The Finals: Anpassungen, Korrekturen und ein Geschenk

Ein neues Update für The Finals nimmt Verbesserungen an der Balance des Spiels in den Bereichen Fähigkeiten, Ausrüstung und Karten sowie der Lebensqualität vor. Ursachen für Abstürze wurden ebenso behoben, die Anti-Cheat-Erkennung erfuhr hingegen eine Verbesserung.
Die Patch Notes zu Update 1.4.0 haben mehr Details für euch.
Darüber hinaus feiert das Spiel die Feiertage mit dem Holiday Update, inklusive eines Geschenks für Spieler.
Balance Changes
Abilities
Goo Gun
Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
Mesh Shield
Mesh Shield Health reduced to 1100 from 1250
Recon Senses
Recon Senses activation cost reduced to 1 from 2
Gadgets
C4
C4 max player damage reduced to 210 from 240
C4 max damage radius reduced to 1.6m from 2.4m
C4 self-damage multiplier increased to 1.3 from 1
Dome Shield
Dome Shield health reduced to 300 from 350
Gas Mine
Gas Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Glitch Mine
Glitch Trap arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Goo Grenade
Fixed an issue where goo could block the player
Mine
Mine max player damage reduced to 140 from 160
Mine damage radius reduced to 3.5m from 4m
Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
Pyro Mine
Pyro Mine arming time added (1.6 seconds)
RPG-7
RPG-7 max player damage reduced to 150 from 165
RPG-7 min player damage reduced to 80 from 90
RPG-7 damage radius reduced to 4.5m from 4.75m
RPG-7 max damage radius reduced to 1.5m from 2.5m
RPG-7 aim-down sights dispersion increased slightly
RPG-7 hip-fire dispersion increased slightly
Stun Gun
Increased Stun Gun range to 12m from 10m
Maps
Game Show Events
Added a repulsor to the flying saucers in the ‘Alien Invasion’ event
Vegas
Updated strain in various buildings, to give better destruction results
Resolved an issue where cashout stations would become invisible before players finished the transfer
Modes
Bankit
Disallowed Deathmatch game show event from occurring in BankIt game mode
Weapons
AKM
Slight adjustment to AKM recoil pattern
Flamethrower
Flamethrower fire rate increased to 170 from 160
LH1
LH1 damage increased to 47 from 45
Melee Weapons
Fixed an issue where melee hits didn’t always connect with enemy players
M11
M11 damage increased to 16 from 15
Riot Shield
Fixed a bug where the shield would block bullets, while invisible, during interactions (e.g. reviving or stealing extractions)
SA1216
SA1216 pellet dispersion increased slightly
SA1216 damage per pellet reduced to 7 from 8
Movement
Vaulting
Reduced instances where you unintentionally climbed on objects outside of the player’s view.
Fixed an issue where players could get stuck without being able to give input
Ziplines
Prevented placement of ziplines on pickupables
UI
Various fixes to contestant screens
Polish to the social screen, which now hides the „Invite to party“ button when you are not the party leader
Added a warning to the UI that appears when players are in danger of being AFK kicked
Player health bars now use the squad color when selected in the settings
UI shows you as „unranked“ unless you’re among the top 500 on the leaderboards
2 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Muss ich mal reinsehen.
Noch ein Spiel für das ich zu unfähig bin 😅