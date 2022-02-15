Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 07/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 15. bis 22. Februar 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Angebot Ersparnis
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Gold Edition 49,99€ DWG 50,00€
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ultimate Edition 59,99€ DWG 60,00€
Bombfest 1,94€ DWG 11,05€
BRAWLHALLA – ALL LEGENDS PACK 14,99€ DWG 5,00€
BRAWLHALLA – COLLECTORS PACK 89,99€ DWG 10,00€
Capcom Beat ‚Em Up Bundle 9,99€ DWG 10,00€
Crysis Remastered 14,99€ DWG 15,00€
Crysis Remastered Trilogy 34,99€ DWG 15,00€
Evergate 5,99€ DWG 4,00€
Far Cry 5 – Season Pass 14,99€ DWG 15,00€
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Megalodon“ im Bundle 35,99€ DWG 54,00€
GreedFall – Gold Edition 17,99€ DWG 22,00€
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy 4,68€ DWG 2,31€
GROW UP 3,99€ DWG 6,00€
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – SEASON PASS 19,99€ DWG 20,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 38,49€ DWG 31,50€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition 47,99€ DWG 32,00€
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground 11,24€ DWG 3,75€
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack 4,99€ DWG 5,00€
Life is Strange: True Colors 35,99€ DWG 24,00€
Life is Strange: True Colors – Deluxe Edition 41,99€ DWG 28,00€
Life is Strange: True Colors – Ultimate Edition 59,99€ DWG 20,00€
Necromunda: Hired Gun 19,99€ DWG 20,00€
Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Edition 5,99€ DWG 9,00€
Puyo Puyo Champions 1,99€ DWG 8,00€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus und Ultimate-Edition-Inhalte 27,99€ DWG 52,00€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition 34,99€ DWG 65,00€
Riders Republic 34,99€ DWG 35,00€
RIDERS REPUBLIC DELUXE EDITION 49,49€ DWG 40,50€
Riders Republic Gold Edition 49,99€ DWG 50,00€
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition 59,99€ DWG 60,00€
Riders Republic Year 1 Pass 27,99€ DWG 12,00€
Rustler 16,49€ DWG 13,50€
Shape Up-Goldedition 11,24€ DWG 33,75€
Sonic Colours: Ultimate 25,99€ DWG 14,00€
Sonic Colours: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe 26,99€ DWG 18,00€
Starlink: Battle for Atlas 15,99€ DWG 64,00€
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition 7,99€ DWG 12,00€
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania 27,99€ DWG 12,00€
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition 32,49€ DWG 17,50€
The Division 2 – Die Warlords von New York – Erweiterung 8,99€ DWG 21,00€
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition 23,99€ DWG 56,00€
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition 17,99€ DWG 42,00€
The Great Perhaps 2,99€ DWG 7,00€
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass 19,99€ DWG 5,00€
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos 11,99€ DWG 3,00€
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon 9,74€ DWG 5,25€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition 19,99€ DWG 60,00€
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 8,99€ DWG 21,00€
Volley & Tennis Bundle Blast 5,99€ DWG 14,00€
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass 29,99€ DWG 10,00€
WINGSPAN (FLÜGELSCHLAG) 11,99€ DWG 8,00€
World War Z: Aftermath 25,99€ DWG 14,00€
World War Z: Upgrade to Aftermath 12,99€ DWG 7,00€
WRC 9 Deluxe Edition FIA World Rally Championship 20,99€ DWG 49,00€
WRC 9 FIA World Rally Championship 17,99€ DWG 42,00€
Yakuza: Like a Dragon 29,99€ DWG 30,00€
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Legendary Hero Edition 35,99€ DWG 54,00€

