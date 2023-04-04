NBA 2K23: Update bereitet auf den Start von Season 6 vor

In Vorbereitung auf Season 6, die am Freitag um 17:00 Uhr startet, schickt Entwickler Visual Concepts ein Update für NBA 2K23 voraus.
Neben Anpassungen an diversen Trikots sowie dem Erscheinungsbild einiger Spieler, wurde auch ein Fehler behoben, der Spieler ohne Abstrafung ein Pump-Fake nach einem Doppeldribbling erlaubte.
Im Karrieremodus des Basketball-Videospiels kamen hingegen Verbesserungen bei Leistung und Stabilität hinzu. Weiterhin sollte nun dank einer besseren Beschreibung die Voraussetzung für den Zugriff auf den Dreamer Park-Court klarer sein.
Die Patch Notes haben wie immer alle Details des Updates parat.
GENERAL
- Preparations for NBA 2K23 Season 6, launching on Friday, April 7th, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/4PM BST. Stay tuned for what we have in store!
- The “RM” stripe to honor former owner Red McCombs has been added to the San Antonio Spurs uniforms
- The “19” stripe to honor Willis Reed has been added to the New York Knicks uniforms
- The number color on the Los Angeles Lakers alternate uniforms has been corrected
- Resolved an issue with the Sacramento Kings crowd causing some fans to have the incorrect team logo on the back of their shirts
- The following players have had general likeness updates or adjustments made:
- Precious Achiuwa (dynamic hair update)
- Bol Bol (dynamic hair update)
- Anthony Davis (dynamic hair update)
- Aaron Gordon (dynamic hair update)
- The following historic players have received new or updated sculpts:
- Craig Ehlo (dynamic hair update)
GAMEPLAY
- Fixed an issue that was allowing players to double-dribble after a pump fake without a violation called during 1v1 games
MyCAREER/CITY
- Continued improvements to performance and stability have been made to enhance the overall experience in the City
- Addressed an issue that could cause losing teams to get stuck in the Event Center when an event ends
- Fixed a timing issue with the “It’s a Cole World” quest that could prevent it from being completed in rare circumstances
- The requirements to play games on the Dreamer Park court have been clarified to ensure all players know how to access them
- The Commentary Language option can now be adjusted from within MyCAREER mode
- Favorited clothing items will no longer appear at the end of the inventory list
MyTEAM/MyNBA/THE W
- Continued stability fixes and improvements have been made for MyTEAM, MyNBA, MyNBA Online, and The W.