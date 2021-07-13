Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 28/2021

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei zahlreichen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf Xboxdynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 13. bis 19. Juli 2021

Titel Preis € Rabatt % Angebot
9 Monkeys of Shaolin 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Agent A: Rätsel in Verkleidung 2,99€ 80% DWG
Ary and the Secret of Seasons 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
Beast Quest 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Blood Bowl 2 3,99€ 80% DWG
Blood Bowl 2 – Legendary Edition 5,99€ 80% DWG
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 9,89€ 67% DWG
BQM – BlockQuest Maker 7,49€ 50% DWG
Call of Cthulhu 7,49€ 75% DWG
CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE 2,44€ 65% Spotlight
Children of Zodiarcs 7,19€ 60% DWG
Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! 3,24€ 75% DWG
Cryogear 8,99€ 50% DWG
Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition 5,24€ 65% Spotlight
Dead by Daylight 14,99€ 50% DWG
Dead by Daylight: Silent Hill Edition 29,99€ 40% DWG
Doug Hates His Job 2,79€ 60% Spotlight
Effie 11,99€ 40% DWG
FAST & FURIOUS CROSSROADS: Deluxe Edition 31,99€ 60% Spotlight
For Honor Complete Edition 24,99€ 75% DWG
For Honor Marching Fire Edition 12,49€ 75% DWG
For Honor Standard Edition 4,49€ 85% DWG
For Honor Year 3 Pass 8,99€ 70% DWG
Get Over Here 2,99€ 40% Spotlight
Ghost of a Tale 12,49€ 50% DWG
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & CashCard „Der Weiße Hai“ im Bundle 20,24€ 55% DWG
Hellbreachers 3,49€ 30% Spotlight
JoyBits All-in-One Mega Bundle 11,99€ 60% DWG
Katamari Damacy REROLL 9,89€ 67% Spotlight
Kick it, Bunny! 6,49€ 35% DWG
LEGO BATMAN 3: JENSEITS VON GOTHAM 12,49€ 75% Spotlight
LEGO Batman 3 Saisonpass 2,99€ 80% Spotlight
LEGO CITY Undercover 11,99€ 80% Spotlight
LEGO DC Super-Villains 11,99€ 80% Spotlight
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass 2,99€ 80% Spotlight
LEGO Der Hobbit 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 9,99€ 75% Spotlight
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 14,99€ 75% Spotlight
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass 4,49€ 70% Spotlight
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers 12,49€ 75% Spotlight
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers-Saisonpass 3,99€ 60% Spotlight
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht 14,99€ 70% Spotlight
LEGO Star Wars: Das Erwachen der Macht Season Pass 3,29€ 67% Spotlight
Monster Energy Supercross 2 – Special Edition 11,99€ 80% Spotlight
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 7,99€ 80% Spotlight
MudRunner 10,49€ 70% DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition 13,99€ 65% DWG
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion 3,99€ 60% DWG
Mushroom Quest 1,99€ 60% Spotlight
Mushroom Savior 2,99€ 40% Spotlight
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 1 4,99€ 75% Spotlight
NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM Legacy 13,99€ 80% Spotlight
Outbreak: Epidemic 6,49€ 50% DWG
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle 29,24€ 55% DWG
Paw Patrol: On a Roll 15,99€ 60% Spotlight
Pikuniku 3,24€ 75% Spotlight
Plants vs. Zombies Garden Warfare 2 3,99€ 80% Spotlight
Plants vs. Zombies: Schlacht um Neighborville 5,99€ 80% Spotlight
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 11,99€ 40% Spotlight
Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid Super Ausgabe 29,99€ 40% Spotlight
Project CARS 2 10,49€ 85% Spotlight
Project CARS 3 Deluxe Edition 39,99€ 60% Spotlight
Projection: First Light 9,99€ 50% DWG
R.B.I. Baseball 21 20,09€ 33% DWG
Rennen mit Ryan 8,99€ 70% Spotlight
SEGA Mega Drive Classics 8,99€ 70% Spotlight
Shotgun Farmers 7,49€ 25% Spotlight
Slay The Spire 12,49€ 50% DWG
Space Hulk: Tactics 7,49€ 75% DWG
Speed Limit 6,99€ 30% DWG
Spitlings 5,99€ 60% Spotlight
Squad Killer 3,49€ 30% Spotlight
Stones of the Revenant 3,99€ 60% DWG
The Assembly 6,10€ 67% Spotlight
The Crew 2 Gold Edition 17,99€ 80% DWG
The Darkside Detective 10,39€ 20% DWG
The Darkside Detective – Series Edition 18,39€ 20% DWG
The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark 10,39€ 20% DWG
The LEGO Movie Videogame 8,74€ 75% Spotlight
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game 14,99€ 75% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: Arosalinie: Chur – Arosa 19,49€ 35% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: Clinchfield Railroad: Elkhorn – Dante 19,49€ 35% Spotlight
Train Sim World 2: Hauptstrecke München – Augsburg 17,99€ 40% Spotlight
Trolljäger Verteidiger von Arcadia 11,99€ 70% Spotlight
Tyd wag vir Niemand 3,99€ 60% Spotlight
Weakless 7,99€ 60% DWG
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 60% DWG
YesterMorrow 11,99€ 40% DWG

