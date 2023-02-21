Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW08/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 21. bis 28. Februar 2023

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition 4,49€ 10,50€
Aragami 2 15,99€ 24,00€
Aragami: Shadow Edition 3,74€ 21,24€
Arcade Paradise 14,99€ 5,00€
Arietta of Spirits 4,99€ 15,00€
BLACKTAIL 22,49€ 7,50€
Blazing Beaks 4,94€ 10,05€
Borderlands 3: Blutgeld 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Moxxis Überfall auf den Handsome Jackpot 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition 11,24€ 63,75€
Borderlands 3: Psycho-Krieg und der fantastische Fustercluck 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 17,99€ 12,00€
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition 29,99€ 70,00€
Borderlands 3: Wummen, Liebe und Tentakel 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3 Season Pass 14,99€ 35,00€
BROKEN MIND 4,99€ 5,00€
Bug Fables 9,99€ 15,00€
Detective Di: The Silk Rose Murders 3,24€ 9,75€
Heaven Dust 5,99€ 4,00€
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition 47,99€ 32,00€
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One 9,99€ 30,00€
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S 9,99€ 30,00€
Mordheim: City of the Damned 3,99€ 16,00€
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord 34,99€ 15,00€
Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Digital Deluxe Edition 41,99€ 18,00€
Mount & Blade: Warband 4,99€ 15,00€
NBA 2K23 Digital Deluxe Edition 25,49€ 59,50€
Necromunda: Underhive Wars – Gold Edition 11,99€ 18,00€
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition 24,99€ 25,00€
Othercide 8,99€ 21,00€
Outbreak: Epidemic Definitive Collection 19,99€ 5,00€
PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition 49,99€ 50,00€
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One 14,99€ 35,00€
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S 14,99€ 35,00€
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One 14,99€ 35,00€
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S 14,99€ 35,00€
Saturnalia 14,99€ 5,00€
Sophstar 9,74€ 3,25€
Space Hulk: Tactics 2,99€ 12,00€
Space Raiders in Space + Clumsy Rush 6,49€ 19,50€
Tales from the Borderlands 14,99€ 5,00€
The Beast Inside (Console Version) 19,99€ 5,00€
The Surge 2 – Premium Edition 11,99€ 28,00€
The Surge – Augmented Edition 7,49€ 17,50€
Vambrace: Cold Soul 6,24€ 18,75€
Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition 41,24€ 13,75€
WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 9,99€ 40,00€
WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle 23,99€ 56,00€
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition 29,99€ 70,00€
Yuoni 7,59€ 11,40€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 14. bis 28. Februar 2023

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Absolver Xbox Game Pass 80%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla + Immortals Fenyx Rising Bundle Smart Delivery 75%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Watch Dogs Legion Bundle Smart Delivery 75%
Blightbound Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Boggle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Bundle: South Park: The Stick of Truth + The Fractured But
Whole 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops 4 – Digital Deluxe Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Cross-Gen Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call Of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare – Digital Legacy Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle Smart Delivery 25%
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Cross-Gen Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Carrion Xbox Game Pass 60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Cult of the Lamb Smart Delivery 25%
Cult of the Lamb – Cultist Pack Add-On 25%
Cult of the Lamb: Cultist Edition Smart Delivery 25%
Death’s Door [Xbox] Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Diablo II: Resurrected Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo III: Eternal Collection Xbox One X Enhanced 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 67%
Diablo Prime Evil Upgrade Smart Delivery 67%
Disc Room Xbox Game Pass 50%
Enter The Gungeon Xbox Game Pass 60%
Exit the Gungeon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon Classic Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Far Cry 3 Classic Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Far Cry 5 + Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Far Cry 6 DLC Episode 1 Insanity Add-On 50%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Far Cry Instincts Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
For Honor – Complete Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Gato Roboto Xbox Game Pass 75%
GRIS Smart Delivery 50%
Hot Wheels Unleashed Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition Xbox Game Pass 80%
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Game Of The Year Edition – Xbox Series
X|S 		Xbox Game Pass 80%
Hot Wheels Unleashed – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack Add-On 80%
Hot Wheels – GOTY Upgrade Pack – Xbox Series X|S Add-On 80%
Hotline Miami Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
I Hate Running Backwards Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Jeopardy! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Katana Zero XB1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
McPixel 3 PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		33%
Metal Wolf Chaos XD Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
MINIT Xbox Game Pass 75%
Monopoly Plus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 85%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 85%
MotoGP 22 Smart Delivery 80%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S 		Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		80%
My Friend Pedro Xbox Game Pass 75%
Observation Xbox Game Pass 75%
Olija Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Phantom Abyss Xbox Game Pass 25%
Pikuniku Xbox Game Pass 75%
Rabbids: Party of Legends Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Return to Monkey Island Xbox Game Pass 25%
RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 80%
RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 80%
Riders Republic Smart Delivery 70%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Risk Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Ruiner Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
SBK 22 Smart Delivery 60%
Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Serious Sam 4 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Serious Sam Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Shadow Warrior Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Shadow Warrior 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Shadow Warrior 3 Smart Delivery 50%
The Crew 2 Special Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Messenger Xbox Game Pass 60%
The Shadow Warrior Collection Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		75%
The Talos Principle Xbox Game Pass 85%
The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		80%
The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone Add-On 30%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Xbox Game Pass 40%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass Add-On 30%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine Add-On 30%
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales Xbox Game Pass 70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Cross-Gen Deluxe Bundle Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Trek to Yomi Xbox Game Pass 35%
Trials Fusion Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Weird West Xbox Game Pass 50%

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

