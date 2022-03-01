Forza Horizon 5: Patch-Notes zum Series Update veröffentlicht

Forza Horizon 5 erhält heute ein umfangreiches Update. Welche Neuerungen euch erwarten, erfahrt ihr in dieser Meldung zum Series 5 Update. Die Patch Notes könnt ihr euch hier anschauen.
Forza Horizon 5 – Series 5 Patch-Notes
Version Number:
- Xbox One: 2.435.64.0
- Xbox Series: 3.435.64.0
- PC: 3.435.64.0
- Steam: 1.435.064.0
General
- Added ability to view followed players when on the Creative Hub tab on the Pause Menu via the button bar
- Updated Map Seasonal PR Stunt UI to be clearer
- Improved Livery Editor UI when using layers to not hide the layer contents
- Fixed Manufacturer rewards for new Series 4 Manufacturers
- Fixed Street Racing perk only working on Road Races
- Improved Car Collection navigation
- Fixed issue where HUD would sometimes not appear in Freeroam
- Fixed issue where player was unable to change their Radio Station
- Updated Logo on Horizon Race Suit to use FH5 rather than FH4
- Fixed issue where screen water droplets effect could persist after it’s stopped raining
- Auto-complete broken Festival Playlist challenges from Series 1 and 2:
- Series 1 Dailies: Crowd-Pleaser, Wash for 20 Seconds, Explorer, Riveting, Zoomies, Triple Drop, Go Wild
- Series 1 Weeklies: A True Super GT, I wanna be a rock star
- Series 1 Collectable: Gotta Smash em all
- Series 2 Treasure Hunt (Season 1)
- The prompt informing players of an incoming Season change will now appear in Horizon Life
- Fixed an issue that could cause the sky to not update after a Street Race, leaving future races at night (but without headlights)
- Fixed incorrect player name voice over in Spanish
- Final Checkpoint flares now appear in Street Race Rival events
- Time of Day is now paused in Photo Mode
- Fixed an issue where some players could lose credits after getting bid failed error message in the Auction House
Accessibility
- Added ASL and BSL option for Cinematics
- Added new difficulty preset „All Assists“
- Fixed Tritanopia setting on upgrade screens
- Colourblind options now change the mini-map route colour
- Various improvements to Screen Narration across the title
Multiplayer
- Fixed issue whilst joining events when already in a Convoy
- Fixed minor notification not always displaying the correct car restrictions in Horizon Tour
- Fixed issue where Horizon Tour would appear as already completed in a series, and cause players to lose their Tour points on historic Series
- Fixed issue where expired Horizon Arcade events from appearing on the map
- Fixed issue where Horizon Arcade HUD could display incorrect time in Mini Missions
- Fixed scoreboard not updating in Team King when in collapsed state
- Fixed some bad Eliminator car drop locations
- Added more responses to LINK Phrases
- Fixed an issue that could cause the „Finding a session“ message to persist on screen
- Fixed an issue that could result in a leader-less convoy
- Improvements to civillian traffic synchronisation
- Fixed an issue that could cause civillian traffic to not appear after an online event
- Fixed an issue that could prevent civillian traffic cars appearing in street races
- Fixed connection issues that could occur after resuming from a suspended state
- Players are now offered the choice of whether to stay in a convoy created by Link after the event is completed
EventLab and Super7
- When editing routes, added ability to start editing from the start line rather than the first placed checkpoint
- Added ability to view Creator Hub from the Challenge Browser in Super7
- Fixed „No Music“ not working correctly in Super7
- Updated Jump Pad prop to have more predictable behavior. This was previously using the car’s orientation, which could vary a lot but will now use the Jump Pad’s orientation
- Fixed an issue where EventLab creations at a PG Games location (such as the Arena), would ignore collision settings
- Added icon to show EventLab flyers to indicate whether it has props or not
- Fixed issue where some events weren’t showing the specific car restriction on the flyer
- Fixed issue where Car Theme would update to player’s current car, when editing an existing Blueprint
- Fixed issue where car would continue to drive whilst editing checkpoints in certain circumstances
- Fixed an issue that caused the EventLab titles to be incorrect after the Festival Playlist feature Event
Accolades
- Fixed „Most Iconic Trio“
- Fixed El Camino Accolade „Statues Beneath Blue Water“
- Fixed typo on „Cover Cars“ Accolade
- Fixed issue where Vocho was missing associated Accolades on the map details
- Improved linked Accolade logic when entering the screen from the map
- Fixed a bug in the tracking of the Bonus Board Accolades
Cars
- Fixed Nissan Dakar car part visibility issue
- Fixed BMW 1 Series gauge lighting bug
- Fixed GMC Jimmy not showing visual Rollcage upgrade part
- Corrected Car Name from Zenvo TS1 to ST1
- Fixed an issue affecting the bumpstop physics when a car is running extremely short suspension travel
- Fixed an issue where the Ferrari 575 and 599GTO sounded the wrong way round
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links: Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.
4 Kommentare Added Mitdiskutieren
-
89P13
16820 XP Sandkastenhüpfer Level 3 |
01.03.2022 - 12:12 Uhr
0
-
Robilein
587690 XP Xboxdynasty MVP Gold |
01.03.2022 - 12:14 Uhr
0
-
Hey Iceman
371805 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Platin |
01.03.2022 - 12:25 Uhr
0
-
Lysander
26720 XP Nasenbohrer Level 3 |
01.03.2022 - 12:28 Uhr
0
Irgendwie soll auch noch der Sound vertauscht sein von nem M3 und dem 370z
Und ich wunder mich dass die Horizon Festival Drag Startampel aus der Demo nicht mehr da ist in der Open World
„Auto-complete broken Festival Playlist challenges from Series 1 and 2“
Das ist echt Top der Vollständigkeit halber. Da sind die Entwickler von Playground Games schön fleißig.
Hui da haben sie echt viel verbessert und gepatcht, weiter so 👍
Gutes Update. Ich freu mich auf eine Runde heute abend.