Mortal Kombat 1: Umfangreiche Patch Notes veröffentlicht

Mortal Kombat 1 hat ein Update spendiert bekommen und kloppt damit so einige Änderungen in das Kampfspiel. Welche Änderungen, Anpassungen und Fixes euch erwarten, könnt ihr euch in den Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes durchlesen.
Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Kameo Janet Cage is now available on all platforms
Online
- Addressed an issue causing frame rate to drop during Kombat League matches
Invasions
- Addressed a crash in the Seasonal Tower when the Blood Ritual modifier is randomly selected
- Addressed an issue with Mileena’s Roll (Back, Down + Back Kick) causing her to go out of bounds after connecting with an Exploding Krystal modifier
Tutorial
- Addressed an issue causing Task 5 of the Frame Data Unsafe Attack lesson to be impossible to complete
Character Specific Adjustments
- Kameo Fighter
- Janet Cage
- Addressed an issue that would cause Janet to attack in the wrong direction when performing a follow-up Hop Punch or Hop Skip Punch
- Janet Cage
PC Specific (Steam & EGS)
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Updates to Online benchmarking for optimal Krossplay experience
Nintendo Switch Specific
General Fixes & Adjustments
- Fixed visual issue with Order of Darkness Reptile palette
- Fixed issue with facial expressions disappearing during Peacemaker’s fatalities
- Fixed visual issue with Stryker Kameo brutality
- Fixed visual issue with Sub Zero’s eyes while using the Deadly Alliance skin
- Fixed visual issue with Omni-Man’s cape during fights
- Fixed issue preventing reconnection to servers unless the game was restarted
- Fixed visual issue with Mileena’s Shiva Ranatai skin
- Fixed issue where HUD would randomly disappear
- Fixed issue with improper animations with Mileena’s Order of Darkness skins
Online
- Fixed issue causing a disconnect on King of the Hill
Für mich zu spät, habe das Spiel vorletzte Woche verkauft.
Tolles Spiel nur irgendwie macht nur die Invasion spaß, wenn die durch ist warte ich auf die nächste.
Dann kanns ja eigentlich nicht so toll sein wenns nur e Modus ist.
Schade, der Soundbug ist wieder nicht dabei.
Hoffentlich wird der Story DLC bald angekündigt.