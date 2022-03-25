Digital Showcase 2022: Diese Spiele wurden bei der Future Game Show 2022 gezeigt

Falls ihr die Future Game Show 2022 verpasst habt, könnt ihr euch hier die Aufzeichnung anschauen. Böse Zungen würden aber behaupten, dass ihr kaum etwas verpasst habt, vor allem dann nicht, wenn die Konsole euer Zuhause ist und nicht der PC.
Falls ihr trotzdem nur eine vollständige Trailer-Sammlung sucht, dann seid ihr hier genau richtig, denn wir haben alle Videos von der Show in dieser Meldung verpackt:
The Time I have Left (PC)
Gun Jam (PC)
Turbo Golf Racing (Xbox Game Pass)
Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn (Xbox Game Pass)
CRIMESIGHT (PC)
Midnight Ghost Hunt (PC)
Death Stranding Directors Cut (PC)
Demeo (PC)
Dorfromantic (PC)
AlterBorn (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)
Demo Showcase (PC)
Sengoku Dynasty (PC)
Deliver Us Mars (Xbox, PlayStation, PC)
Justice Sucks (PC)
Team 17 2022 Lineup
Songs of Conquest (PC)
LEGO Star Wars The SkyWalker Saga
Ones to watch Montage
The Cycle Frontier (PC)
The Outbound Ghost (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch)
This Means Warp (PC)
Forever Skies (PC)
Alaskan Truck Simulator (PC)
IMMORTALITY (Xbox Game Pass)
Imp of the Sun
Expedition Zero (PC)
SILT (PC)
Vampire The Masquarade: Swansong (Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Switch)
The Cub (PC)
LEGO Bricktales
Future Games Show 2022 Closing Montage