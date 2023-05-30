Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW22/2023

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 30. Mai bis 06. Juni 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Aery – Calm Mind
| Xbox
One X Enhanced
|35%
|Aliens: Fireteam Elite Into the Hive Edition
| Smart
Delivery
|40%
|Blood Bowl 2
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
| Smart
Delivery
|85%
|Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck
|Add-On
|33%
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
| Smart
Delivery
|70%
|Bratz: Flaunt your fashion
| Smart
Delivery
|50%
|Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack
|Add-On
|10%
|Brick Breaker
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Brick Breaker – Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox
Series X|S (Optimized)
|50%
|British Horror Bundle
| PC,
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Bully Scholarship Edition
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Cake Bash
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition
| Xbox
One X Enhanced
|60%
|Call Of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition
| Xbox
One X Enhanced
|67%
|CHRONO CROSS: THE RADICAL DREAMERS EDITION
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION
| Optimized
For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
| CRISIS CORE -FINAL FANTASY VII- REUNION DIGITAL DELUXE
EDITION
| Optimized
For Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|DC’s Justice League: Cosmic Chaos
| Smart
Delivery
|40%
| Destiny 2: Armory Collection (30th Anniv. & Forsaken
Pack)
|Add-On
|40%
|Destiny 2: Beyond Light
|Add-On
|60%
|Destiny 2: Bungie 30th Anniversary Pack
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Destiny 2: Forsaken
|Add-On
|60%
|Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (2023)
|Add-On
|50%
|Destiny 2: Lightfall
|Add-On
|40%
|Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass
|Add-On
|33%
|Destiny 2: Shadowkeep
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Destiny – Level 40 Hunter Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Destiny – Level 40 Titan Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Destiny – Level 40 Warlock Pack
|Add-On
|67%
|Destiny – The Collection
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Destiny: Rise of Iron
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Destiny: The Taken King
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|67%
|Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
| Xbox
One X Enhanced
|80%
|Get Packed
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Grand Theft Auto IV
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|65%
|Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50%
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
| Smart
Delivery
|70%
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned
|Add-On
|50%
|Handball 17
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Hermitage: Strange Case Files
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Hobo: Tough Life
| Smart
Delivery
|33%
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
| Optimized
For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Klang 2
| Smart
Delivery
|50%
|Manhunt
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition
| Xbox
Series X|S (Optimized)
|50%
|Max Payne
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Max Payne 3
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|65%
|Meg’s Monster
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|33%
|Mokoko X
| PC,
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|Moonglow Bay
| Smart
Delivery
|30%
|Outbreak Co-Op Collection
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|85%
|Outriders
| Xbox
Game Pass
|60%
|Outriders Worldslayer
| Smart
Delivery
|50%
|Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade
|Add-On
|50%
|Outriders – Hell’s Rangers Content Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Palindrome Syndrome: Escape Room
| Smart
Delivery
|40%
|Peppa Pig: World Adventures
| Smart
Delivery
|30%
|PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
| Optimized
For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|PHOGS!
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
|Pro Fishing Simulator
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Red Dead Revolver
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|40%
|Repentant
| Xbox
Play Anywhere
|20%
|Riders Republic Deluxe Edition
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|Rockstar Table Tennis
| Xbox
One Backward Compatible
|60%
|Seasons after Fall
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|75%
|STEEP X Games Gold Edition
| Xbox
One X Enhanced
|75%
|Strategy Bundle: Steampunk Tower 2 & Guards
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Strayed Lights
| Smart
Delivery
|20%
|Super Retro Charge
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Tesla Force
| Smart
Delivery
|70%
|Teslagrad 2
| Smart
Delivery
|20%
|Tetraminos
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Tetraminos – Xbox Series X|S
| Xbox
Series X|S (Optimized)
|50%
|The Crew 2 – Standard Edition
| Xbox
One X Enhanced
|90%
|The FMV Collection 1
| PC,
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|The FMV Collection 2
| PC,
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|The FMV Collection 3
| PC,
Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|The Last Hero of Nostalgaia
| Smart
Delivery
|25%
|The Quarry – Deluxe Edition
| Optimized
For Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|To Leave
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|70%
|Tour de France 2018
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Trials Rising
| Xbox
One X Enhanced
|70%
|Trivial Pursuit Live!
