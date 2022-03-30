Xbox Store: Vengeful Heart, Ikai und Spiele mit extra Rabatt verfügbar

Heute sind in der 13. Kalenderwoche im Jahr 2022 wieder neue Spiele im Microsoft Store für Xbox eingetroffen. Wir zeigen euch, welche Games im Store ab sofort zum Download bereitstehen und auf euch warten.
Xbox Store Neuveröffentlichungen
- Crusader Kings III – 49,99 Euro (XGP)
- Crusader Kings III: Royal Edition – 74,99 Euro
- Ikai – 14,99 Euro
- Vengeful Heart –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- Pre-Order – Agent Intercept – 19,99 Euro
- Whisper Trip – 4,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Bereits verfügbare Spiele:
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands Vorbesteller-Bundle – 69,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Next-Level-Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 74,99 Euro
- Tiny Tinas Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition Vorbesteller-Bundle – 89,99 Euro
- A Memoir Blue – 7,99 Euro
- Pre-Order – MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- Pre-Order –MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- Pre-Order –MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- Imp of the Sun –
19,99 Euro– 17,99 Euro
- Blast Brigade vs. The Evil Legion – 19,99 Euro
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games – 29,99 Euro (XGP)
- Kraken Academy!! –
17,99 Euro– 14,39 Euro (XGP)
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN – 69,99 Euro
- STRANGER OF PARADISE FINAL FANTASY ORIGIN Digital Deluxe Edition – 99,99 Euro
- TUNIC – 30,76 € (XGP)
- Shredders – 30,76 Euro (XGP)
- TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 – 19,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – 69,99 Euro
- Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition – 89,99 Euro
- Dawn Of The Monsters – 29,99 Euro
- Phantom Breaker: Omnia – 41,02 Euro
- Grand Theft Auto V: Story-Modus inkl. GTA Online –
39,99 Euro– 19,99 Euro
- Grand Theft Auto V Online –
19,99 Euro– 9,99 Euro
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures – 39,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Weitere verfügbare Spiele:
- Aztech Forgotten Gods – 29,99 Euro
- Submerged: Hidden Depths – 29,99 Euro
- RPG Time: The Legend Of Wright – 29,99 Euro (noch nicht in Europa verfügbar)
- Frightence – 5,99 Euro
- 9 Monkeys of Shaolin + Ash of Gods + Redeemer: Bundle – 39,99 Euro
- Splash Cars –
6,99 Euro– 5,59 Euro
- Will You Snail? –
14,99 Euro– 12,74 Euro
- Hundred Bullets – 9,99 Euro
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition – 69,99 Euro – 34,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Standard – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle – 79,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Deluxe – 99,99 Euro
- WWE 2K22 Super Deluxe – Digitale – 119,99 Euro
- Bundle – Journey of the Broken Circle + Cosmic Top Secret –
12,49 Euro– 9,99 Euro
- Music Racer: Ultimate (Xbox Series X|S) – 6,99 Euro
- Music Racer: Ultimate – 6,99 Euro
- Quest for Infamy –
9,99 Euro– 7,99 Euro
- A Musical Story –
14,99 Euro– 13,49 Euro
- Ryans Rettungstrupp – 39,99 Euro
- What Lies in the Multiverse – 14,99 Euro
- Legend of Ixtona – 14,99 Euro
Xbox Store – Pre-Order
- CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION – 19,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – 39,99 Euro
- Evil Dead: The Game – Deluxe Edition – 59,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga – 59,99 Euro
- LEGO Star Wars: Die Skywalker Saga Deluxe-Edition – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox One Version – 59,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 2022 – Xbox Series X/S Version – 69,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 MVP Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
- MLB The Show 22 – Digital Deluxe Edition – Xbox One und Xbox Series X|S – 99,99 Euro
- MotoGP 22 – 69,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends – 39,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Leader Pack – 59,99 Euro
- MX vs ATV Legends Icon Pack – 79,99 Euro
- Saints Row – 69,99 Euro
- Saints Row Gold Edition – 99,99 Euro
- Saints Row Platinum Edition – 109,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox One – 69,99 Euro
- The Quarry Standard Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 74,99 Euro
- The Quarry Deluxe-Edition – Xbox Series X|S – 84,99 Euro
Dazu empfehlen wir euch, die aktuellen Deals with Gold-Songerangebote im Auge zu behalten, die Xbox Game Pass-Spiele auszuprobieren und die kostenlosen Games with Gold-Titel abzugreifen.
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.