Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 36/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 07. bis 13. September 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
A Plague Tale: Innocence 11,99€ 70% DWG
Age of Wonders: Planetfall 12,49€ 75% Spotlight
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition 22,49€ 75% Spotlight
Ashen 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Ashen: Nightstorm Isle 3,99€ 60% Spotlight
Away: Journey To The Unexpected 4,24€ 75% DWG
Blue Fire 13,99€ 30% DWG
Brawlout Deluxe Edition 10,49€ 65% Spotlight
Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
Cris Tales 31,99€ 30% DWG
Dead by Daylight 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: Das Halloween-Kapitel 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face 2,49€ 50% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: Kapitel „Silent Hill“ 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: ÜBERLEBENDER-ERWEITERUNGSPACK 23,99€ 20% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION 48,99€ 30% Spotlight
Dead Island Definitive Collection 7,49€ 75% DWG
Demon’s Tier+ 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Descenders 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Digerati Best Sellers 5,69€ 85% DWG
DIRT 5 17,49€ 75% Spotlight
DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade 17,49€ 50% Spotlight
DIRT 5 Year One Edition 22,49€ 75% Spotlight
DreamWorks Spirit Luckys großes Abenteuer 27,99€ 30% DWG
Elliot 4,49€ 25% Spotlight
Endurance: Space Action 5,59€ 30% Spotlight
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition 9,99€ 75% DWG
Liege Dragon 8,99€ 40% DWG
Life of Fly 10,49€ 30% DWG
Mafia III: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 67% DWG
Max and the book of chaos 5,99€ 25% Spotlight
Monster Viator 8,99€ 40% DWG
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition 28,04€ 67% Spotlight
Olympische Spiele Tokyo 2020 – Das offizielle Videospiel 29,99€ 25% Spotlight
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
Override 2: Super Mech League 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Override: Mech City Brawl 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass 7,49€ 50% Spotlight
Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust 1,99€ 50% Spotlight
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack 4,49€ 50% Spotlight
Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic 1,99€ 80% Spotlight
Riverbond 3,79€ 80% Spotlight
Scribblenauts Mega Pack 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
Scribblenauts Showdown 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Seasons after Fall 1,99€ 80% DWG
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 1,99€ 80% DWG
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade-Bundle 24,99€ 50% DWG
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition 14,99€ 70% DWG
Spaceland 7,99€ 60% DWG
Start Your Engines bundle 2,84€ 85% DWG
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle 24,99€ 50% Spotlight
The friends of Ringo Ishikawa $10.49 30% DWG
The King’s Bird 4,99€ 75% DWG
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 59,99€ 25% DWG
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition 20,99€ 65% DWG
The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition 13,49€ 50% DWG
The Wild Eight 8,99€ 55% DWG
Vampyr 9,99€ 75% DWG
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr 5,99€ 85% Spotlight
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection 13,99€ 80% Spotlight
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Imperium edition 8,24€ 85% Spotlight
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground 23,99€ 40% DWG
Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash 15,99€ 80% Spotlight
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One 23,99€ 60% Spotlight
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S 23,99€ 60% Spotlight
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition 11,24€ 75% Spotlight
What Remains of Edith Finch 7,99€ 60% DWG

