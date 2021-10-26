Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 43/2021

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Preis € Rabatt € Angebot
ATLAS (Game Preview) 9,89€ 20,10€ DWG
Black Legend 14,99€ 5,00€ Spotlight
Cake Bash 14,99€ 5,00€ Spotlight
Call of Cthulhu 6,59€ 13,40€ DWG
Crystal Ortha 8,99€ 6,00€ DWG
Etherborn 7,64€ 9,35€ DWG
Glass Masquerade 2,99€ 9,00€ DWG
Glass Masquerade Double Pack Bundle 6,59€ 15,40€ Spotlight
Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle 2,99€ 7,00€ DWG
Hood: Outlaws & Legends 14,99€ 5,00€ DWG
Hood: Outlaws & Legends – Year 1 Edition 31,99€ 8,00€ DWG
Indivisible 9,99€ 30,00€ DWG
Infinite – Beyond The Mind 4,49€ 4,50€ DWG
Journey to the Savage Planet 11,99€ 18,00€ DWG
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC 4,79€ 3,20€ DWG
MotoGP 17 3,99€ 16,00€ Spotlight
MXGP PRO 9,99€ 30,00€ Spotlight
Obey Me 8,99€ 9,00€ DWG
Omensight 5,99€ 14,00€ DWG
Othercide 11,99€ 18,00€ DWG
PGA TOUR 2K21 19,79€ 40,20€ DWG
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe 23,09€ 46,90€ DWG
PlayShow Jeopardy! 14,99€ 10,00€ Spotlight
R.B.I. Baseball 21 9,99€ 10,00€ Spotlight
Razmi Challenges 3,99€ 4,00€ DWG
ScourgeBringer 8,49€ 8,50€ DWG
Shadows of Kurgansk 14,39€ 3,60€ DWG
Shantae: Risky’s Revenge – Director’s Cut 4,99€ 5,00€ DWG
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 8,99€ 21,00€ DWG
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Upgrade-Bundle 32,49€ 17,50€ DWG
SnowRunner 19,99€ 20,00€ DWG
SnowRunner – Year 1 Pass 19,99€ 5,00€ DWG
SnowRunner – Year 2 Pass 19,99€ 5,00€ DWG
The Surge 2 11,99€ 18,00€ DWG
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion 4,24€ 0,75€ DWG
Unto The End 12,49€ 12,50€ DWG
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 30,00€ DWG
XCOM 2 12,49€ 37,50€ DWG
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen 9,99€ 30,00€ DWG

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spielname Typ Rabatt

1979 Revolution: Black Friday

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

80%

Agent A: A Puzzle In Disguise

Xbox One X
Enhanced

90%

Allison’s Diary: Rebirth

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Banner Saga Trilogy

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

60%

Biped

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

45%

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?!

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Chapter

Add-On

50%

Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

40%

Dead By Daylight: Special Edition

Xbox Game Pass

50%

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Chapter

Add-On

60%

Dead by Daylight: Stranger Things Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Dead by Daylight: The Halloween Chapter

Add-On

50%

Dead by Daylight: ULTIMATE EDITION

Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S

30%

Down in Bermuda

Xbox One X
Enhanced

60%

DragoDino

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

70%

Grey Skies: A War of the Worlds Story

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

GRIP

Xbox One X
Enhanced

85%

GRIP Digital Deluxe

Xbox One X
Enhanced

80%

Grizzland

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

Heliborne

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

40%

Little Nightmares  Fox Mask

Add-On

50%

Little Nightmares  Scarecrow Sack

Add-On

50%

Little Nightmares  Tengu Mask

Add-On

50%

Little Nightmares  The Depths DLC

Add-On

50%

Little Nightmares  The Hideaway DLC

Add-On

50%

Little Nightmares  The Residence DLC

Add-On

50%

Little Nightmares  Upside-down Teapot

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Cheerleader Costume Mei Hatsume

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Cheerleader Costume Set

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 1: Hawks

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 2: Mei Hatsume

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 3: Itsuka Kendo

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 4: Tetsutetsu Tetsutetsu

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 DLC Pack 5: Gentle & La Brava

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Outlaw Suit Set

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: Above and Beyond Endeavor

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: Gale Inasa Yoarashi

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Mission: O.F.A. Deku Shoot Style

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Playable Character: Inasa Yoarashi

Add-On

50%

MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE Playable Character: Pro Hero Endeavor

Add-On

50%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4  Gaara’s Tale Extra
Scenario Pack

Add-On

50%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4  Shikamaru’s Tale
Extra Scenario Pack

