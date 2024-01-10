The Invincible: Barrierefreiheit und Fotomodus mit neuen Optionen

Eine Reihe von Fehlerkorrekturen und neue Funktionen sind mit Update 1 für The Invincible jetzt auch für die Version auf Konsolen verfügbar.
Entwickler Starward Industries fügt mit dem Update ein neues Speichersystem für Kapitel ein. Damit kann zu einem frühen Punkt im Spiel zurückgekehrt werden.
Weiterhin spendierte man dem Fotomodus vier neue Filter und auch die Einstellungen für die Barrierefreiheit haben neue Möglichkeiten erhalten.
Schaut euch die Patch Notes für mehr Details an.
Update 1 Patch Notes
New Features:
- Chapters – we are introducing a new save system that allows you to go back to previous chapters and continue the game from a selected point
- Photomode
– 4 new filters
- New options in Accessibility settings
– hiding helmet
– Hiding helmet glass
– Hiding microphone
Other Improvements:
- Optimizations
– textures and render targets
– faster loading times
– less visible textures loading
- Ultrawide screen fixes (teleprobe)
- Fixed player camera position before loading
- Fixed various hardlocks and softlocks reported by players (old saves should also work properly in these cases):
– Hideout Morning
– missing dialogues and telemeter reports
– some snapping scenes fixed
– survivors: missing dialogs after 3rd choice when Lendor is nearby
– adjusting one of saucer landing spot locations
– blocking photomode while blink/headache
- Some animation and environmental polishing.
– Lighting flare in basement
- Rover driving model improvements
– should feel less heavy
- Minor SFX/VFX bug fixing and polishing
– While entering photomode
- Several localization fixes.
– typos
– missing chinese characters
- Credits update
