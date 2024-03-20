Red Dead Redemption 2: Update fügt FSR 2.2 und HDR10+ für PC hinzu

Das Open-World-Actionspiel Red Dead Redemption 2 hat überraschend ein neues Update erhalten. Es ist für Xbox, PlayStation und PC verfügbar, bringt aber keine neuen Inhalte ins Westernspiel.
Mit dem Update wurden verschiedene Fehler behoben. Insbesondere Spieler auf PC dürften sich aber freuen, denn es wurde Unterstützung für HDR10+ GAMING hinzugefügt. Außerdem wurden die AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) Bibliotheken auf Version 2.2 aktualisiert.
Mehr Details zum Update in den Patch Notes.
General Stability Fixes and Improvements
- Red Dead Online General Fixes
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Naturalist samples not being counted toward Daily Challenges
- Fixed an issue in Dead of Night that resulted in Night Stalkers being able to collect the Night Stalker mask
- Fixed an issue that resulted in ambient vehicles not appearing in certain content
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Free Roam Missions not launching
- Improved an issue that resulted in players becoming stuck when entering the stables
- Improved an issue that resulted in players being unable to summon horses and wagons
- Voice Chat now defaults to Off
Game Stability and Performance
- Fixed various issues that could result in a crash
Game Stability and Performance (PC)
- Fixed various issues that would result in the game crashing or failing to launch
- Fixed an issue that resulted in Offline Mode not working due to Windows 11 updates
- Fixed an issue that resulted in crashes after reporting other players
- Fixed issues that resulted in Offline Mode not working correctly
- Added support for HDR10+ GAMING, this will automatically set game graphics in HDR for HDR10+ GAMING displays on compatible graphics cards and monitors connected via HDMI
- Updated AMD Fidelity Super Resolution (FSR) libraries to version 2.2
- Fixed an issue that resulted in 3200×2400 resolution being unavailable