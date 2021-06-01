Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 22/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei einigen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 01. bis 07. Juni 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
Ages of Mages: the last keeper 5,99€ 50% DWG
BUTCHER 2,99€ 70% Spotlight
Cake Bash 14,99€ 25% DWG
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 41,99€ 40% DWG
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen-Bundle 48,74€ 35% DWG
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Ultimate Edition 69,99€ 30% DWG
CastleStorm – Definitive Edition 5,99€ 60% Spotlight
CATTCH 7,49€ 25% DWG
Do Not Feed the Monkeys 9,36€ 25% DWG
Ellen – The Game 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard Walhai im Bundle 23,99€ 60% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Alpine Landwirtschaft Add-On 13,39€ 33% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Anderson Group Equipment Pack 6,69€ 33% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19 – Kverneland & Vicon Equipment Pack 10,04€ 33% DWG
Landwirtschafts-Simulator 19: Platinum Expansion 13,39€ 33% DWG
Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 3,99€ 60% Spotlight
Mahjong Adventure DX 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Marooners 4,99€ 50% Spotlight
MotoGP 19 9,99€ 75% DWG
No Man’s Sky 24,99€ 50% DWG
Nowhere Prophet 17,49€ 30% DWG
Overcooked! 2 12,49€ 50% DWG
PHOGS! 18,74€ 25% DWG
Pinball FX3 – Iron & Steel Pack 1,99€ 60% Spotlight
PixARK 13,99€ 65% Spotlight
Please, Don’t Touch Anything 4,99€ 50% DWG
Redout – Back to Earth Pack 3,99€ 60% Spotlight
Redout: Lightspeed Edition 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Ruvato: Original Complex 9,74€ 35% DWG
Space Otter Charlie 11,24€ 25% DWG
Splash Blast Panic 4,49€ 70% DWG
SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition 7,49€ 25% DWG
The Infectious Madness of Doctor Dekker 7,79€ 40% Spotlight
The Occupation 14,99€ 50% DWG
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 59,99€ 25% DWG
The Persistence 14,99€ 50% DWG
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy 19,99€ 60% DWG
Trover Saves the Universe 10,49€ 65% DWG
Ultimate Ski Jumping 2020 + Glaive: Brick Breaker Bundle 11,69€ 35% DWG
Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle 13,19€ 40% DWG
Wasteland 3 29,99€ 50% DWG
Wizards of Brandel 8,99€ 40% DWG
Worms Battlegrounds 6,24€ 75% DWG
Reflection of Mine 3,99€ 50% Spotlight
Rememoried 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Sig.NULL 4,49€ 10% Spotlight
Space Hulk: Tactics 7,49€ 75% DWG
Task Force Kampas 3,59€ 40% Spotlight
Tell Me Why: Kapitel 1-3 0,00€ 100% Kostenlos (30 Tage)
Bear With Me: The Lost Robots 1,49€ 70% Spotlight
Brunch Club 1,44€ 90% Spotlight
Extinction 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
Extinction: Days of Dolorum Season Pass 2,99€ 80% Spotlight
Extinction: Deluxe Edition 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
Guns, Gore and Cannoli 2 6,49€ 50% Spotlight
Knightin’+ 2,99€ 50% Spotlight
112th Seed 2,99€ 40% Spotlight
2URVIVE 3,49€ 50% Spotlight
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Unlock 2,99€ 70% Spotlight

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – EA Sale – 01. bis 14. Juni 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt %
Unravel Two 3,99€ 80%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition 11,99€ 60%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition 31,99€ 60%
UFC 4 27,99€ 60%
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 3,99€ 80%
NHL 21: Rewind-Bundle 22,49€ 70%
NHL 21 Great Eight Edition 26,99€ 70%
NHL 21 Deluxe Edition 23,99€ 70%
NHL 21 20,99€ 70%
Madden NFL 21 Superstar Edition – Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 22,49€ 75%
Madden NFL 21: Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 20,99€ 70%
Battlefield V Starter-Pack 4,49€ 10%
Battlefield V Premium-Starter-Pack 25,49€ 15%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition 14,99€ 75%
Battlefield V Standard Edition 5,99€ 85%
Battlefield 4 Dragon’s Teeth 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 4 Second Assault 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 4 Premium Edition 5,99€ 85%
Battlefield 4 Premium 19,99€ 50%
Battlefield 4 Naval Strike 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 4 China Rising 0,00€ 100%
Battlefield 4 4,99€ 75%
Battlefield 1 Turning Tides 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 1 They Shall Not Pass 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 1 Revolution 5,99€ 85%
Battlefield 1 Premium-Pass 19,99€ 50%
Battlefield 1 In the Name of the Tsar 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 1 Apocalypse 7,49€ 50%
Battlefield 1 4,99€ 75%
Apex Legends – Lifeline & Bloodhound-Doppelpack 31,19€ 20%
Apex Legends – Champion Edition 27,99€ 30%

