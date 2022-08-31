Konami: Neues Spiel zu weltweit beliebter Serie auf der TGS 2022

Das Line-Up für die diesjährige Tokyo Games Show gab Konami kürzlich bekannt. Mit einem eigenen Programm wird man einen Stream mit Spielen aus dem eigenen Hause und von Partnern füllen.
Aus der Programmplanung geht hervor, dass man den Synchronsprecher Yuki Kaji als Gast eingeladen hat. DieseR wird auf der Bühne stellvertretend für die Fans einer weltweit beliebten Serie die Ankündigung eines neuen Spiels vertreten.
Hoffnungen auf die Ankündigung eines großen Spiels sollten sich Fans aber nicht machen. Denn wie VGC von einer Quelle erfahren haben will, handelt es sich um ein kleineres Projekt. Ein neues Castlevania, Silent Hill oder Metal Gear Solid dürfe man demnach nicht erwarten.
Das Line-Up von Konami für die TGS 2022 (danke an Gematsu).
Konami Titles
- eBASEBALL Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 (PS4, Switch) – Stage, Live Stream
- eFootball 2023 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android) – Stage, Playable
- esports Ginza school – Live Stream
- Hina Bita – Exhibit
- Konami Action & Shooting Game Contest – Stage, Live Stream
- Konaim Unannounced Title – Stage
- Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! – Stage, Live Stream
- Shine Post: Be Your Idol! (iOS, Android) – Exhibit, Stage, Live Stream
- Super Bomberman R 2 (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links (iOS, Android) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android) – Playable
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Dawn of the Battle Royale!! Let’s Go! Go Rush!! (Switch) – Playable
Partner Titles
Chorus Worldwide
- A Space for the Unbound (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch) – Playable
- Read Only Memories: NEURODIVER (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC) – Playable
Falcom
- The Legend of Heroes: Kuro no Kiseki II -CRIMSON SiN- (PS5, PS4) – Stage, Live Stream, Playable
ININ Games
- Osman (PS4, Switch) – Playable
- Wonder Boy Ultimate Collection (PS4, Switch) – Playable
Mebius
- Steel Empire (Switch) – Playable
- Yobarai Detective: Miasma Breaker (Switch) – Playable
Oizumi Amuzio
- Dawn of the Monsters (PS5, PS4, Switch) – Playable
- Edge of Eternity (PS5, PS4) – Playable
- Magicians Dead: Force of the Soul (PS4) – Playable
PiXEL
- Horgihugh and Friends + Fire Dragon Fist Master Xiao-Mei (Switch) – Playable
Rocket-Engine
- Trouble Witches Final! Episode 01: Daughters of Amalgam (PS4, Switch) – Playable
TeyonJapan
- Human Fall Flat (PS5, PS4) – Playable
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Bin gespannt
Juhuu, ein neues Silent Hill🥰🥰🥰
Dann hoffentlich nicht PS5 Exclusiv