completed if you have Ironclad Cordite in your party.

Fixed a quest progression issue during „Heads or Tails“ when a creature is tamed during combat and then runs away. Story of my life.

Fixed an issue where the last character in combat killing themselves would make it so you couldn’t end your turn.

Using the Brainwave Destabilizer on enemies in the Clown Museum no longer breaks their animations. Maybe though just shoot the horrifying clown people before they get too close?

Fixed a quest progression issue with “Hard Knox Life” when loading specific saves.

Llewellyn’s shit had gone missing and was un-interactable. We found the shit and have re-added the shit so you can interact with the shit again now.

Fixed an issue where the Optilaser 9000 couldn’t be used if your weapon was out of ammo or you had melee equipped.

Fixed an issue where getting Vic to join the Rangers and then cancelling out of the Manage Squad screen would make it impossible to add him later. But why would you do that? Add him immediately, it’s hilarious and terrible.

Fixed an issue with Close Call perk causing nitrogen, oil, and explosive tanks to sometimes not explode when attacked.

The “Call to Action” mission is no longer able to be completed more than once.

Mortar Blast now uses the correct amount of AP.

Rangers at max level (35) no longer “level up” when receiving the requisite XP. Can you imagine if life stopped at 35? Like a Logan’s Run Carousel situation and you’re running around with a gem in your hand and a robot is shouting about sea greens. I need to watch that again.

Fixed a possible softlock when taming a Glow Hopper during a combat.