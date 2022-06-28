Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 26/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Inhaltsverzeichnis:

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 28. Juni bis 04. Juli 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
A Plague Tale: Innocence 9,99€ 30,00€
Aeon Must Die! 9,99€ 10,00€
Aery – Himmelsschloss 5,99€ 4,00€
Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate 19,99€ 60,00€
Ball laB 3,49€ 1,50€
BioShock 2 Remastered 9,99€ 10,00€
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition 9,99€ 10,00€
BioShock Remastered 9,99€ 10,00€
Borderlands 3: Blutgeld 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Moxxis Überfall auf den Handsome Jackpot 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition 22,49€ 52,50€
Borderlands 3: Psycho-Krieg und der fantastische Fustercluck 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 14,99€ 15,00€
Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition 39,99€ 60,00€
Borderlands 3: Wummen, Liebe und Tentakel 10,04€ 4,95€
Borderlands 3 Season Pass 12,49€ 37,50€
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 9,99€ 30,00€
Bridge Constructor Stunts 1,99€ 8,00€
Carnival Games 9,99€ 30,00€
Child of Light 4,49€ 10,50€
Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass 19,99€ 20,00€
CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition 17,99€ 72,00€
Cuphead 13,99€ 6,00€
Dead Cells: Road To The Sea Bundle 23,09€ 9,90€
Dead Island Definitive Collection 5,99€ 24,00€
Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition 2,99€ 17,00€
Deathsmiles I・II 31,99€ 8,00€
Disneyland Adventures 7,99€ 12,00€
EA Family-Bundle 3,99€ 36,00€
EA STAR WARS TRIPLE-BUNDLE 29,69€ 60,30€
ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights 17,49€ 7,50€
FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION 16,49€ 33,50€
Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition 13,74€ 41,25€
GreedFall – Gold Edition 17,99€ 22,00€
GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy 4,68€ 2,31€
Hood: Outlaws & Legends 9,99€ 10,00€
Kao the Kangaroo 26,99€ 3,00€
Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete 26,99€ 33,00€
Little Nightmares 4,99€ 15,00€
Mafia II: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Mafia III: Definitive Edition 9,89€ 20,10€
Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges Definitive Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
NBA 2K22 für Xbox One 17,49€ 52,50€
NBA 2K22 für Xbox Series X|S 18,74€ 56,25€
Necromunda: Underhive Wars 9,99€ 10,00€
Outbreak: Contagious Memories 14,99€ 15,00€
PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe 17,49€ 52,50€
Play Something Different Vol. 1 3,74€ 21,25€
Railway Empire – Complete Collection 25,99€ 14,00€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus und Ultimate-Edition-Inhalte 27,99€ 52,00€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition 34,99€ 65,00€
Rush: Ein DisneyPixar Abenteuer 7,99€ 12,00€
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition 4,94€ 10,05€
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove 23,98€ 16,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology 29,99€ 45,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
SnowRunner 29,99€ 10,00€
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order 12,49€ 37,50€
STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition 17,99€ 42,00€
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania 27,99€ 12,00€
Terraria 7,59€ 11,40€
The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled 4,24€ 12,75€
The Darkside Detective – Series Edition 17,24€ 5,75€
The Diabolical Trilogy 13,99€ 6,00€
The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor 4,99€ 15,00€
Timothy vs the Aliens 10,19€ 6,80€
Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition 12,49€ 37,50€
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition 17,49€ 52,50€
Trials Fusion 4,99€ 15,00€
World War Z: Aftermath 23,99€ 16,00€
WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition 19,99€ 30,00€
WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath 12,99€ 7,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 28. Juni bis 04. Juli 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
1979 Revolution: Black Friday 2,39€ 9,60€
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium-Edition 14,99€ 35,00€
Before We Leave 8,99€ 9,00€
Chorus 17,99€ 22,00€
Clouds & Sheep 2 0,99€ 9,00€
Crisis Wing 5,59€ 2,40€
Dead Cells 12,49€ 12,50€
Deep Rock Galactic 14,99€ 15,00€
Deponia 1,29€ 11,70€
Desperados III Deluxe Edition 24,49€ 45,50€
El Hijo – A Wild West Tale 13,99€ 6,00€
Garfield Kart Furious Racing 8,99€ 21,00€
Grow: Song of the Evertree 16,74€ 8,25€
Hidden Through Time 3,99€ 4,00€
Homefront: The Revolution 1,99€ 18,00€
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition 14,99€ 45,00€
It Takes Two – Digitale Version 15,99€ 24,00€
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 7,49€ 22,50€
Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition 4,49€ 25,50€
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2,99€ 17,00€
Necromunda: Hired Gun 19,99€ 20,00€
Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2 8,74€ 26,25€
ReCore 4,99€ 15,00€
Road 96 13,99€ 6,00€
The Escapists + The Escapists 2 6,99€ 28,00€
The Jackbox Party Pack 7 17,99€ 12,00€
Tom Clancy’s The Division 7,49€ 22,50€
Transference 6,24€ 18,75€
Windbound 3,99€ 16,00€

