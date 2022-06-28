Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 26/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Inhaltsverzeichnis:
Übrigens: Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 28. Juni bis 04. Juli 2022
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|A Plague Tale: Innocence
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Aeon Must Die!
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Aery – Himmelsschloss
|5,99€
|4,00€
|Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate
|19,99€
|60,00€
|Ball laB
|3,49€
|1,50€
|BioShock 2 Remastered
|9,99€
|10,00€
|BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition
|9,99€
|10,00€
|BioShock Remastered
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Borderlands 3: Blutgeld
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Borderlands 3: Moxxis Überfall auf den Handsome Jackpot
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition
|22,49€
|52,50€
|Borderlands 3: Psycho-Krieg und der fantastische Fustercluck
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2
|14,99€
|15,00€
|Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition
|39,99€
|60,00€
|Borderlands 3: Wummen, Liebe und Tentakel
|10,04€
|4,95€
|Borderlands 3 Season Pass
|12,49€
|37,50€
|Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Bridge Constructor Stunts
|1,99€
|8,00€
|Carnival Games
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Child of Light
|4,49€
|10,50€
|Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass
|19,99€
|20,00€
|CODE VEIN Deluxe Edition
|17,99€
|72,00€
|Cuphead
|13,99€
|6,00€
|Dead Cells: Road To The Sea Bundle
|23,09€
|9,90€
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|5,99€
|24,00€
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|2,99€
|17,00€
|Deathsmiles I・II
|31,99€
|8,00€
|Disneyland Adventures
|7,99€
|12,00€
|EA Family-Bundle
|3,99€
|36,00€
|EA STAR WARS TRIPLE-BUNDLE
|29,69€
|60,30€
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|17,49€
|7,50€
|FAR CRY 4 GOLD EDITION
|16,49€
|33,50€
|Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe-Edition
|13,74€
|41,25€
|GreedFall – Gold Edition
|17,99€
|22,00€
|GreedFall – The de Vespe Conspiracy
|4,68€
|2,31€
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Kao the Kangaroo
|26,99€
|3,00€
|Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete
|26,99€
|33,00€
|Little Nightmares
|4,99€
|15,00€
|Mafia II: Definitive Edition
|9,89€
|20,10€
|Mafia III: Definitive Edition
|9,89€
|20,10€
|Mittelerde: Schatten des Krieges Definitive Edition
|14,99€
|35,00€
|NBA 2K22 für Xbox One
|17,49€
|52,50€
|NBA 2K22 für Xbox Series X|S
|18,74€
|56,25€
|Necromunda: Underhive Wars
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Outbreak: Contagious Memories
|14,99€
|15,00€
|PGA TOUR 2K21 Digital Deluxe
|17,49€
|52,50€
|Play Something Different Vol. 1
|3,74€
|21,25€
|Railway Empire – Complete Collection
|25,99€
|14,00€
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus und Ultimate-Edition-Inhalte
|27,99€
|52,00€
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|34,99€
|65,00€
|Rush: Ein DisneyPixar Abenteuer
|7,99€
|12,00€
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|4,94€
|10,05€
|Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|23,98€
|16,00€
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|29,99€
|45,00€
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition
|14,99€
|35,00€
|SnowRunner
|29,99€
|10,00€
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
|12,49€
|37,50€
|STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition
|17,99€
|42,00€
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|27,99€
|12,00€
|Terraria
|7,59€
|11,40€
|The Bard’s Tale ARPG : Remastered and Resnarkled
|4,24€
|12,75€
|The Darkside Detective – Series Edition
|17,24€
|5,75€
|The Diabolical Trilogy
|13,99€
|6,00€
|The Metronomicon: Slay the Dance Floor
|4,99€
|15,00€
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|10,19€
|6,80€
|Tom Clancy’s The Division Gold Edition
|12,49€
|37,50€
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Year 2 Gold Edition
|17,49€
|52,50€
|Trials Fusion
|4,99€
|15,00€
|World War Z: Aftermath
|23,99€
|16,00€
|WWE 2K Battlegrounds Digital Deluxe Edition
|19,99€
|30,00€
|WWZ Upgrade to Aftermath
|12,99€
|7,00€
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 28. Juni bis 04. Juli 2022
Sortierfunktion: Spalte anklicken
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|1979 Revolution: Black Friday
|2,39€
|9,60€
|Batman: Arkham Knight Premium-Edition
|14,99€
|35,00€
|Before We Leave
|8,99€
|9,00€
|Chorus
|17,99€
|22,00€
|Clouds & Sheep 2
|0,99€
|9,00€
|Crisis Wing
|5,59€
|2,40€
|Dead Cells
|12,49€
|12,50€
|Deep Rock Galactic
|14,99€
|15,00€
|Deponia
|1,29€
|11,70€
|Desperados III Deluxe Edition
|24,49€
|45,50€
|El Hijo – A Wild West Tale
|13,99€
|6,00€
|Garfield Kart Furious Racing
|8,99€
|21,00€
|Grow: Song of the Evertree
|16,74€
|8,25€
|Hidden Through Time
|3,99€
|4,00€
|Homefront: The Revolution
|1,99€
|18,00€
|Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition
|14,99€
|45,00€
|It Takes Two – Digitale Version
|15,99€
|24,00€
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|7,49€
|22,50€
|Monster Energy Supercross – Special Edition
|4,49€
|25,50€
|Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame
|2,99€
|17,00€
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|19,99€
|20,00€
|Overcooked! + Overcooked! 2
|8,74€
|26,25€
|ReCore
|4,99€
|15,00€
|Road 96
|13,99€
|6,00€
|The Escapists + The Escapists 2
|6,99€
|28,00€
|The Jackbox Party Pack 7
|17,99€
|12,00€
|Tom Clancy’s The Division
|7,49€
|22,50€
|Transference
|6,24€
|18,75€
|Windbound
|3,99€
|16,00€
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit weiteren Angeboten folgt!
= Partner- & Affiliate-Links:
Mögliche aufgeführte Angebote sind in der Regel mit sogenannten Affiliate-Links versehen. Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty. Ohne Auswirkung auf den Preis erhalten wir vom Anbieter eine kleine Provision und können diese Website kostenlos für euch anbieten.