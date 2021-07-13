Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 28/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 13. bis 19. Juli 2021
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Preis €
|Rabatt %
|Angebot
|9 Monkeys of Shaolin
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung
|2,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Ary and the Secret of Seasons
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Beast Quest
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Blood Bowl 2
|3,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition
|5,99€
|80%
|DWG
|Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition
|9,89€
|67%
|DWG
|BQM – BlockQuest Maker
|7,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Call of Cthulhu
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE
|2,44€
|65%
|Spotlight
|Children of Zodiarcs
|7,19€
|60%
|DWG
|Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!!
|3,24€
|75%
|DWG
|Cryogear
|8,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
|5,24€
|65%
|Spotlight
|Dead by Daylight
|14,99€
|50%
|DWG
|Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition
|29,99€
|40%
|DWG
|Doug Hates His Job
|2,79€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Effie
|11,99€
|40%
|DWG
|FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition
|31,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|For Honor Complete Edition
|24,99€
|75%
|DWG
|For Honor Marching Fire Edition
|12,49€
|75%
|DWG
|For Honor Standard Edition
|4,49€
|85%
|DWG
|For Honor Year 3 Pass
|8,99€
|70%
|DWG
|Get Over Here
|2,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Ghost of a Tale
|12,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Der Weiße Hai“ im Bundle
|20,24€
|55%
|DWG
|Hellbreachers
|3,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle
|11,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Katamari Damacy REROLL
|9,89€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Kick it, Bunny!
|6,49€
|35%
|DWG
|LEGO BATMAN 3: JENSEITS VON GOTHAM
|12,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Batman 3 Saisonpass
|2,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|LEGO CITY Undercover
|11,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|LEGO DC Super-Villains
|11,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass
|2,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Der Hobbit
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|9,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
|14,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass
|4,49€
|70%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers
|12,49€
|75%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Marvel’s Avengers-Saisonpass
|3,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht
|14,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht Season Pass
|3,29€
|67%
|Spotlight
|Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition
|11,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2
|7,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|MudRunner
|10,49€
|70%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Edition
|13,99€
|65%
|DWG
|MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion
|3,99€
|60%
|DWG
|Mushroom Quest
|1,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Mushroom Savior
|2,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE
|10,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1
|4,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy
|13,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|6,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Outward: The Adventurer Bundle
|29,24€
|55%
|DWG
|Paw Patrol: On a Roll
|15,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Pikuniku
|3,24€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2
|3,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville
|5,99€
|80%
|Spotlight
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
|11,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Ausgabe
|29,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 2
|10,49€
|85%
|Spotlight
|Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition
|39,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Projection: First Light
|9,99€
|50%
|DWG
|R.B.I. Baseball 21
|20,09€
|33%
|DWG
|Rennen mit Ryan
|8,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|SEGA Mega Drive Classics
|8,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Shotgun Farmers
|7,49€
|25%
|Spotlight
|Slay The Spire
|12,49€
|50%
|DWG
|Space Hulk: Tactics
|7,49€
|75%
|DWG
|Speed Limit
|6,99€
|30%
|DWG
|Spitlings
|5,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Squad Killer
|3,49€
|30%
|Spotlight
|Stones of the Revenant
|3,99€
|60%
|DWG
|The Assembly
|6,10€
|67%
|Spotlight
|The Crew 2 Gold Edition
|17,99€
|80%
|DWG
|The Darkside Detective
|10,39€
|20%
|DWG
|The Darkside Detective – Series Edition
|18,39€
|20%
|DWG
|The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark
|10,39€
|20%
|DWG
|The LEGO Movie Videogame
|8,74€
|75%
|Spotlight
|The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game
|14,99€
|75%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa
|19,49€
|35%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante
|19,49€
|35%
|Spotlight
|Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke München – Augsburg
|17,99€
|40%
|Spotlight
|Trolljäger Verteidiger von Arcadia
|11,99€
|70%
|Spotlight
|Tyd wag vir Niemand
|3,99€
|60%
|Spotlight
|Weakless
|7,99€
|60%
|DWG
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|60%
|DWG
|YesterMorrow
|11,99€
|40%
|DWG
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update inklusive Xbox 360 Angebote folgt!