Digital Showcase 2022: Diese Spiele wurden bei der Future Game Show 2022 gezeigt

0 Autor: , in News / Digital Showcase 2022

Hier gibt es alle Videos und Trailer von den Spielen, die bei der Future Game Show 2022 gezeigt wurden.

Falls ihr die Future Game Show 2022 verpasst habt, könnt ihr euch hier die Aufzeichnung anschauen. Böse Zungen würden aber behaupten, dass ihr kaum etwas verpasst habt, vor allem dann nicht, wenn die Konsole euer Zuhause ist und nicht der PC.

Falls ihr trotzdem nur eine vollständige Trailer-Sammlung sucht, dann seid ihr hier genau richtig, denn wir haben alle Videos von der Show in dieser Meldung verpackt:

The Time I have Left (PC)

Gun Jam (PC)

Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox Game Pass)

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Game Pass)

CRIMESIGHT (PC)

Midnight Ghost Hunt (PC)

Death Stranding Directors Cut (PC)

Demeo (PC)

Dorfromantic (PC)

AlterBorn (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)

Demo Showcase (PC)

Sengoku Dynasty (PC)

Deliver Us Mars (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)

Justice Sucks (PC)

Team 17 2022 Lineup

Songs of Conquest (PC)

LEGO Star Wars The SkyWalker Saga

Ones to watch Montage

The Cycle Frontier (PC)

The Outbound Ghost (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch)

This Means Warp (PC)

Forever Skies (PC)

Alaskan Truck Simulator (PC)

IMMORTALITY (Xbox Game Pass)

Imp of the Sun

Expedition Zero (PC)

SILT (PC)

Vampire The Masquarade: Swansong (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch)

The Cub (PC)

LEGO Bricktales

Future Games Show 2022 Closing Montage

= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.

Weitere News zu Digital Showcase 2022

Noch keine Kommentare

Hinterlasse eine Antwort