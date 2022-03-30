Xbox Store: Vengeful Heart, Ikai und Spiele mit extra Rabatt verfügbar

0 Autor: , in News / Xbox Store

Im Xbox Store sind in der 13. Kalenderwoche 2022 neue Spiele verfügbar. Wir verraten euch jetzt, welche Games auf euch warten und welche Rabatte es diesmal gibt.

Heute sind in der 13. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.

Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen

Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:

Xbox Store – Weitere verfügbare Spiele:

Xbox Store – Pre-Order

Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Songerangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Xbox Store

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort