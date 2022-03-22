Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 12/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 22. bis 28. März 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
2K Ball N’ Brawl-Paket 29,99€ 30,00€
39 Days to Mars 10,04€ 4,95€
Aeon Must Die! 9,99€ 10,00€
Archaica: The Path Of Light 4,49€ 10,50€
Battle Brothers 20,99€ 7,00€
Borderlands 3 17,49€ 52,50€
Borderlands 3: Moxxis Überfall auf den Handsome Jackpot 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition 22,49€ 52,50€
Borderlands 3: Psycho-Krieg und der fantastische Fustercluck 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 16,49€ 33,50€
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 19,49€ 10,50€
Borderlands 3: Season Pass Bundle 34,99€ 35,00€
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition 39,99€ 60,00€
Borderlands 3: Wummen, Liebe und Tentakel 10,04€ 4,95€
Braveland Trilogy 4,49€ 10,50€
Call of Cthulhu 4,99€ 15,00€
Clumsy Rush 3,24€ 9,75€
Cosmic Top Secret 3,29€ 6,70€
Crash Drive 3 8,49€ 8,50€
Family Mysteries Collection 8,99€ 27,00€
FAR CRY 4 + FAR CRY PRIMAL-BUNDLE 19,99€ 30,00€
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition 16,49€ 38,50€
For The King 6,24€ 18,75€
Hunt: Showdown 11,99€ 28,00€
Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
IMMORTALS FENYX RISING – GOLD EDITION 44,99€ 55,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 38,49€ 31,50€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Gold Edition 47,99€ 32,00€
It Takes Two – Digitale Version 15,99€ 24,00€
Lost Grimoires Collection 8,99€ 27,00€
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition Digital Deluxe 37,49€ 12,50€
Moon Raider 3,99€ 6,00€
NASCAR Heat 5 9,99€ 10,00€
NASCAR Heat 5 – Ultimate Edition 14,99€ 15,00€
Oniken: Unstoppable Edition & Odallus: The Dark Call Bundle 3,29€ 18,70€
PGA TOUR 2K21 Baller-Edition 23,99€ 56,00€
Quantum Replica 5,99€ 4,00€
Raji: An Ancient Epiс 12,49€ 12,50€
South Park – Die rektakuläre Zerreißprobe 14,99€ 45,00€
Spaceland 5,99€ 14,00€
The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass 19,99€ 5,00€
The Outer Worlds: Murder on Eridanos 11,99€ 3,00€
The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon 9,74€ 5,25€
The Plane Effect 10,49€ 4,50€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 13,99€ 56,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 60,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition 24,99€ 75,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition 29,99€ 90,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass 15,99€ 24,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition 17,49€ 52,50€
Trüberbrook 5,99€ 24,00€
Tyd wag vir Niemand 3,49€ 6,50€
Under Leaves 3,89€ 9,10€
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground 9,99€ 10,00€
Wasteland 3 9,99€ 30,00€
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition 23,99€ 56,00€
Watch Dogs: Legion – Gold Edition 44,99€ 55,00€
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 30,00€
XCOM 2 2,49€ 47,50€
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen 3,99€ 36,00€
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition 9,74€ 55,25€

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

