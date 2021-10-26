Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 43/2021

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Sale – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021
|Titel
|Rubrik
|Rabatt %
|
Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
25%
|
Apex Legends – Champion Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
35%
|
Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
25%
|
Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
25%
|
Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
25%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
25%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
25%
|
Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
25%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
|
EA Play
|
70%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
70%
|
DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster Pack
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition
|
Xbox One X
|
75%
|
|
Optimized For
|
35%
|
|
Optimized For
|
35%
|
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X
|
75%
|
|
Add-On
|
50%
|
It Takes Two – Digital Version
|
Smart Delivery
|
35%
|
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
|
Optimized For
|
50%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
20%
|
Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
|
30%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
35%
|
|
Xbox Series X|S
|
30%
|
|
Smart Delivery
|
40%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
|
75%
|
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
|
EA Play
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
75%
|
|
EA Play
|
80%
|
|
EA Play
|
70%
|
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition
|
Xbox One X
|
75%
|
|
EA Play
|
50%
|
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|
Optimized For
|
50%
|
|
EA Play
|
65%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
|
|
Xbox One X
|
75%
|
|
EA Play
|
70%
|
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
70%
|
|
EA Play
|
75%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Bombs Drop Sale – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021
|Titel
|Rubrik
|Rabatt %
|
Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
|
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition
|
Xbox One X
|
75%
|
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
|
Add-On
|
75%
|
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
75%
|
Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms
|
Add-On
|
25%
|
Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms
|
Add-On
|
30%
|
Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms
|
Add-On
|
35%
|
|
Add-On
|
20%
|
Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle
|
Add-On
|
60%
|
Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
|
60%
|
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road
|
Xbox One
|
60%
|
Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)
|
Xbox Game Pass
|
70%
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit weiteren Angeboten folgt!
Hinweis: Viele weitere Angebote findet ihr beim Xbox Shocktober Sale.