Das neuste Update für Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II & Warzone 2.0 bringt gleich drei Balance-Anpassungen für Handfeuerwaffen. Der Entwickler schwächt GS Magna, FTAC Siege und X13 Auto allerdings nur in der Warzone ab.
Neben allgemeinen Fehlerkorrekturen wurden auch Animationsfehler beim Nachladen-für den Hellscream 40 mm Aufsatz auf den Waffen TAQ-V und TAQ-56 behoben.
Weitere Korrekturen und Anpassungen wurden im Battle Royale, der DMC und bei den Special Ops Missionen ausgemerzt. Mehr dazu in den Patch Notes.
GLOBAL
WEAPONS
Weapon Balancing
» Handguns «
- GS Magna
- Close range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Akimbo:
- Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- FTAC Siege
- Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- X13 Auto
- Close range headshot Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Akimbo:
- Close range Armor Damage reduced | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
BUG FIXES
General
- Fixed an issue causing Players to be incorrectly removed from matches for inactivity.
- Fixed an issue with missing visual effects on the Toxicant Blueprint in the Tracer Pack: Poison Bundle.
- Fixed an issue causing screen flicker while inspecting Battle Pass Weapon Blueprints if the Auto On option was selected.
- Fixed an issue causing Players to remain stuck on “Fetching Online Profile” when attempting to inspect social notifications.
- Fixed an issue causing unpurchased Store Bundles to appear under the “My Weapons” tab.
- Fixed an issue causing the client to freeze when selecting the “Invite to Party” option while other Players were already present in the Party.
- Fixed an issue with Menu behavior while navigating Weapon Blueprints.
- Fixed an issue preventing Players from unlocking Operator Gromsko despite meeting the requirements.
- Fixed an issue causing Prestige 6 to incorrectly display Prestige 10 rewards.
Attachments
» Underbarrels «
- Hellscream 40mm Drill
- Fixed an issue with the reload animation on the TAQ-V and TAQ-56
Previously Fixed
- Fixed an issue causing the Battle Pass menu to become unresponsive until the Player returned to the main menu.
- Fixed an issue with the tutorial that would cause the menu to freeze when the Player encountered the „Opening the Global Panel“ tip.
SPECIAL OPS
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue causing an unintended electricity visual effect during a Raid Boss.
WARZONE 2.0
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players to generate Lethal Equipment at a much higher rate than intended by repeatedly equipping Perk Packages that included the Resupply Perk.
BATTLE ROYALE
BUG FIXES
Ranked Play
- Fixed an issue causing eliminated Squad members to receive SR for unassisted enemy eliminations by live Squad members.
- Fixed an issue preventing Assists from tracking properly in the in-game Scoreboard.
- Fixed an issue that allowed Players ineligible for Ranked Play to use the Looking for Party feature.
- Fixed an issue that allowed inactive Players to remain in the match.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue preventing the White Lotus Faction Mission to “Pick up 1 Weapon in a Deployment” from tracking properly.
- Fixed an issue causing dead dropping certain items such as Heartbeat Sensors to reward excessive cooldown reduction and XP.
- Fixed an issue that would return free-to-play Players to the front Menu when attempting to view the Crown Faction missions tab.
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Das Game ist sowas von verbuggt
Richtig müsste es eigentlich heißen,
Update eliminiert Fehler im Shooter und fügt neue hinzu 😀
Wieso patchen die überhaupt noch, wenn dann im nächsten Teil sowieso wieder die selben Bugs drin sind (+ neue)?
CoD ist inzwischen doch eh nur noch eine überteuerte Beta.
Sie passen Waffen an der absolute Knaller.
Seit Monaten ist das ganze movement verbuggt das zB semtex an einem kleben bleiben der Typ aber nur minimalen Schaden bekommt. Aber Hauptsache Pistolen anpassen.
Danke Infinity ward setzen und die nächste 6
Das Game ist sowas von broken das habe ich soweit ich mich erinnern kann in diesem Maße noch bei keinem PvP Shooter erlebt… Ach ja Infinity Ward ist ja nur ein Indie Studio dem die Mitarbeiter und die finanziellen Mittel fehlen das ganze zu fixen.