Immortals of Aveum: Update 2.0 ausgerollt

Für Immortals of Aveum wurde ein weiteres Update ausgerollt, um das Spiel weiter zu verbessern und Bugs zu beseitigen.

Immortals of Aveum hat eine neue Aktualisierung erhalten. Mit Update 2.0 geht es weiteren Bugs an den Kragen und die Framerate wurde ebenfalls an einigen Stellen verbessert.

Zu den Highlights zählen:

Mehrere Fälle von gelegentlichen Abstürzen und Fortschrittsblockern wurden behoben

Ein Problem wurde behoben, bei dem das Spiel Speicherplätze überschrieb, wenn der Spieler an einem bestimmten Ort spawnte

Verschiedene Fälle von FPS-Einbrüchen und Stottern im Spiel wurden verbessert

Es wurden Bereiche behoben, in denen das Spiel gelegentlich hakte oder kurzzeitig einfror

Die Spawnzeit für Beute wurde verbessert

Immortals of Aveum Patch-Notes Key Fixes: Increased the mouse sensitivity range so users can adjust the setting lower as needed

Fixed underlying issue that could cause console brightness to appear too dark or too bright Game Performance: Fixed multiple instances of occasional crashes and progression blockers

Fixed an issue where game was overwriting save slots when the user spawned at a specific location

Improved various instances of FPS drops and stuttering throughout the game

Addressed areas where the game would occasionally hitch or freeze momentarily

Improved loot spawn time Gameplay: Fixed instances where objects were sometimes not appearing in the correct location

Fixed various instances where spell cooldown, reload, and animations could trigger incorrectly or interfere with spell function

Fixed various possible issues caused by dying and respawning

Prevented spells being cast in the background of cinematics

Addressed exploits in the Chapter 2 Howler fight

Addressed exploit in the Obelisk Fane

Addressed display issue with Spell preview videos

Fixed various combat quirks with Archon and Red Elementals

Addressed exploits when navigating the terrain in specific locations

Fixed multiple areas where user could fall through map or get stuck

Minor balancing and stat updates

Addressed minor combat exploits UI/UX: Added text to display unspent Ascension points when the user earns Arcanum

Various level map fixes and improvements to ensure UI elements display as intended

Fixed various instances where text did not display properly

Improvements to the Performance Budget tool UI

Fixes to Objective marker and Quest descriptions occasionally not displaying correctly PC-Specific: Dialogue options now clickable using the mouse

Prevented Fury Spells from being cast during conversations with NPCs

Added a loading animation on the „Optimize Game Files“ screen

Fixed issue where message prompts were occasionally not appearing upon changing settings

Added three graphics settings: Mesh Pool Quality, Shadow Rendering Pool Size, Render Target Pool Size

Fixed issue on low and min spec PCs where some settings would be set to ultra by default, causing performance problems

Fixed issues that sometimes occurred when changing the display resolution or display mode Console-Specific: Removed empty boxes from Display menu tab Xbox-Specific: Slightly improved graphical quality on Xbox Series S Misc. Changes & Minor Fixes: Made it so that tutorials related to combat appear again if you die before completing the tutorial

Added a link to a help page when the game experiences online connectivity issues

Fixes for missing or mistimed subtitles

Fixed an issue where colorblind mode was displaying incorrectly

Fixed an issue where combat banter would not play during The Morbane boss battle

Updated localized Privacy and Cookie Policy documents

Game credits list updated

Minor visual improvements and fixes throughout the game to UI, VFX, animation, cinematics, and other art

Minor fixes to audio mix and SFX