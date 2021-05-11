Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 19/2021

1 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold 11. bis 17. Mai 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN Deluxe Edition 31,34€ 67% Spotlight
Agents of Mayhem 2,99€ 85% Spotlight
Ancestors Legacy 17,49€ 50% DWG
Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
AO Tennis 2 16,49€ 70% Spotlight
Apex Legends – Lifeline & Bloodhound-Doppelpack 31,19€ 20% Spotlight
Apex Legends – Champion Edition 27,99€ 30% Spotlight
Arise: A simple story 11,99€ 40% Spotlight
Batman: Arkham Collection 19,79€ 67% Spotlight
Batman: Arkham Knight 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium-Edition 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Batman: Return to Arkham 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Bee Simulator 11,99€ 70% Spotlight
Borderlands 3 20,99€ 70% Spotlight
Borderlands 3: Super Deluxe Edition 39,99€ 50% DWG
Burnout Paradise Remastered 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
CODE VEIN 23,09€ 67% Spotlight
Crossout – Drive pack 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Crossout – Spectral Hunter 24,99€ 50% Spotlight
Darkwood 7,49€ 50% Spotlight
Dead Rising 4 5,99€ 85% Spotlight
Destiny 2: Festung der Schatten 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Destiny 2: Forsaken 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts 26,79€ 33% Spotlight
Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts + 1 Saison 33,49€ 33% Spotlight
Destiny 2: Jenseits des Lichts Deluxe Edition 52,49€ 25% Spotlight
Destiny 2: Legendäre Edition 47,99€ 40% Spotlight
Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition 7,49€ 70% Spotlight
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – Ultimate Edition 17,24€ 85% Spotlight
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT 27,99€ 60% Spotlight
DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Ultimate Edition 49,99€ 50% Spotlight
Dreamfall Chapters 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS 24,99€ 50% Spotlight
Five Dates 10,39€ 20% Spotlight
For Honor Complete Edition 29,99€ 70% Spotlight
Ganbare! Super Strikers 4,99€ 50% DWG
Guard Duty 4,99€ 50% DWG
Hollow 1,99€ 90% Spotlight
JUMP FORCE 17,49€ 75% Spotlight
JUMP FORCE – Ultimate Edition 27,49€ 75% Spotlight
LEGO BATMAN 3: JENSEITS VON GOTHAM 9,99€ 80% Spotlight
LEGO Batman 3: Jenseits Von Gotham Luxus-Edition 12,99€ 80% Spotlight
LEGO Batman 3 Saisonpass 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
LEGO DC Super-Villains 17,99€ 70% Spotlight
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition 18,74€ 75% Spotlight
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Let’s Sing Queen 23,99€ 40% Spotlight
Lost Artifacts: Soulstone 3,99€ 60% DWG
Mad Max 13,99€ 80% Spotlight
Mafia II: Definitive Edition 14,99€ 50% DWG
Mafia Trilogy 38,99€ 35% DWG
Metro 2033 Redux 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition 29,99€ 25% Spotlight
Monster Truck Championship – Rebel Hunter Edition Xbox Series X|S 24,99€ 50% DWG
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S 19,99€ 50% DWG
Mortal Kombat 11 19,99€ 60% Spotlight
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition 39,99€ 60% Spotlight
Mortal Kombat X 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Mortal Kombat X – Der Joker 2,99€ 50% Spotlight
MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame 9,99€ 80% Spotlight
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4 Road to Boruto 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Trilogy 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 75% Spotlight
Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered 19,99€ 50% Spotlight
Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Need for Speed Rivals 4,99€ 755 Spotlight
NHL 21 27,99€ 60% Spotlight
NHL 21: Rewind-Bundle 29,99€ 60% Spotlight
NHL 21 Deluxe Edition 27,99€ 65% Spotlight
NHL 21 Great Eight Edition 31,49€ 65% Spotlight
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS 4 Deluxe Edition 52,24€ 45% Spotlight
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS 17,49€ 75% Spotlight
Operencia: The Stolen Sun 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 8,24€ 67% DWG
Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville Deluxe Edition 9,99€ 80% Spotlight
Project CARS 3 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition 49,99€ 50% Spotlight
Quantum Break 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Radical Rabbit Stew 3,99€ 75% Spotlight
ReCore 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
Red Dead Redemption 2 26,99€ 55% Spotlight
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition 39,99€ 60% DWG
Rocksmith 2014 Edition – Remastered 8,99€ 70% Spotlight
Ryse: Legendary Edition 17,49€ 75% Spotlight
ScreamRide 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Scribblenauts Mega Pack 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
She Sees Red Interactive Movie 2,99€ 70% Spotlight
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
SOULCALIBUR VI 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
Steam Tactics 5,99€ 40% DWG
Steep X Games Gold Edition 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Sunset Overdrive 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
Sunset Overdrive Deluxe Edition 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris 34,99€ 50% Spotlight
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition 76,99€ 30% Spotlight
Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
TEKKEN 7 9,99€ 80% Spotlight
The Bunker 5,99€ 70% Spotlight
The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope & Man of Medan Bundle 23,99€ 40% Spotlight
The Division 2 – Die Warlords von New York – Erweiterung 8,99€ 70% Spotlight
The Outer Worlds 23,99€ 60% Spotlight
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition 2,99€ 90% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands : Year 2 Pass 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season-Pass 7,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 13,99€ 80% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
Trackmania Turbo 7,49€ 75% Spotlight
Trials Fusion 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
Twin Mirror 20,09€ 33% Spotlight
UNO Ultimate Edition 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
Without Escape: Console Edition 2,49€ 50% Spotlight
ZOMBI 3,99€ 80% DWG

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten folgt!

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

1 Kommentar Added

Mitdiskutieren
  1. Vossi73 88895 XP Untouchable Star 4 | 11.05.2021 - 05:00 Uhr

    Danke für die Liste. Werd gleich mal schauen ob was passendes für mich dabei ist.
    💚🎮💚

    1

Hinterlasse eine Antwort