| Xbox
One, Xbox Series X|S
|65%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Season Pass Add-On Sale – 30. Mai bis 06. Juni 2023
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Family Time Sale – 30. Mai bis 06. Juni 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|ABZU
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Action Arcade Wrestling
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Adam’s Venture: Origins
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|All-Star Fruit Racing
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
| America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune &
Jeopardy!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Ankora: Lost Days
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|AO Tennis 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: GALAGA
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|ARCADE GAME SERIES: Ms. PAC-MAN
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Assetto Corsa – Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Batman: Return To Arkham
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Battleship
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Bee Simulator
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Ben 10 Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Ben 10 Power Trip
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Big Buck Hunter Arcade
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Black The Fall
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Boggle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Bravery and Greed
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|CATAN – Console Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|CATAN – Console Edition Deluxe
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Child of Light
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Circuit Superstars Top Gear Time Attack Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Citizens of Space
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising – Nemesis Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Cursed to Golf
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|de Blob
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|de Blob 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Deadbeat Heroes
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Deliver Us Mars
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Demon Turf
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Demon’s Tier+
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Digimon Survive
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Dragon Ball: The Breakers Special Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|DreamWorks Dragons: Legends of The Nine Realms
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|EA Family Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox One
|EA Play
|70%
|EA SPORTS FIFA 23 Xbox Series X|S
|EA Play
|60%
|Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Epic Chef
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Escape Game Fort Boyard
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Family Feud
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|FAR: Changing Tides
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Farmer’s Dynasty
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Figment 2: Creed Valley
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Firegirl: Hack n Splash Rescue DX
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Flying Soldiers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Frogger
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|50%
|Frogger 2
| Xbox One Backward
Compatible
|75%
|Fueled Up
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Ghosts n Goblins Resurrection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Golf With Your Friends – Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Graze Counter GM
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|Grow: Song of the Evertree
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Hazelight Bundle
|Smart Delivery
|67%
|HEROish
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|90%
|Hindsight
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Hokko Life
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Horace
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
| Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series
X|S
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Hot Wheels Unleashed – Xbox Series X|S
| Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|80%
|Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack
|Add-On
|60%
|Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack – Xbox Series X|S
|Add-On
|60%
|Imp of the Sun
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|It Takes Two – Digital Version
|EA Play
|50%
|Jeopardy!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|JoJo Siwa: Worldwide Party
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Jumanji: The Video Game
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Jurassic World Evolution
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Jurassic World Evolution 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Jurassic World Evolution 2: Camp Cretaceous Dinosaur Pack
|Add-On
|45%
|Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Biosyn Expansion
|Add-On
|40%
|Jurassic World Evolution 2: Dominion Malta Expansion
|Add-On
|40%
|Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Jurassic World Evolution 2: Late Cretaceous Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|55%
|KeyWe
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|KLONOA Phantasy Reverie Series
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Koh-Lanta
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
| Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|75%
|LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|LEGO Brawls
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Let’s Sing 2023
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Let’s Sing 2023 Platinum Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Let’s Sing ABBA
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Let’s Sing Country
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Let’s Sing Queen
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Little League World Series Baseball 2022
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Lock’s Quest
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Lonesome Village
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Lost Words: Beyond the Page
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Mega Man 11
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|67%
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Megaparty: A Tootuff Adventure
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Miraculous: Rise of the Sphinx Ultimate Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Monopoly Family Fun Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Monopoly Madness
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Monopoly Plus
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 6
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|MotoGP 22
