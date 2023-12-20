The Finals: Anpassungen, Korrekturen und ein Geschenk

Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer

Updated strain in various buildings, to give better destruction results

Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

Fixed an issue where goo could block the player

SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8

Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)

Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players

Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input

Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player’s view.

Various fixes to contestant screens

Polish to the social screen, which now hides the „Invite to party“ button when you are not the party leader

Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked

Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings