Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 20/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 18. bis 24. Mai 2021
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|Apex Legends – Bloodhound Edition
|15,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|Apex Legends – Lifeline Edition
|15,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|Apex Legends – Octane Edition
|15,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|Apex Legends – Pathfinder Edition
|15,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|ASTRONEER
|18,19€
|35%
|Spotlight
|Attack of the Earthlings
|10,79€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Castle Crashers Remastered
|8,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Cuphead
|14,99€
|25%
|Spotlight
|DayZ
|29,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Dead Cells
|17,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Deep Rock Galactic
|19,49€
|35%
|Spotlight
|Der Jackbox Party-Pack
|11,24€
|55%
|Spotlight
|Der Jackbox Party-Pack 5
|17,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Drawful 2
|4,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Generation Zero
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Generation Zero – Resistance Bundle
|23,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Hungry Shark World
|4,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19
|20,09€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Premium Edition
|33,49€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Season Pass
|31,99€
|20%
|Spotlight
|MudRunner
|11,54€
|67%
|Spotlight
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Prison Architect: Total Lockdown Bundle
|29,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Prison Architect: Xbox One Edition
|6,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|RABBIDS INVASION – GOLD EDITION
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Road Redemption
|9,99€
|50%
|Spotlight
|SpeedRunners
|2,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Stardew Valley
|10,04€
|33%
|Spotlight
|Surviving Franchise Bundle
|27,49€
|50%
|DWG
|The Long Dark
|8,24€
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Surge
|4,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The Surge 1 & 2 – Dual Pack (Xbox)
|20,99€
|65%
|Spotlight
|The Surge 2
|12,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|theHunter: Call of the Wild
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition
|35,74€
|45%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands : Year 2 Pass
|11,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege – Deluxe Edition
|8,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition
|34,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy‘s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition
|53,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|13,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition
|14,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Ultimate Chicken Horse
|8,24€
|45%
|Spotlight
|V-Rally 4
|11,99€
|80%
|DWG
|V-Rally 4 Ultimate Edition
|19,99€
|75%
|DWG
|Warface – Legendäre Edition
|12,49€
|50%
|Spotlight
|Yasai Ninja
|3,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!