Overwatch 2: Update bringt Fehlerkorrekturen und Anpassungen

Gestern Abend wurde ein neues Update für Overwatch 2 ausgerollt, mit dem eine Reihe von Fehlern im Free-to-Play-Heldenspiel behoben wurden.
Unter anderem wurde ein Problem behoben, bei dem Gesten und Posen einiger Helden fälschlicherweise gesperrt und mit einem Preis versehen wurden.
Ebenfalls gelöst wurde das Problem, bei dem Legacy-Credits nicht als Standardwährung für Einkäufe in der Heldengalerie ausgewählt wurden.
Der Entwickler fügte weiterhin die Karten Numbani und Necropoli wieder dem Kartenpool hinzu.
Im kompetitiven Modus wurde weiterhin ein Boost eingefügt, da viele Spieler in der ersten Woche von Overwatch 2 einen zu niedrigen Rang hatten.
Schaut in die Patch Notes, um zu erfahren, welche anderen Änderungen und Fehlerkorrekturen das Update noch vorgenommen hat.
BUG FIXES
- Fixed an issue with the Report interface on console
- Fixed a bug on PlayStation involving the inability to purchase other items in the store after a refund of another item
- Fixed an issue where Legacy credits were not the default currency selected for purchases in the Hero Gallery
- Fixed a bug where some Heroic emotes/poses were incorrectly locked and priced
- Fixed items in the Hero Gallery that were not able to be purchased
- Fixed an issue with the Spectator Options and made clicking in that menu more responsive
- Resolved a bug with low resolution shop images displaying small on some platforms
- Fixed an issue that caused the entire client to appear out of focus
- Fixed a bug where Hero Unlock Challenges were not incrementing properly in Total Mayhem
- Fixed the Challenge ‚System-Wide Malfunction‘ not correctly incrementing
- Fixed Challenges ‚Classy Flex‘ and ‚Flex Your Power‘ not progressing while in a Group
- Fixed a bug with some Challenges not correctly showing up during the end of game flow
- Resolved a bug where leaving Skirmish could cause Challenge progress to be lost
- Fixed an issue where adjusting Render Scale to any value would cause graphical corruption
- Fixed a bug where depth of field would remain active in gameplay and leave your screen blurry
- Fixed a bug with camera placement in captured Highlights
- General Stability Updates
- Many players were ranked too low during the first week of Overwatch 2, so we are implementing a boost as players continue to play games for those affected by this issue.
- Players who were ranked too low could have the feeling of being stuck in this rank. Moving forward, players should be able to climb the ranks in their first rank update assuming they’re supposed to be higher based on their performance.
- Players who haven’t ranked will not experience this issue after this patch.
- Numbani and Necropolis have been added back to their map pools
Zenyatta
- No longer receives extra attack speed on top of the bonus from Kiriko’s ultimate
Kiriko
- Resolved an issue where ‚Yokai‘ achievement was unattainable
- Fixed a bug with Swift Step that could result in the player being placed under the terrain in some cases
- Fixed an issue where Workshop Green Screen would load Workshop Island instead
- Fixed a bug where Night Workshop maps were loading daytime variants