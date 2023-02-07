Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW06/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 07. bis 14. Februar 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN 17,49€ 52,49€
ACE COMBAT 7: SKIES UNKNOWN – TOP GUN: Maverick Ultimate Edition 27,49€ 82,50€
Ailment & Endurance Bundle 8,99€ 6,00€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade 23,99€ 6,00€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition 35,99€ 24,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG 1,99€ 2,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN 1,99€ 2,00€
Best Month Ever! 12,99€ 7,00€
Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 9,99€ 30,00€
Broken Universe – Tower Defense 2,49€ 7,50€
Crystal Ortha 8,24€ 6,75€
Curse of the Dead Gods 7,99€ 12,00€
Daymare: 1998 8,74€ 26,25€
Evil West 44,99€ 15,00€
Farm Manager 2022 7,74€ 7,75€
Five Dates 9,09€ 3,90€
Fluffy Horde 2,49€ 7,50€
Grand Theft Auto Online 9,99€ 10,00€
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) 19,79€ 40,20€
Grand Theft Auto V: Story-Modus (Xbox Series X|S) 9,99€ 10,00€
Heliborne 14,99€ 15,00€
Hood: Outlaws & Legends 4,99€ 15,00€
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete 19,79€ 40,20€
Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series 29,99€ 20,00€
Lawn Mowing Simulator 7,99€ 12,00€
Lord Winklebottom Investigates 15,19€ 3,80€
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand 5,99€ 14,00€
Mr. Prepper 7,74€ 7,75€
MudRunner – American Wilds Edition 6,99€ 28,00€
MudRunner – American Wilds Expansion 3,49€ 6,50€
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 4,99€ 15,00€
New Super Lucky’s Tale 9,89€ 20,10€
Outbreak Gold Collection 21,24€ 63,75€
Oxide Room 104 14,99€ 10,00€
PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 4,54€ 8,45€
PAC-MAN MUSEUM+ 11,99€ 8,00€
Panzer Dragoon: Remake 2,49€ 22,50€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus und Ultimate-Edition-Inhalte 27,99€ 52,00€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition 29,99€ 70,00€
Rover Mechanic Simulator 6,99€ 7,00€
She Wants Me Dead 2,49€ 7,50€
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 1,99€ 8,00€
Simulator-Paket: Treasure Hunter Simulator und Goldgräber Simulator 27,99€ 7,00€
SOULCALIBUR VI Deluxe Edition 14,99€ 85,00€
Taiko no Tatsujin: The Drum Master! 24,99€ 25,00€
The Callisto Protocol – Season Pass 22,79€ 5,70€
The Council – Episode 2: Hide and Seek 1,24€ 3,75€
The Council – Episode 3: Ripples 1,24€ 3,75€
The Council – Episode 4: Burning Bridges 1,24€ 3,75€
The Council – Episode 5: Checkmate 1,24€ 3,75€
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion 3,34€ 1,65€
This is the Zodiac Speaking 3,89€ 9,10€
Vampyr 9,99€ 30,00€
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? 10,39€ 2,60€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Ubisoft Publisher Sale – 31. Januar bis 14. Februar 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
America’s Greatest Game Shows: Wheel of Fortune Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Assassin’s Creed Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Antiquity Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Bundle Assassins Creed Valhalla Assassin’s
Creed Odyssey And Assassins Creed Origins 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles – Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed II Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed III Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition Xbox One X Enhanced 70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – The Fate of Atlantis Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Origins Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse Of the Pharaohs Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones Add-On 60%
Assassin’s Creed Revelations Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate – Season Pass Add-On 70%
Assassin’s Creed The Ezio Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Assassin’s Creed Unity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla RagnarÃ¶k Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – The Siege of Paris Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Wrath of the Druids Add-On 50%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Dawn of RagnarÃ¶k Add-On 50%
BATTLESHIP Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Beyond Good & Evil HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Brawlhalla – All Legends Pack Add-On 25%
Brawlhalla – Collector’s Pack Add-On 10%
Brothers In Arms: Hell’s Highway Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		67%
Child of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Child of Light Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Family Feud Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 3: Deluxe Bundle DLC Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 4 + Far Cry Primal Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 4 Season Pass Add-On 67%
Far Cry 5 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition
Bundle 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 5 Season Pass Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Upgrade Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Far Cry 6 Season Pass Add-On 60%
Far Cry 6: Lost Between World Add-On 50%
Far Cry Anthology Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Far Cry Classic Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry Insanity Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Far Cry New Dawn Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry Primal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry Primal – Apex Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Fighter Within Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70%
For Honor – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
For Honor – Year 1 Heroes Bundle Add-On 70%
For Honor – Year 3 Pass Add-On 70%
Grow Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Conquest Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack – Super Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Hungry Shark World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
I Am Alive Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Smart Delivery 80%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass Add-On 60%
Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Just Dance 2023 Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		33%
Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
Monopoly Deal Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monopoly Plus + Monopoly Madness Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Outland Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Rabbids Invasion – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
RAYMAN 3 HD Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Rayman Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Rayman Legends (Back Compat) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Rayman Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Riders Republic Smart Delivery 70%
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Riders Republic Year 1 Pass Add-On 50%
Risk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Risk: Urban Assault Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Scrabble Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Shape Up Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Shape Up Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
South Park: The Fractured but Whole – SEASON PASS Add-On 60%
South Park: The Stick Of Truth Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Starlink: Battle For Atlas Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Starlink: Battle for Atlas – Deluxe edition Xbox One X Enhanced 75%
STEEP Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
STEEP Season Pass Add-On 75%
STEEP X Games Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
The Crew Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		67%
The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Crew 2 – Season Pass Add-On 60%
The Crew 2 – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
The Crew Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Year 1 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 60%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction United Bundle Smart Delivery 60%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 70%
Trackmania Turbo Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Transference Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Trials Fusion: The Awesome Max Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Trials Rising Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Digital Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Trials Rising – Expansion pass Add-On 60%
Trivial Pursuit Live! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
TRIVIAL PURSUIT Live! 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
UNO Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
UNO Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Valiant Hearts: The Great War Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Gold Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Watch Dogs 1 + Watch Dogs 2 Standard Editions Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Watch Dogs 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs 2 – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Watch Dogs: Legion Smart Delivery 80%
Watch Dogs: Legion Gold Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Watch_Dogs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Watch_Dogs Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch_Dogs Season Pass Add-On 60%
Wheel of Fortune Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
ZOMBI Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

