The Game Awards: Aufzeichnung und Gewinner 2022

Schaut euch die Aufzeichnung der Game Awards 2022 an und erfahrt in unserer Liste, wer eine Auszeichnung mit nach Hause nehmen durfte.

Die alljährlichen Game Awards fanden in der vergangenen Nacht statt. Über die wichtigsten Neuigkeiten haben wir euch heute im Laufe des Tages hier auf XboxDynasty informiert.

Nachfolgend haben wir euch nicht nur die Aufzeichnung der Verleihung inklusive Pre-Show eingebunden. Auch eine Liste mit allen Gewinnern aus 31 Kategorien haben wir euch beigefügt.

The Game Awards 2022 Gewinner

Game of the Year

  • Elden Ring

Best Game Direction

  • Elden Ring

Best Narrative

  • God of War Ragnarok

Best Art Direction

  • Elden Ring

Best Score/Music

  • God of War Ragnarok

Best Audio Design

  • God of War Ragnarok

Best Performance

  • Christopher Judge – God of War: Ragnarok

Games for Impact

  • As Dusk Falls

Best Ongoing Game

  • Final Fantasy 14 Online

Best Indie Game

  • Stray

Best Debut Indie Game

  • Stray

Best Mobile Game

  • Marvel Snap

Best Community Support

  • Final Fantasy 14 Online

Best VR/AR Game

  • Moss: Book II

Innovation in Accessibility

  • God of War: Ragnarok

Best Action Game

  • Bayonetta 3

Best Action/Adventure Game

  • God of War Ragnarok

Best RPG

  • Elden Ring

Best Fighting Game

  • MultiVersus

Best Family Game

  • Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Best Sports/Racing Game

  • Gran Turismo 7

Best SIM/Strategy Game

  • Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Best Multiplayer Game

  • Splatoon 3

Content Creator of the Year

  • Ludwig

Best Esports Athlete

  • Jacob “Yay” Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant)

Best Esports Coach

  • Matheus “bzkA” Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT)

Best Esports Event

  • 2022 League of Legends World Championship

Best Esports Game

  • VALORANT

Best Esports Team

  • LOUD (Valorant)

Most Anticipated Game

  • The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Best Adaptation

  • Arcane: League of Legend
  1. de Maja 204099 XP Xboxdynasty Veteran Bronze | 09.12.2022 - 18:26 Uhr

    Best Narrative wäre für mich eher Lacuna gewesen, die Form eine Geschichte zu erzählen auch wenn sehr kurz, war richtig gut.

    0
  2. Ich-bin-ich 78620 XP Tastenakrobat Level 4 | 09.12.2022 - 18:37 Uhr

    Also zusammen gerechnet Platz 1 gow Platz 2 elden Ring und Platz 3 stray? Dann gönne ich die Auszeichnungen am meisten dem kleinsten Spiel… hat mir von den genannten auch am meisten Spaß gemacht…

    0
  3. JAG THE GEMINI 81475 XP Untouchable Star 1 | 09.12.2022 - 18:51 Uhr

    Man was für ne #PlaystationGameAwards Show…
    Ein Wunder, dass GoW Ragnarök auch NICHT noch „Game of the Year“ wurde. 🤔

    0

