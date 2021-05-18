Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 20/2021

0 Autor: , in News / Deals with Gold

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die Xboxdynasty Community.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 18. bis 24. Mai 2021

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition 15,99€ 20% Spotlight
Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition 15,99€ 20% Spotlight
Apex Legends – Octane Edition 15,99€ 20% Spotlight
Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition 15,99€ 20% Spotlight
ASTRONEER 18,19€ 35% Spotlight
Attack of the Earthlings 10,79€ 40% Spotlight
Castle Crashers Remastered 8,99€ 40% Spotlight
Cuphead 14,99€ 25% Spotlight
DayZ 29,99€ 40% Spotlight
Dead Cells 17,49€ 30% Spotlight
Deep Rock Galactic 19,49€ 35% Spotlight
Der Jackbox Party-Pack 11,24€ 55% Spotlight
Der Jackbox Party-Pack 5 17,99€ 40% Spotlight
Drawful 2 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
Generation Zero 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle 23,99€ 40% Spotlight
Hungry Shark World 4,99€ 50% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 20,09€ 33% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Premium Edition 33,49€ 33% Spotlight
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Season Pass 31,99€ 20% Spotlight
MudRunner 11,54€ 67% Spotlight
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle 29,99€ 50% DWG
Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition 6,24€ 75% Spotlight
RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION 7,49€ 75% DWG
Road Redemption 9,99€ 50% Spotlight
SpeedRunners 2,49€ 75% Spotlight
Stardew Valley 10,04€ 33% Spotlight
Surviving Franchise Bundle 27,49€ 50% DWG
The Long Dark 8,24€ 67% Spotlight
The Surge 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox) 20,99€ 65% Spotlight
The Surge 2 12,49€ 75% Spotlight
theHunter: Call of the Wild 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition 35,74€ 45% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands : Year 2 Pass 11,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition 8,99€ 70% DWG
Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition 34,99€ 50% DWG
Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition 53,99€ 40% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 13,99€ 80% DWG
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition 14,99€ 70% DWG
Ultimate Chicken Horse 8,24€ 45% Spotlight
V-Rally 4 11,99€ 80% DWG
V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition 19,99€ 75% DWG
Warface – Legendäre Edition 12,49€ 50% Spotlight
Yasai Ninja 3,49€ 30% Spotlight

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!

= Partnerlinks

Weitere News zu Deals with Gold

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort