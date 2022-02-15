Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 07/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 15. bis 22. Februar 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Angebot
|Ersparnis
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition
|49,99€
|DWG
|50,00€
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition
|59,99€
|DWG
|60,00€
|Bombfest
|1,94€
|DWG
|11,05€
|BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACK
|14,99€
|DWG
|5,00€
|BRAWLHALLA – COLLECTORS PACK
|89,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|Capcom Beat ‚Em Up Bundle
|9,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|Crysis Remastered
|14,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Crysis Remastered Trilogy
|34,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Evergate
|5,99€
|DWG
|4,00€
|Far Cry 5 – Season Pass
|14,99€
|DWG
|15,00€
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Megalodon“ im Bundle
|35,99€
|DWG
|54,00€
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
|17,99€
|DWG
|22,00€
|GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy
|4,68€
|DWG
|2,31€
|GROW UP
|3,99€
|DWG
|6,00€
|IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – SEASON PASS
|19,99€
|DWG
|20,00€
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
|38,49€
|DWG
|31,50€
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
|47,99€
|DWG
|32,00€
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|11,24€
|DWG
|3,75€
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|4,99€
|DWG
|5,00€
|Life is Strange: True Colors
|35,99€
|DWG
|24,00€
|Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition
|41,99€
|DWG
|28,00€
|Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition
|59,99€
|DWG
|20,00€
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|19,99€
|DWG
|20,00€
|Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition
|5,99€
|DWG
|9,00€
|Puyo Puyo Champions
|1,99€
|DWG
|8,00€
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus und Ultimate-Edition-Inhalte
|27,99€
|DWG
|52,00€
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|34,99€
|DWG
|65,00€
|Riders Republic
|34,99€
|DWG
|35,00€
|RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION
|49,49€
|DWG
|40,50€
|Riders Republic Gold Edition
|49,99€
|DWG
|50,00€
|Riders Republic Ultimate Edition
|59,99€
|DWG
|60,00€
|Riders Republic Year 1 Pass
|27,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Rustler
|16,49€
|DWG
|13,50€
|Shape Up-Goldedition
|11,24€
|DWG
|33,75€
|Sonic Colours: Ultimate
|25,99€
|DWG
|14,00€
|Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
|26,99€
|DWG
|18,00€
|Starlink: Battle for Atlas
|15,99€
|DWG
|64,00€
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|7,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|27,99€
|DWG
|12,00€
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition
|32,49€
|DWG
|17,50€
|The Division 2 – Die Warlords von New York – Erweiterung
|8,99€
|DWG
|21,00€
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition
|23,99€
|DWG
|56,00€
|The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition
|17,99€
|DWG
|42,00€
|The Great Perhaps
|2,99€
|DWG
|7,00€
|The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
|19,99€
|DWG
|5,00€
|The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
|11,99€
|DWG
|3,00€
|The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
|9,74€
|DWG
|5,25€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|DWG
|60,00€
|Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
|8,99€
|DWG
|21,00€
|Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast
|5,99€
|DWG
|14,00€
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass
|29,99€
|DWG
|10,00€
|WINGSPAN (FLÜGELSCHLAG)
|11,99€
|DWG
|8,00€
|World War Z: Aftermath
|25,99€
|DWG
|14,00€
|World War Z: Upgrade to Aftermath
|12,99€
|DWG
|7,00€
|WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship
|20,99€
|DWG
|49,00€
|WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship
|17,99€
|DWG
|42,00€
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|29,99€
|DWG
|30,00€
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition
|35,99€
|DWG
|54,00€
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!
