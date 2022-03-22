Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 12/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 22. bis 28. März 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket
|29,99€
|30,00€
|39 Days to Mars
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Aeon Must Die!
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|4,49€
|10,50€
|Battle Brothers
|20,99€
|7,00€
|Borderlands 3
|17,49€
|52,50€
|Borderlands 3: Moxxis Überfall auf den Handsome Jackpot
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|22,49€
|52,50€
|Borderlands 3: Psycho-Krieg und der fantastische Fustercluck
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass
|16,49€
|33,50€
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|19,49€
|10,50€
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle
|34,99€
|35,00€
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|39,99€
|60,00€
|Borderlands 3: Wummen, Liebe und Tentakel
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Braveland Trilogy
|4,49€
|10,50€
|Call of Cthulhu
|4,99€
|15,00€
|Clumsy Rush
|3,24€
|9,75€
|Cosmic Top Secret
|3,29€
|6,70€
|Crash Drive 3
|8,49€
|8,50€
|Family Mysteries Collection
|8,99€
|27,00€
|FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL-BUNDLE
|19,99€
|30,00€
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition
|16,49€
|38,50€
|For The King
|6,24€
|18,75€
|Hunt: Showdown
|11,99€
|28,00€
|Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition
|14,99€
|35,00€
|IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION
|44,99€
|55,00€
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
|38,49€
|31,50€
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition
|47,99€
|32,00€
|It Takes Two – Digitale Version
|15,99€
|24,00€
|Lost Grimoires Collection
|8,99€
|27,00€
|Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe
|37,49€
|12,50€
|Moon Raider
|3,99€
|6,00€
|NASCAR Heat 5
|9,99€
|10,00€
|NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition
|14,99€
|15,00€
|Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle
|3,29€
|18,70€
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller-Edition
|23,99€
|56,00€
|Quantum Replica
|5,99€
|4,00€
|Raji: An Ancient Epiс
|12,49€
|12,50€
|South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe
|14,99€
|45,00€
|Spaceland
|5,99€
|14,00€
|The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass
|19,99€
|5,00€
|The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos
|11,99€
|3,00€
|The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon
|9,74€
|5,25€
|The Plane Effect
|10,49€
|4,50€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|13,99€
|56,00€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|60,00€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition
|24,99€
|75,00€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition
|29,99€
|90,00€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
|15,99€
|24,00€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|14,99€
|35,00€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
|17,49€
|52,50€
|Trüberbrook
|5,99€
|24,00€
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|3,49€
|6,50€
|Under Leaves
|3,89€
|9,10€
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Wasteland 3
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition
|23,99€
|56,00€
|Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition
|44,99€
|55,00€
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|30,00€
|XCOM 2
|2,49€
|47,50€
|XCOM 2: War of the Chosen
|3,99€
|36,00€
|XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition
|9,74€
|55,25€