|Xbox Game Pass
|85%
|Moving Out Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Mr. DRILLER DrillLand
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Mugsters
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Mushroom Wars 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
| MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S
| Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|85%
|My Fantastic Ranch
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|My Friend Peppa Pig
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|MY LITTLE PONY: A Maretime Bay Adventure
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|My Little Riding Champion
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|My Time at Portia
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Namco Museum Archives Vol 1
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed For All
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
| NHRA Championship Drag Racing: Speed for All – Ultimate
Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom – The Prince’s Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Universe Pack – Season Pass
|Add-On
|60%
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway Turbo Edition
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|No Straight Roads
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|OddBallers
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Oh My Godheads
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|90%
|One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|85%
|One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Overcooked
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Overruled!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Paw Patrol Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Paw Patrol Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Paw Patrol: Grand Prix
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Planet Coaster: Deluxe Rides Collection
|Add-On
|50%
|Planet Coaster: Spooky & Adventure Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Planet Coaster: Vintage & World’s Fair Bundle
|Add-On
|50%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare
|EA Play
|75%
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|EA Play
|75%
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville
|EA Play
|85%
|Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|PowerWash Simulator
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Professor Rubik’s Brain Fitness
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Puyo Puyo Champions
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Quiplash
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|RAD
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Railway Empire
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan
|Xbox Game Pass
|65%
|Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|RIDE
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|RIDE 4
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|RIDE 4 – Special Edition
|Smart Delivery
|85%
|Risk
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Risk: Urban Assault
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Robo Revenge Squad
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Robotry!
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Rugby 22 Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|SBK 22
|Smart Delivery
|75%
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Scrabble
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Scribblenauts Showdown
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Skater XL
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Skul: The Hero Slayer
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Slipstream
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Spacebase Startopia
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe
|Smart Delivery
|80%
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Sweet Witches
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master!
|Smart Delivery
|60%
|Terraria
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|The Disney Afternoon Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|The Jackbox Party Pack
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Last Kids on Earth and the Staff of Doom
| PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|The Pathless
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|The Pillar: Puzzle Escape
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|The Sisters – Party of the Year
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Ultimate Sonic Bundle
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Unicorn Princess
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Togges
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Tortuga – A Pirate’s Tale
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|Tower Princess
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Trackmania Turbo
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|80%
|TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Tropico 5 – Complete Collection
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Trove – Bard Super Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Trove – Geodian Super Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Trove – Hearty Party Pack 1
|Add-On
|33%
|Trove – Mega Menagerie Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|Trove – Vanguardian Super Pack
|Add-On
|33%
|UNO
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|60%
|Unravel Two
|EA Play
|75%
|We Sing Pop
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Worms Battlegrounds
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Wuppo
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|Yoku’s Island Express
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair
| Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One
| Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 30. Mai bis 06. Juni 2023
Xbox 360 Deals – 30. Mai bis 06. Juni 2023
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Sale
|Assassin’s Creed II
|AK
|70%
| Assassin’s Creed
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Revelations
|AK
|70%
| Assassin’s Creed
Sale
|Assassin’s Creed Rogue
|AK
|70%
| Assassin’s Creed
Sale
|Bully Scholarship Edition
|AK
|40%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto IV
|AK
|65%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|GTA IV: The Lost and Damned
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|Manhunt
|AK
|40%
|DWG
|Max Payne
|AK
|40%
|DWG
|Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne
|AK
|40%
|DWG
|Max Payne 3
|AK
|65%
|DWG
|Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete
|AK
|33%
|DWG
|Red Dead Revolver
|AK
|40%
|DWG
|Rockstar Table Tennis
|AK
|60%
|DWG
|The Raven HD Episode 2
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|The Raven – Legacy of a Master Thief Episode 3
|Add-On
|70%
|DWG
|Thunder Wolves
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|Zombie Driver HD
|Arcade
|70%
|DWG
|Frogger
|AK
|50%
|Family Time Sale
|Frogger 2
|AK
|75%
|Family Time Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|AK
|75%
|Family Time Sale
