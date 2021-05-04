Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 18/2021

2 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 04. bis 10. Mai 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
AeternoBlade II 9,99€ 60% DWG
Aircraft Evolution 5,99€ 40% DWG
Alien: Isolation Season Pass 6,24€ 75% Spotlight
Bloody Shooters Bundle 6,79€ 60% Spotlight
Brothers: a Tale of Two Sons 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Control 1. Erweiterung „Das Fundament“ 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Control 2. Erweiterung „AWE“ 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Control Ultimate Edition 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Control Ultimate Edition – Xbox Series X|S 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Control-Staffelpass 7,49€ 50% Spotlight
DayD: Through Time 2,99€ 70% DWG
Endurance: Space Action 5,99€ 25% Spotlight
Even the Ocean 7,49€ 50% DWG
FIFA 21 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 26,99€ 70% Spotlight
FIFA 21 Standard Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 24,49€ 65% Spotlight
FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 34,99€ 65% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4 – Ultimate-Add-Ons-Bundle 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4: “Hot Wheels Legends“-Autopaket 7,99€ 20% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4 Autopass 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4 Fortune Island 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Forza Motorsport 7 Autopass 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Gears 5 – AAPE-Paket 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Gears 5: Schwarmtöter 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Gears of War 4 Season Pass 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
Ghostrunner 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
Grand Prix Rock ‚N Racing 1,99€ 75% Spotlight
Grand Theft Auto V – CashCard Megalodon 63,74€ 15% Spotlight
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard Megalodon Bundle 35,99€ 60% DWG
Grizzland 2,49€ 50% Spotlight
How To Survive 2 3,74€ 75% Spotlight
Hyper Sentinel 1,39€ 80% Spotlight
Iconoclasts 7,99€ 60% DWG
Immortals Fenyx Rising 34,99€ 50% DWG
Immortals Fenyx Rising – Season Pass 29,99€ 25% Spotlight
Indivisible 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Infinite Minigolf 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Journey to the Savage Planet 14,99€ 50% Spotlight
Journey to the Savage Planet – Hot Garbage DLC 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Journey to the Savage Planet – Memories of Mars 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
Lost Sea 2,99€ 80% Spotlight
Mable & The Wood 3,74€ 75% DWG
Mafia III: Definitive Edition 14,99€ 50% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross 3 – Special Edition 17,49€ 75% DWG
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3 12,49€ 75% DWG
MonsterBlast 4,89€ 30% Spotlight
Moonfall Ultimate 6,24€ 50% Spotlight
Motorbike Racing Bundle 13,99€ 80% DWG
Moving Out 12,49€ 50% DWG
MXGP3 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
PAYDAY 2: THE CRIMEWAVE COLLECTION 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
Pinball FX3 – Balls of Glory Pinball 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 3 4,99€ 50% DWG
Pinball FX3 – Williams Pinball: Volume 4 4,99€ 50% DWG
Pirate Monkey Run! 1,99€ 33% Spotlight
Portal Knights 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Portal Knights – legendäre Edition 23,99€ 20% Spotlight
Potata: fairy flower 8,99€ 40% DWG
Project Warlock 10,49€ 30% Spotlight
Razmi Challenges 5,35€ 33% Spotlight
Skycadia 6,99€ 30% DWG
Super Pixel Racers 4,28€ 67% Spotlight
Switch ‚N‘ Shoot 3,19€ 20% Spotlight
Tanky Tanks 3,59€ 40% Spotlight
The Office Quest 5,99€ 50% DWG
The Pillar: Puzzle Escape 6,99€ 30% DWG
The Town of Light 2,99€ 85% Spotlight
Tiny Troopers Joint Ops 1,99€ 80% Spotlight
Titan Quest: Atlantis 13,39€ 33% Spotlight
Titan Quest: Ragnarök 13,39€ 33% Spotlight
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition 15,99€ 80% DWG
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Watch Dogs – Season Pass 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass 29,99€ 25% Spotlight
Wreckfest Getaway Car Pack 2,79€ 30% Spotlight
Wreckfest Season Pass 10,49€ 30% Spotlight
Wreckfest Season Pass 2 9,09€ 30% Spotlight
Wunderling 6,99€ 30% DWG
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass One 17,49€ 50% Spotlight
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass One 17,49€ 50% Spotlight
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Two 26,24€ 25% Spotlight
Zombie Army 4: Season Pass Two 26,24€ 25% Spotlight

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

2 Kommentare Added

Mitdiskutieren
  2. Markus79 20180 XP Nasenbohrer Level 1 | 04.05.2021 - 05:06 Uhr

    Lange Liste. Aber ich denke ich schlage nirgends zu. Hab mir noch die beiden SW The Force Unleashed Teile zugelegt und Resi 8 liegt ja schon fast im Briefkasten. 👍🏼😏

    0

Hinterlasse eine Antwort