Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW12/2023

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 21. bis 28. März 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
7th Sector 9,99€ 10,00€
8Floor Strategic Collection 3,99€ 16,00€
Aeon Must Die! 6,99€ 13,00€
Aery – Vikings 6,69€ 3,30€
Aircraft Evolution 4,99€ 5,00€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite – Ultimate Edition Upgrade 23,99€ 6,00€
Aliens: Fireteam Elite Ultimate Edition 35,99€ 24,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: DIG DUG 1,99€ 2,00€
ARCADE GAME SERIES: PAC-MAN 1,99€ 2,00€
BRUTAL 2URVIVE Bundle 4,99€ 5,00€
Call of Duty: WWII – Digital Deluxe 39,99€ 60,00€
Call of Duty: WWII – Gold Edition 23,09€ 46,90€
Cruz Brothers 3,29€ 6,70€
Deep Diving Adventures 4,99€ 15,00€
Far Cry New Dawn 8,99€ 36,00€
Heidelberg 1693 7,49€ 7,50€
I, AI 4,99€ 5,00€
Kreis Unendlichkeit 2,59€ 10,40€
Lost Artifacts 3,99€ 6,00€
Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 3,99€ 6,00€
Milky Way Prince – The Vampire Star 8,99€ 6,00€
Mr. DRILLER DrillLand 2,99€ 17,00€
Murder Diaries 6,49€ 3,50€
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 17,49€ 52,50€
NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES Volume 2 2,99€ 17,00€
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER 6,99€ 62,99€
NARUTO: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3,99€ 16,00€
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition 24,99€ 25,00€
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Deluxe Edition 12,74€ 72,25€
PGA TOUR 2K23 20,99€ 49,00€
PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition 39,99€ 60,00€
Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition 14,99€ 45,00€
Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes 3,59€ 5,40€
Potata: fairy flower 7,49€ 7,50€
Rush Rally Origins 9,41€ 5,08€
Shiness: The Lightning Kingdom 1,99€ 8,00€
Starlink: Battle for Atlas 15,99€ 64,00€
STEEP 7,99€ 12,00€
SWORD ART ONLINE Alicization Lycoris Deluxe Edition 38,49€ 71,50€
Tales from the Borderlands 14,99€ 5,00€
The Crew 8,24€ 16,75€
The Crew 2 9,99€ 40,00€
The Surge 2 7,49€ 22,50€
The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion 3,34€ 1,65€
UnMetal 6,79€ 10,20€
Valiant Hearts: The Great War 4,49€ 10,50€
XCOM 2 2,49€ 47,50€
XCOM 2: War of the Chosen 3,99€ 36,00€
XCOM 2 Digital Deluxe Edition 6,49€ 58,50€
XCOM 2 Verstärkungs-Pack 3,99€ 16,00€
XCOM 2 Widerstandskämpfer-Pack 1,99€ 3,00€
Yaga 6,24€ 18,75€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Publisher Spotlight Series Sale – 21. bis 28. März 2023

Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 67%
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 1: Tunnels of Terror Add-On 75%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 2: Children of the Worm Add-On 70%
Back 4 Blood – Expansion 3: River of Blood Add-On 60%
Back 4 Blood – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Batman: Arkham Knight Xbox Game Pass 75%
Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass Add-On 80%
Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Bayonetta Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Bully Scholarship Edition Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Catherine Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Citizens of Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Cricket 22 Smart Delivery 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Smart Delivery 50%
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Character Pass 		Add-On 30%
Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Far Cry 6 Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
For Honor – Digital Deluxe Pack Add-On 70%
For Honor – Marching Fire Expansion Add-On 70%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Deluxe Pack Add-On 60%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Fallen Ghost Add-On 70%
Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Rebellion Add-On 65%
Gotham Knights Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Gotham Knights: Visionary Pack Add-On 60%
Grand Theft Auto IV Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		65%
Grand Theft Auto Online Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Grand Theft Auto V (Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Great White
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Megalodon
Shark Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark
Card Bundle 		Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grand Theft Auto V: Story Mode (Xbox Series X|S) Add-On 50%
Grand Theft Auto: The Ballad of Gay Tony Add-On 50%
GTA IV: The Lost and Damned Add-On 50%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Hunting Simulator 2: Elite Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Injustice 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1 Add-On 85%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2 Add-On 85%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3 Add-On 85%
Just Dance 2023 Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
L.A. Noire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
LEGO Batman Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Batman 3: Season Pass Add-On 80%
LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Season Pass Add-On 75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Season Pass Add-On 80%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Season Pass Add-On 75%
LEGO Star Wars: Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Bad Batch Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 1 Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Andor Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Book of Boba Fett
Character Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Classic Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Obi-Wan Kenobi Character
Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Rebels Character Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Summer Vacation Character
Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga The Clone Wars Character
Pack 		Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Trooper Pack Add-On 33%
LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Worlds Classic Space Pack and Monsters Pack Bundle Add-On 80%
Lost Judgment Season Pass Add-On 50%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Manhunt Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Max Payne Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Max Payne 3 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		65%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Xbox Game Pass 75%
Midnight Club: Los Angeles Complete Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		33%
Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle Add-On 70%
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Mortal Kombat X Xbox Game Pass 75%
Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack Add-On 80%
OddBallers Smart Delivery 25%
Persona 3 Portable & Persona 4 Golden Bundle Smart Delivery 25%
Persona
4 Arena 		Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Persona 5 Royal Xbox Game Pass 30%
Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Smart Delivery 75%
Red Dead Redemption Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare Pack Add-On 50%
Red Dead Revolver Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		40%
Riders Republic Gold Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 70%
RiMS Racing Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
RiMS Racing Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
Rock of Ages 2: Bigger & Boulder Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Rockstar Table Tennis Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Rogue Lords Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Roguebook Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Roguebook Xbox Series X|S Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rugby 22 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Rugby 22 Xbox Series X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		60%
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Session: Skateboarding Sim Game (Game Preview) Game Preview 50%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Sonic Forces Digital Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Sonic Frontiers Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 33%
Sonic Mania Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Soul Hackers 2 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Soul Hackers 2 – Digital Premium Edition Smart Delivery 50%
South Park: The Fractured But Whole Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Steelrising – Bastille Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania Digital Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Team Sonic Racing Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Tennis World Tour 2 – Ace Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tennis World Tour 2 – Complete Edition Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
The Crew 2 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Division 2 – Warlords of New York – Expansion Add-On 70%
The LEGO Movie Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
The Yakuza Remastered Collection Xbox Game Pass 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Advanced Warfighter 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Santa
Blanca 		Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ghost Pack : Unidad Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Season Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Year 2 Pass Add-On 65%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: Narco Road Add-On 70%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Future Soldier Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Vegas 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Blacklist Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Chaos Theory Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Conviction Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell Double Agent (OG Xbox) Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Pandora Tomorrow Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s The Division Season Pass Add-On 70%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Train Life: A Railway Simulator Smart Delivery 35%
Valkyria Chronicles 4 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong PRIMOGEN EDITION Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Vanquish Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Ultimate Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		90%
Warhammer: Chaosbane Slayer Edition Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		80%
WRC Generations Fully Loaded Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza 3 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 4 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 5 Remastered Xbox Game Pass 65%
Yakuza 6: The Song of Life Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Hero Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Zorro The Chronicles Xbox X|S Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%

Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!

