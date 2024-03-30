Mortal Kombat 1: Umfangreiche Patch Notes veröffentlicht

Mortal Kombat 1 hat ein Update spendiert bekommen und kloppt damit so einige Änderungen in das Kampfspiel. Welche Änderungen, Anpassungen und Fixes euch erwarten, könnt ihr euch in den Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes durchlesen.

Mortal Kombat 1 Patch Notes General Fixes & Adjustments Kameo Janet Cage is now available on all platforms Online Addressed an issue causing frame rate to drop during Kombat League matches Invasions Addressed a crash in the Seasonal Tower when the Blood Ritual modifier is randomly selected

Addressed an issue with Mileena’s Roll (Back, Down + Back Kick) causing her to go out of bounds after connecting with an Exploding Krystal modifier Tutorial Addressed an issue causing Task 5 of the Frame Data Unsafe Attack lesson to be impossible to complete Character Specific Adjustments Kameo Fighter Janet Cage Addressed an issue that would cause Janet to attack in the wrong direction when performing a follow-up Hop Punch or Hop Skip Punch

PC Specific (Steam & EGS) General Fixes & Adjustments Updates to Online benchmarking for optimal Krossplay experience Nintendo Switch Specific General Fixes & Adjustments Fixed visual issue with Order of Darkness Reptile palette

Fixed issue with facial expressions disappearing during Peacemaker’s fatalities

Fixed visual issue with Stryker Kameo brutality

Fixed visual issue with Sub Zero’s eyes while using the Deadly Alliance skin

Fixed visual issue with Omni-Man’s cape during fights

Fixed issue preventing reconnection to servers unless the game was restarted

Fixed visual issue with Mileena’s Shiva Ranatai skin

Fixed issue where HUD would randomly disappear

Fixed issue with improper animations with Mileena’s Order of Darkness skins Online Fixed issue causing a disconnect on King of the Hill