The Game Awards: Aufzeichnung und Gewinner 2022

Die alljährlichen Game Awards fanden in der vergangenen Nacht statt. Über die wichtigsten Neuigkeiten haben wir euch heute im Laufe des Tages hier auf XboxDynasty informiert.
Nachfolgend haben wir euch nicht nur die Aufzeichnung der Verleihung inklusive Pre-Show eingebunden. Auch eine Liste mit allen Gewinnern aus 31 Kategorien haben wir euch beigefügt.
The Game Awards 2022 Gewinner
Game of the Year
- Elden Ring
Best Game Direction
- Elden Ring
Best Narrative
- God of War Ragnarok
Best Art Direction
- Elden Ring
Best Score/Music
- God of War Ragnarok
Best Audio Design
- God of War Ragnarok
Best Performance
- Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok
Games for Impact
- As Dusk Falls
Best Ongoing Game
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
Best Indie Game
- Stray
Best Debut Indie Game
- Stray
Best Mobile Game
- Marvel Snap
Best Community Support
- Final Fantasy 14 Online
Best VR/AR Game
- Moss: Book II
Innovation in Accessibility
- God of War: Ragnarok
Best Action Game
- Bayonetta 3
Best Action/Adventure Game
- God of War Ragnarok
Best RPG
- Elden Ring
Best Fighting Game
- MultiVersus
Best Family Game
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land
Best Sports/Racing Game
- Gran Turismo 7
Best SIM/Strategy Game
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope
Best Multiplayer Game
- Splatoon 3
Content Creator of the Year
- Ludwig
Best Esports Athlete
- Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)
Best Esports Coach
- Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)
Best Esports Event
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship
Best Esports Game
- VALORANT
Best Esports Team
- LOUD (Valorant)
Most Anticipated Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Best Adaptation
- Arcane: League of Legend
Best Narrative wäre für mich eher Lacuna gewesen, die Form eine Geschichte zu erzählen auch wenn sehr kurz, war richtig gut.
Also zusammen gerechnet Platz 1 gow Platz 2 elden Ring und Platz 3 stray? Dann gönne ich die Auszeichnungen am meisten dem kleinsten Spiel… hat mir von den genannten auch am meisten Spaß gemacht…
Man was für ne #PlaystationGameAwards Show…
Ein Wunder, dass GoW Ragnarök auch NICHT noch „Game of the Year“ wurde. 🤔