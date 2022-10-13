Sea of Thieves: Neues Abenteuer The Herald of the Flame gestartet

Flotten von Geisterschiffen des besiegten Captain Flameheart durchstreifen die Meere und greifen jeden und alles an, was ihnen vor den Bug schwimmt.
Belle entdeckte derweil eine uralte Prophezeiung über eine Zeit der Auferstehung. Es wird gemunkelt, dass die Reaper’s Bones die Gelegenheit nutzen werden, um ihren Herrn und Meister wieder auf die Wellen zu schicken.
Ob das wirklich gelinkt erfahren Spieler ab heute im neuen Abenteuer „The Herald of the Flame“, das in Sea of Thieves vom Stapel gelaufen ist.
Eine wichtige Rolle bei der Wiederauferstehung könnte Stitcher Jim spielen. Der Schurke und Manipulator war und ist ein treuer Anhänger von Captain Flameheart. Laut Prophezeiung ist Jim der „Herold der Flamme“.
Um mehr über das Vorhaben von Stitcher Jim herauszufinden, schickt Bell die Piraten nach Devil’s Roar, eine Region, die ungewohnt ruhig geworden ist
Bis zum 27. Oktober könnt ihr dieses neue Abenteuer in Sea of Thieves erleben.
Schaut euch dazu auch den Launch-Trailer an und werft einen Blick in die Patch Notes des heutigen Updates.
‘The Herald of the Flame’ (October 13th – October 27th)
- Belle has returned to Stitcher Jim’s old hideout to consult various manuscripts and parchments concerning the prophecy. The silencing of seismic activity in The Devil’s Roar is a worrying omen.
- Speak to Larinna with your whole crew present to begin this new Adventure, then head out to liaise with Belle at Liar’s Backbone.
- Time is short, and you’ll need to seek proof of the truth behind the prophecy. An ally will lend a hand as you locate the trail of an old enemy, expose his deeds and dealings since your last encounter and put together the pieces of this puzzle before it’s too late…
- Pirates who fully complete the Adventure will earn an exclusive Title and a cosmetic reward to serve as a Memento of their quest.
Fixed Issues
Visual and Audio
- ‘Lords of the Sea’ – Pirates reaching the top of the Siren Spire will once again find Cutler Beckett guarding the Dead Man’s Chest.
- Crews uncovering the Mystery of DeMarco’s death and descending to the Shrine will now find all characters are present during the final cutscene.
- Crews cashing in Athena’s Fortune treasure or Emissary Flags should no longer see a placeholder Commendation unlocked.
Known Issues
Larinna Adventure Dialogue Discoverability
- Unless a player’s whole crew are present when talking to Larinna, she will revert to her dialogue about Captained ships rather than offering the option to begin the latest Adventure.
Reduced Server Performance
- Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubberbanding or client stutters. While improvements were most recently released in update 2.5.3, the team continue to work on further improvements for future updates.
Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection
- In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to the player combat experience.
Da werde ich heute Abend wieder in See stechen 🙂
Ich mach das dann morgen mit meiner Crew