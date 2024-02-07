Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon: Update verbessert Balancing

Mit der Version 1.06 erscheint das neueste Update zum Actionhit Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon, welches sich hauptsächlich mit dem Rebalancing des Spiels befasst. Neben umfassenden Überarbeitungen der einzelnen Waffen arbeitete das Team ebenfalls an Problemen mit der Steam Version.
Kleinere Anpassungen, wie Übersetzungsfehler oder Probleme im Fotomodus, sind ebenso enthalten. So kam es in diesem bei bestimmten Situationen dazu, dass euer AC nicht korrekt angezeigt wurde, oder Texturen im Hintergrund nicht geladen werden konnten.
Vereinzelt kam es zu Problemen in der Mission „Destroy the Drive Block“, wodurch das Erreichen des S-Ranks schwierig wurde. Der Boss des Abschnitts wurde korrigiert, wodurch dieser euch jetzt nicht mehr ohne Ankündigung mehrfach angreift.
Das Update könnt ihr ab sofort installieren, die umfassende Auflistung der Patchnotes findet ihr hier.
Balance Adjustments
Weapon Units
EXPLOSIVE THROWER “DF-ET-09 TAI-YANG-SHOU”: increased Effective Range/Total Rounds, decreased Reload Time
LINEAR RIFLE “LR-036 CURTIS”: decreased Recoil/Charge Time
LINEAR RIFLE “LR-037 HARRIS”: increased Chg. Attack Power/Cooling, decreased Charge Time
SHOTGUN “SG-026 HALDEMAN”: decreased Direct Hit Adjustment
SHOTGUN “SG-027 ZIMMERMAN”: decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment
HANDGUN “HG-003 COQUILLETT”: increased Total Rounds
HANDGUN “HG-004 DUCKETT”: increased Total Rounds
BURST HANDGUN “MA-E-211 SAMPU”: increased Total Rounds
NEEDLE GUN “EL-PW-00 VIENTO”: increased Total Rounds
BAZOOKA “DF-BA-06 XUAN-GE”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
BAZOOKA „MAJESTIC”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
BAZOOKA “LITTLE GEM”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
DETONATING BAZOOKA “44-141 JVLN ALPHA”: increased Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time
GRENADE “DF-GR-07 GOU-CHEN”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
GRENADE “DIZZY”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Effective Range also adjusted. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
GRENADE “IRIDIUM”: increased Total Rounds/Projectile Speed, decreased Reload Time. Reduced sway caused by accumulated Recoil. Effective Range also adjusted. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
PLASMA RIFLE “IA-C01W1: NEBULA”: decreased Chg. Attack Power/Chg. Impact/Chg. Accum. Impact, increased Charge Time
SIEGE HAND MISSILE “WS-5000 APERITIF”: increased Reload Time, decreased Guidance
GRENADE CANNON “EARSHOT”: decreased Reload Time. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
GRENADE CANNON ”SONGBIRDS”: decreased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact. Rounds now explode upon reaching their Effective Range, even if they don’t make contact
STUN NEEDLE LAUNCHER “VE-60SNA”: decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment/Attack Power on consecutive attacks
LASER CANNON “VP-60LCS”: increased Total Rounds
DIFFUSE LASER CANNON “VP-60LCD”: increased Total Rounds
PULSE SHIELD LAUNCHER “EULE/60D”: increased Total Rounds/Pulse Shield Durability, decreased Weight/EN Load
LIGHT WAVE CANNON “IA-C01W3: AURORA”: decreased EN Load. Energy Firearm Spec now applies to this weapon
DUAL MISSILE “BML-G1/P31DUO-02”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed
DUAL MISSILE “BML-G1/P32DUO-03”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed
DUAL MISSILE “BML-G2/P08DUO-03”: increased Attack Power/Impact/Accumulative Impact/Guidance/Projectile Speed
ACTIVE HOMING MISSILE “BML-G3/P04ACT-01”: increased Guidance/Homing Lock Time/Projectile Speed
ACTIVE HOMING MISSILE “BML-G3/P05ACT-02”: increased Guidance/Homing Lock Time/Projectile Speed
NEEDLE MISSILE “EL-PW-01 TRUENO”: decreased Guidance. Projectiles now follow a stable trajectory
CORAL MISSILE “IB-C03W3: NGI 006”: decreased Chg. Attack Power/Chg. Impact/Chg. Accum. Impact/Direct Hit Adjustment
LASER ORBIT “45-091 ORBT”: increased Attack Power/Direct Hit Adjustment/Ideal Range/Effective Range/Projectile Speed
LASER TURRET “VP-60LT”: increased Projectile Speed/Laser Turret Attack Frequency
Frame Parts
HEAD “AH-J-124 BASHO”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HD-011 MELANDER”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “HD-033M VERRILL”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HD-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “DF-HD-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “VP-44S”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “VP-44D”: decreased Attitude Stability
HEAD “VE-44A”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “HC-2000 FINDER EYE”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HC-2000/BC SHADE EYE”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HC-3000 WRECKER”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “HS-5000 APPETIZER”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “EL-TH-10 FIRMEZA”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “EL-PH-00 ALBA”: increased System Recovery
HEAD “20-081 MIND ALPHA”: increased Attitude Stability/System Recovery
HEAD “20-082 MIND BETA”: decreased System Recovery
HEAD “IB-C03H: HAL 826”: increased Attitude Stability
CORE “NACHTREIHER/40E”: increased Attitude Stability/Generator Output Adj.
