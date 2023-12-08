The Game Awards: Alle Gewinner und Aufzeichnung der Verleihung

In der vergangenen Nacht wurden wieder die alljährlichen Game Awards verliehen. Wer sich die Nacht nicht wachhalten konnte, der bekommt hier jetzt in aller Kürze alle Gewinner von 2023 präsentiert. Dazu haben wir auch die Aufzeichnung, falls ihr euch die Verleihung jetzt oder später anschauen möchtet.
Die großen Gewinner des Abends waren übrigens Baldur’s Gate 3 mit 5 bzw. Alan Wake 2 mit 3 Auszeichnungen. Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, nominiert in sieben Kategorien, war hingegen der große Verlierer, der komplett leer ausging.
The Game Awards 2023 – Aufzeichnung
The Game Awards 2023 – Alle Gewinner
Game of the Year
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Best Game Direction
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Best Narrative
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Best Art Direction
- Alan Wake 2 (Remedy Entertainment/Epic Games Publishing)
Best Score and Music
- Final Fantasy XVI, Composer Masayoshi Soken (Square Enix)
Best Audio Design
- Hi-Fi Rush (Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks)
Best Performance
- Neil Newbon, Baldur’s Gate 3
Innovation in Accessibility
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Games for Impact
- Tchia (Awaceb/Kepler Interactive)
Best Ongoing Game
- Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red)
Best Community Support
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Best Independent Game
- Sea of Stars (Sabotage Studio)
Best Debut Indie Game
- Cocoon (Geometric Interactive/Annapurna Interactive)
Best Mobile Game
- Honkai: Star Rail (HoYoverse)
Best VR/AR Game
- Resident Evil Village VR Mode (Capcom)
Best Action Game
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco)
Best Action/Adventure Game
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Best RPG
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Best Fighting Game
- Street Fighter 6 (Capcom)
Best Family Game
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Best Sim/Strategy Game
- Pikmin 4 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
Best Sports/Racing
- Forza Motorsport (Turn 10 Studios/Xbox Game Studios)
Best Multiplayer
- Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios)
Best Adaptation
- The Last of Us (PlayStation Productions/HBO)
Most Anticipated Game
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix)
Content Creator of the Year
- IronMouse
Best Esports Game
- Valorant (Riot Games)
Best Esports Athlete
- Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok (League of Legends)
Best Esports Team
- JD Gaming (League of Legends)
Best Esports Coach
- Christine “potter” Chi (Evil Geniuses – Valorant)
Best Esports Event
- 2023 League of Legends World Championship
36 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Uh da hat Baldurs Gate mal richtig gut abgeschnitten. Sehr geil
Also BG 3 war auch mein Tipp als Game of the Year. Die direkte Veröffentlichung auf der Xbox war natürlich die große Überraschung.
Oh Sony hat kein einzigen Titel gewonnen und MS mehere?
Nun das kam dann doch überraschend.
Ansonsten freue ich mich das Alan Wake 2 und BG 3 abgeräumt haben.