Add-On

50%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4  The Sound Four
Extra Playable Characters Pack

Add-On

50%

NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: UNS 4 ROAD TO BORUTO NEXT GENERATIONS Pack

Add-On

50%

Nefarious

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

80%

She Sees Red Interactive Movie

Xbox Play
Anywhere

70%

SiNKR

Xbox Play
Anywhere

60%

Steredenn: Binary Stars

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

70%

Super Animal Royale Starter Pack Season 1

Add-On

20%

Super Street: The Game

Xbox One X
Enhanced

70%

Takotan

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

50%

TAURONOS

Xbox Play
Anywhere

40%

The Station

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

80%

Undead Horde

Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S

70%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Sale – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Rubrik Rabatt %

Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

25%

Apex Legends – Champion Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

35%

Apex Legends – Gibraltar Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

25%

Apex Legends – Lifeline And Bloodhound Double Pack

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

25%

Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

25%

Apex Legends – Mirage Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

25%

Apex Legends – Octane Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

25%

Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

25%

DiRT
4

EA Play

75%

DIRT
5

EA Play

70%

DIRT 5 Year One Edition

Smart Delivery

70%

DIRT 5 – Gameplay Booster Pack

Add-On

50%

DIRT 5 – Year One Upgrade

Add-On

50%

DiRT Rally

EA Play

75%

DiRT Rally 2.0

EA Play

75%

DiRT Rally 2.0 Year One Pass

Add-On

50%

DiRT Rally 2.0 – Game of the Year Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

F1
2021

Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S

35%

F1 2021 Deluxe Edition

Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S

35%

F1 2021: Deluxe Upgrade Pack

Add-On

35%

Fight Night Champion (Back Compat)

EA Play

80%

GRID

EA Play

75%

GRID Ultimate Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

GRID Ultimate Edition Upgrade

Add-On

50%

It Takes Two – Digital Version

Smart Delivery

35%

Knockout City

EA Play

50%

Knockout City Deluxe Edition

Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S

50%

Lost in Random

Smart Delivery

20%

Madden NFL 22 MVP Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S

Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S

30%

Madden NFL 22 Xbox One

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

35%

Madden NFL 22 Xbox Series X|S

Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)

30%

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Smart Delivery

40%

Need For Speed Heat

EA Play

75%

Need For Speed Heat Deluxe Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered

EA Play

50%

Need For Speed Payback

EA Play

50%

Need For Speed Rivals

EA Play

60%

Project Cars

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

75%

Skate
3 (Back Compat)

EA Play

80%

Star Wars Battlefront II

EA Play

70%

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA Play

50%

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition

Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S

50%

Star Wars Squadrons

EA Play

65%

The Sims 4

EA Play

75%

Titanfall 2

EA Play

75%

Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

UFC
4

EA Play

70%

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

70%

Unravel Two

EA Play

75%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Bombs Drop Sale – 26. Oktober bis 02. November 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Rubrik Rabatt %

Fallout 3 (Xbox One Backward Compatible)

Xbox Game Pass

70%

Fallout 3: Broken Steel

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout 3: Mothership Zeta

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout 3: Operation Anchorage

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout 3: Point Lookout

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout
3: The Pitt

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout 4

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Fallout 4: Automatron

Add-On

60%

Fallout 4: Contraptions Workshop

Add-On

60%

Fallout 4: Far Harbor

Add-On

60%

Fallout 4: Game Of The Year Edition

Xbox One X
Enhanced

75%

Fallout 4: Nuka-World

Add-On

60%

Fallout 4: Season Pass

Add-On

75%

Fallout 4: Vault-Tec Workshop

Add-On

60%

Fallout 4: Wasteland Workshop

Add-On

60%

Fallout 76

Xbox Game Pass

75%

Fallout 76: 1000 (+100 Bonus) Atoms

Add-On

25%

Fallout 76: 2000 (+400 Bonus) Atoms

Add-On

30%

Fallout 76: 4000 (+1000 Bonus) Atoms

Add-On

35%

Fallout 76: 500 Atoms

Add-On

20%

Fallout 76: Brotherhood Recruitment Bundle

Add-On

60%

Fallout 76: Steel Dawn Deluxe Edition

Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S

60%

Fallout New Vegas: Dead Money

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout New Vegas: Honest Hearts

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout New Vegas: Lonesome Road

Xbox One
Backward Compatible

60%

Fallout: New Vegas (Back Compat)

Xbox Game Pass

70%

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit weiteren Angeboten folgt!

Hinweis: Viele weitere Angebote findet ihr beim Xbox Shocktober Sale.

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort