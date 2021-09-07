Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 36/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei etlichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 07. bis 13. September 2021
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|11,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall
|12,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall Premium Edition
|22,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Ashen
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Ashen: Nightstorm Isle
|3,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Away: Journey To The Unexpected
|4,24€
|75%
|DWG
|Blue Fire
|13,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Brawlout Deluxe Edition
|10,49€
|65%
|Spotlight
|Bud Spencer & Terence Hill – Slaps And Beans
|4,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Cris Tales
|31,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Dead by Daylight
|14,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Das Halloween-Kapitel
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Ghost Face
|2,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: Kapitel „Silent Hill“
|3,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: ÜBERLEBENDER-ERWEITERUNGSPACK
|23,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION
|48,99€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Demon’s Tier+
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Descenders
|12,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Digerati Best Sellers
|5,69€
|85%
|DWG
|DIRT 5
|17,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade
|17,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|DIRT 5 Year One Edition
|22,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|DreamWorks Spirit Luckys großes Abenteuer
|27,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Elliot
|4,49€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Endurance: Space Action
|5,59€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Liege Dragon
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Life of Fly
|10,49€
|30%
|DWG
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|Max and the book of chaos
|5,99€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Monster Viator
|8,99€
|40%
|DWG
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Deluxe Edition
|28,04€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Olympische Spiele Tokyo 2020 – Das offizielle Videospiel
|29,99€
|25%
|Spotlight
|ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS
|10,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Bellona
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Maestro
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Mirai
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass
|7,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Stardust
|1,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Skin Pack
|4,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Pixel Heroes: Byte & Magic
|1,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Riverbond
|3,79€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|7,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Scribblenauts Showdown
|7,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Seasons after Fall
|1,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom
|1,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade-Bundle
|24,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|14,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Spaceland
|7,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Start Your Engines bundle
|2,84€
|85%
|DWG
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
|14,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle
|24,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|The friends of Ringo Ishikawa
|$10.49
|30%
|DWG
|The King’s Bird
|4,99€
|75%
|DWG
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|59,99€
|25%
|DWG
|The Surge 2 – Premium Edition
|20,99€
|65%
|DWG
|The Survivalists – Deluxe Edition
|13,49€
|50%
|DWG
|The Wild Eight
|8,99€
|55%
|DWG
|Vampyr
|9,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|5,99€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection
|13,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Imperium edition
|8,24€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|23,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Warhammer Pack: Hack and Slash
|15,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
|14,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One
|23,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox Series X|S
|23,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2
|7,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Premium Edition
|11,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|What Remains of Edith Finch
|7,99€
|60%
|DWG
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!