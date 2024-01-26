Lords of the Fallen 2023: Update verbessert Erfahrung im Multiplayer

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue that failed to show the new area prompt to both players in a co-op session at the same time.

Fixed an issue that prevented both host and co-op partner from upgrading Sanguinarix on a new save without quitting the game.

Fixed an issue that could cause players to gain invulnerability when attempting to revive a co-op partner while being hit by an enemy.

Fixed an issue that could cause the co-op partner to become stuck in a teleportation loop if player host is underneath the water whilst in Umbral.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that would cause item selection UI to automatically move to the top when a co-op partner would purchase or sell an item in a shop.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that prevented a co-op partner’s crossbow to not reload automatically after rolling, whilst having the Inner Serpent Pendant equipped.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer where the host didn’t receive any Vigor for defeating the invader in a Crimson Ritual.

Fixed an issue in multiplayer that caused an invading player to not receive Vigor if the host player died from a status effect.

Fixed an issue where co-op partner was unable to assist the host when killing enemies to progress Illuminator Aubrey’s quest in the Trial of the Three Spirits.

Improved the multiplayer experience across all platforms for coop or invasion matchups. The overall experience now has less rubberbanding and should result in smoother gameplay overall.