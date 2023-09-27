Lies of P: Balance bei Monstern und Bossen angepasst

Balance Changes

Field Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of certain field monsters

Increased the chance of breaking some monsters‘ stance and the frequency of stagger

Increased the staggerable window time

Decrease the HP of all 3 types of Dimensional Butterflies

Adjusted the rewards for some monsters

Increased the drop rate of Moonstone type items

Decreased the drop rate of Star Fragments

Increased the drop rate of Ergo items

Increased the Ergo rewards of certain monsters that appear after Lorenzini Arcade“

Boss Monster Balance Changes

Decreased the HP of ‚Fallen Archbishop Andreus‘

Decreased the HP of ‚King of Puppets‘ in the first phase

Decreased the HP of ‚Simon Manus, Arm of God‘

Decreased the damage of ‚Simon Manus, Awakened God‘

Increased the chance to break the stance of ‚Simon Manus, Awakened God'“

Increased the Specter’s HP and damage

System Changes Related to the Character Progression Reset

Added the feature to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms at the ‚Gold Coin Tree‘

Characters created after this patch will now receive 8 Gold Coin Fruits instead of 5 for their first harvest

Adjusted the required amount of gold coins to reset the character’s level, P-Organ, and Legion Arms

Additional Changes

Players will now be able to carry more weight for each point spent on Capacity

Decreased the weight of Amulets that could be purchased with Boss Ergo

Players will now be able to land attacks better when they use fable arts that consume three or more slots. (includes Fable Arts that stack)

Successfully performing the Fable Art ‚Guard Parry‘ will now break the monster’s stance

New Features

Now supports the DUALSHOCK4 & DualSense controllers on Windows OS devices

After today’s update, if the DUALSHOCK4 & DualSense UI does not appear properly please follow the steps below.

1. Steam Library -> Right Click Lies of P -> Properties -> Controller

2. Disable Steam Input

** The DUALSHOCK4 & DualSense controller’s touch pad can be used to open the menu

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug with the Legion Arm ‚Pandemonium II – Acid Charge‘ rarely not working properly.

Fixed a bug that the Legion Arm ‚Pandemonium‘ consumed only Legion guage while using Grindstones

Fixed a bug that Geppetto’s face to flicker in the cutscene after defeating the ‚Nameless Puppet‘ with Graphic Quality Presets – Low

Fixed a typo of Carlo Collodi in the End Credits. (We sincerely apologize to Mr. Collodi and that was not a lie!)

Known Issues

[PS4 Controller Settings Resetting Issue]: Changes made to controller settings cannot be saved when the [Use X button for Enter] option is disabled. This feature is exclusive to PS4 systems in Asian regions. If you are facing constant resetting of your PS4 controller settings, please follow the instructions below to enable the [Use X button for Enter] option.

PS4 User Guide: https://manuals.playstation.net/document/en/ps4/settings/crossbutton.html To change the key binding for ‚Confirm‘ from the O button to the X button, navigate to [Settings] → [System], and check the [Use X button for Enter] checkbox.

[Inability to Proceed to Chapter 3]: Some players have encountered difficulties in advancing to subsequent chapters due to abnormal actions, such as passing through doors in unconventional ways. To resolve this issue, please follow the instructions below:

Install the latest patch.

Launch the game and activate any Stargazer ability.

Visit the Hotel and interact with Geppetto to trigger a P-Organ cutscene.

Acquire the Krat City Hall Key.

[DUALSHOCK4 & DualSense Controller Display Error on Windows]: If you trigger keyboard input while using the DUALSHOCK4 & DualSense controller on a Windows operating system, the game’s input UI may switch to that of a keyboard. In this case, the key binding for ‚Menu‘ will be displayed as ‚C‘, instead of ‚ESC‘.