CORE “IA-C01C: EPHEMERA”: decreased AP/Anti-Energy Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense/Attitude Stability
ARMS “AA-J-123 BASHO”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense
ARMS “AA-J-123/RC JAILBREAK”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense
ARMS “AR-011 MELANDER”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “AR-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “DF-AR-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “DF-AR-09 TIAN-LAO”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “VP-46S”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “VP-46D”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “NACHTREIHER/46E”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “VE-46A”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “AC-2000 TOOL ARM”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “AS-5000 SALAD”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “EL-TA-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “EL-PA-00 ALBA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “04-101 MIND ALPHA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “IA-C01A: EPHEMERA”: increased Recoil Control
ARMS “IB-C03A: HAL 826”: increased Recoil Control
BIPEDAL “AL-J-121 BASHO”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “AL-J-121/RC JAILBREAK”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “LG-011 MELANDER”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “LG-012 MELANDER C3”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “DF-LG-08 TIAN-QIANG”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “VP-422”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “VE-42A”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distanc
BIPEDAL “2C-2000 CRAWLER”: increased Attitude Stability/Load Limit/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “2C-3000 WRECKER”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “2S-5000 DESSERT”: increased AP/Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “EL-TL-10 FIRMEZA”: increased Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “EL-PL-00 ALBA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “06-041 MIND ALPHA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “IA-C01L: EPHEMERA”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
BIPEDAL “IB-C03L: HAL 826”: increased Attitude Stability/Jump Distance
REVERSE JOINT “KASUAR/42Z”: increased Attitude Stability
REVERSE JOINT “06-042 MIND BETA”: increased Attitude Stability
REVERSE JOINT “RC-2000 SPRING CHICKEN”: increased Attitude Stability
TETRAPOD “LG-033M VERRILL”: decreased AP
TETRAPOD “VP-424”: decreased AP
TANK “EL-TL-11 FORTALEZA”: decreased Anti-Kinetic Defense/Anti-Energy Defense/Anti-Explosive Defense/Attitude Stability
Inner Parts
BOOSTER “AB-J-137 KIKAKU”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BST-G1/P10”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BST-G2/P04”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BST-G2/P06SPD”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “ALULA/21E”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “FLUEGEL/21Z”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BC-0600 12345”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “BC-0400 MULE”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “IA-C01B: GILLS”: increased Upward Thrust
BOOSTER “IB-C03B: NGI 001”: increased Upward Thrust
FCS “FCS-G2/P05”: decreased Close-Range Assist
FCS “FC-006 ABBOT”: decreased Close-Range Assist
FCS “FC-008 TALBOT”: decreased Close-Range Assist
GENERATOR “AG-J-098 JOSO”: increased EN Capacity/Supply Recovery/Energy Firearm Spec
GENERATOR “AG-E-013 YABA”: increased EN Capacity/Supply Recovery/Energy Firearm Spec
GENERATOR “AG-T-005 HOKUSHI”: increased EN Capacity/Energy Firearm Spec
Expansion
EXPANSION “PULSE PROTECTION”: increased Resilience
EXPANSION “TERMINAL ARMOR”: increased Duration
- Adjusted Attitude Recovery rate according to Total Weight. ACS Strain now dissipates much faster on lighter ACs, and slightly slower on heavier ACs
- Adjusted various Boost Speed rates according to Total Weight
- Decreased top speed during Assault Boost for heavier ACs
- Decreased Boost Kick attack range for Tetrapod legs
- Increased EN Consumption while hovering with Tetrapod legs
- Decreased Impact reduction effect during Assault Boost
- Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt when colliding with enemies during Assault Boost
- Decreased Impact/Accumulative Impact dealt by Boost Kick from all leg types except Reverse Joint
- Adjusted damage dealt by certain weapons when attacking the pulse shield deployed from PULSE SHIELD LAUNCHER “EULE/60D”
Bug fixes
- Fixed a bug with CORAL OSCILLATOR “IB-C03W2: WLT 101” where charged attacks would have stronger tracking than intended when using Tetrapod legs
- Fixed a bug where the attack warning marker would not display for an enemy AC firing DETONATING MISSILE “45-091 JVLN BETA” equipped to the left back slot
- Fixed a bug where the attack warning sound would not play correctly for an enemy firing GRENADE “IRIDIUM”
- Fixed a bug where charged attacks from LIGHT WAVE BLADE “IA-C01W2: MOONLIGHT” and CORAL OSCILLATOR “IA-C01W7: ML-REDSHIFT” would clip through certain structures/objects
- Fixed a bug where reloading with a full magazine would cause certain weapons to fire unintentionally
- Other bug fixes
5 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
War leider so garnicht mein Spiel …
Danke für die Info. Dann werde ich das Spiel wieder starten.
Steht noch auf meiner Wunschliste. Da ich aber noch keinen Teil der Reihe gespielt habe, warte ich noch auf einen besseren Preis.
Geiles Game, mir fehlen nur noch ein paar A-Ranks zu den 1000 Gamescore. Habs aber noch nie Online VS. gespielt, No Skill 😁
Sehr schön das warten lohnt sich 😀