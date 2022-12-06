Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW49/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.
Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Hinweis: Plagiate und Kopien unserer Deals with Gold Angebote samt Auflistung sind ausdrücklich untersagt und unerwünscht.
Hinweis: Neben den hier aufgeführten wöchentlichen Rabatten könnt ihr euch noch bis zum 20. Dezember 2022 beim Xbox Season Add-on Sale bedienen.
Mit eurem Kauf über die Partnerlinks in der folgenden Auflistung unterstützt ihr zusätzlich diese Website und die XboxDynasty Community.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 06. bis 13. Dezember 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|80’s OVERDRIVE
|1,99€
|8,00€
|Aeon Must Die!
|6,99€
|13,00€
|Apsulov: End of Gods
|14,99€
|15,00€
|Battle Brothers
|13,99€
|14,00€
|Bite the Bullet
|2,99€
|12,00€
|Black Book
|12,49€
|12,50€
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles
|11,99€
|18,00€
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe
|32,99€
|67,00€
|Curious Expedition
|5,24€
|9,75€
|Elemental War 2
|15,99€
|4,00€
|Fishing: North Atlantic
|14,99€
|15,00€
|Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition
|22,74€
|12,25€
|Flynn: Son of Crimson
|11,99€
|8,00€
|Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition
|34,99€
|35,00€
|Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition
|48,99€
|21,00€
|Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition
|63,74€
|21,25€
|Live by the Sword: Tactics
|12,49€
|12,50€
|Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island
|5,39€
|10,58€
|Lost Ruins
|13,99€
|6,00€
|MONOPOLY PLUS
|4,49€
|10,50€
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox One
|11,99€
|28,00€
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S
|15,99€
|24,00€
|Mordheim: City of the Damned
|3,99€
|16,00€
|New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition
|37,49€
|12,50€
|Outbreak Narrative Collection
|3,99€
|16,00€
|Pathogen Expansion
|11,24€
|3,75€
|PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition
|49,99€
|50,00€
|Rayman Legends
|7,49€
|22,50€
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus und Ultimate-Edition-Inhalte
|27,99€
|52,00€
|Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition
|34,99€
|65,00€
|RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One
|14,99€
|35,00€
|RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
|14,99€
|35,00€
|RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One
|14,99€
|35,00€
|RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S
|14,99€
|35,00€
|Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
|4,94€
|10,05€
|Seasons after Fall
|1,99€
|8,00€
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology
|26,24€
|48,75€
|Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass
|15,99€
|24,00€
|SnowRunner
|19,99€
|20,00€
|Soccer Cup 2022
|9,59€
|6,40€
|Tamarin
|9,89€
|20,10€
|The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle
|35,99€
|44,00€
|Tour de France 2018
|3,99€
|16,00€
|Unto The End
|7,49€
|17,50€
|Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle
|13,19€
|19,80€
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition
|8,99€
|21,00€
|Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One
|3,99€
|16,00€
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest
|7,49€
|7,50€
|Wind Peaks
|7,49€
|7,50€
|WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|9,99€
|40,00€
|WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle
|23,99€
|56,00€
|WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition
|39,99€
|60,00€
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 06. bis 13. Dezember 2022
|Titel
|Neuer Preis €
|Ersparnis
|Afterparty
|3,99€
|16,00€
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall
|9,99€
|40,00€
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition
|11,99€
|48,00€
|Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass
|19,99€
|20,00€
|Akuto: Showdown
|1,99€
|6,00€
|Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition
|6,39€
|25,60€
|Carnival Games
|7,99€
|32,00€
|Color Symphony 2
|0,99€
|9,00€
|Deep Diving Adventures
|9,99€
|10,00€
|Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality
|9,99€
|15,00€
|Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Deluxe
|1,99€
|3,00€
|Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins
|4,54€
|8,45€
|NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S
|39,99€
|60,00€
|NHL 23 Xbox One
|27,99€
|42,00€
|orbit.industries
|13,99€
|6,00€
|Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse
|9,99€
|30,00€
|Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare
|3,99€
|16,00€
|Oxenfree
|1,99€
|8,00€
|PictoQuest
|4,79€
|3,20€
|Void Bastards
|10,49€
|19,50€
|Winkeltje: The Little Shop
|11,24€
|3,75€
|X-Morph: Defense & Zombie Driver Bundle
|5,59€
|22,40€
|X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition
|5,99€
|24,00€
|X-Morph: Defense Last Bastion
|0,99€
|4,00€
Hinweis: Liste nicht vollständig, Update mit vielen weiteren Angeboten ist in Bearbeitung!
Mit einem Kauf über einen dieser Links unterstützt ihr Xboxdynasty.
3 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Guten Morgen zusammen ☕☕
Apsulov steht schon lange auf der Liste 🤩 dazu evtl noch die outbreak narrative collection 👍🏻
Guten Morgen alle miteinander. Für mich leider dieses Mal nichts dabei. Hab aber auch noch genug zu spielen.
Nichts dabei , aber hab eigentlich auch genug 😂