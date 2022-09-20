Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 38/2022

|
11-11 Memories Retold
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
2K Ball N‘ Brawl Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
ABZU
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
65%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-01 FALKEN Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADF-11F Raven Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ADFX-01 Morgan Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Anchorhead Raid
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – ASF-X Shinden II Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – CFA-44 Nosferatu Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-15 S/MTD Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-16 XL Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-2A Super Kai Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F-4E Phantom II + 3 Skins
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – F/A-18F Super Hornet Block III
Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – FB-22 Strike Raptor Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – MiG-35D Super Fulcrum Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Ten Million Relief Plan
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate
Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
70%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Unexpected Visitor
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – XFA-27 Set
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assetto Corsa
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Assetto Corsa Competizione
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
65%
|
Assetto Corsa Competizione GT4 Pack DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assetto Corsa Competizione Intercontinental GT Pack DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assetto Corsa Competizione – 2020 GT World Challenge Pack DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assetto Corsa Competizione – British GT Pack DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assetto Corsa – DLC Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assetto Corsa – Ready To Race DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Assetto Corsa – Red Pack DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Battletoads
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
BioShock: The Collection
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
80%
|
Bleeding Edge
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Bloodstained Iga’s Back Pack DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Blue Dragon
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Book of Demons
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Borderlands
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
60%
|
Borderlands 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
60%
|
Borderlands 2 Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
70%
|
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Borderlands 2 Ultimate Upgrade Pack 2
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Borderlands 3 – Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
|
Add-On
|
33%
|
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Borderlands Legendary Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Carnival Games
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Civilizaiton VI Anthology Upgrade Bundle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Control
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Control Expansion 1 The Foundation
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Control Expansion 2 AWE
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Control Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Control Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
60%
|
Crackdown 3
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Disneyland Adventures
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
85%
|
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Duke Nukem Forever
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
33%
|
Fable Anniversary (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Fable II (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Fable III (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
65%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
65%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Add-Ons Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
20%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
30%
|
Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
30%
|
Gems of War Intermediate Pack 1
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Gems of War Starter Pack 1
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Advanced Pack 1
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Gems of War – Advanced Pack 2
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Gems of War – Dwarven Avatar Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Guild Champion
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Guild Elite
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Guild Hero
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Intermediate Pack 2
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Gems of War – Lapina Avatar Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Mini VIP Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Sir Gwayne Starter Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Starter Pack 2
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Gems of War – Weapon Upgrade Pack
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Gems of War – Wild Bundle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Gems of War – Withering Touch Bundle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Get Even
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
Ghostrunner
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
Ghostrunner: Complete Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Ghostrunner: Halloween Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ghostrunner: Jack’s Bundle
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ghostrunner: Metal Ox Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ghostrunner: Neon Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Ghostrunner: Project_Hel
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Ghostrunner: Winter Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Grow: Song of the Evertree
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Halo 3: ODST
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Halo 5: Guardians
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Halo Infinite (Campaign)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Halo Wars 2: Complete Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|
75%
|
Halo Wars 2: Standard Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Halo Wars: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Halo – Reach
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
How To Survive 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
How to Survive: Storm Warning Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Indivisible
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Indivisible – Razmi Challenges
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Journey to the Savage Planet
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Killer Instinct: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Little Nightmares Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Little Nightmares II
|
Smart Delivery
|
50%
|
Lost Odyssey
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
33%
|
Mafia II
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
67%
|
Mafia: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
65%
|
Memories of Mars
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Deluxe Game of the Year Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
20%
|
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Premium Deluxe Game of the Year
Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
20%
|
Microsoft Flight Simulator: Standard Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
20%
|
Misadventures PB Winterbottom
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
My Hero One’s Justice 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|
90%
|
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2
|
Add-On
|
67%
|
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
NBA 2K Playgrounds 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Necropolis
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
85%
|
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
85%
|
Open Country
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Ori: The Collection
|
Smart Delivery
|
67%
|
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
80%
|
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score DLC Bundle!
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Payday 2: Crimewave Edition – The Big Score Game Bundle
|
Add-On
|
80%
|
Payday 2: The Crimewave Collection
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
Portal Knights
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
60%
|
Portal Knights – Druids, Furfolk, and Relic Defense
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Portal Knights – Elves, Rogues, and Rifts
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
Prey
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
Quantum Break
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Rare Replay
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
ReCore
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Rush: A DisneyPixar Adventure
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Ryse: Legendary Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
SCARLET NEXUS Deluxe Edition
|
Smart Delivery
|
60%
|
ScreamRide
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Sea of Thieves
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Sid Meier’s Civilization Revolution
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
70%
|
Sid Meier’s Pirates!
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
75%
|
Soulcalibur VI Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
85%
|
Spec Ops The Line
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Sunset Overdrive
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|
75%
|
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
40%
|
Tales from the Borderlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
25%
|
Tales Of Arise Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
50%
|
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
Tell Me Why: Chapters 1-3
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Terraria
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
The Bard’s Tale Trilogy
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified
|
Xbox One Backward
Compatible
|
85%
|
The Bureau: XCOM Declassified (Hangar 6 R&D)
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
80%
|
The Darkness
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
The Darkness II
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
The Quarry for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
The Quarry for Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|
33%
|
The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
33%
|
Tiny Tina’s Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot
Adventure
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
33%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Chaotic Great Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
33%
|
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands: Season Pass
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Torment: Tides of Numenera
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%
|
Twin Mirror
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
75%
|
Underworld Ascendant
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Unturned
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
Virginia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
75%
|
Wasteland 2: Director’s Cut
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
50%
|
Wasteland Remastered
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
60%
|
WWE 2K Battlegrounds
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
60%
|
WWE 2K Battlegrounds – Ultimate Brawlers Pass
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
WWE 2K22 for Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
WWE 2K22 for Xbox Series X|S
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|
50%
|
WWE 2K22 nWo 4-Life Edition
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|
40%
|
XCOM 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|
90%
|
XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack
|
Add-On
|
80%
|
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|
Add-On
|
90%
|
XCOM Enemy Within
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|
80%
|
XCOM: 2 Resistance Warrior Pack
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
67%