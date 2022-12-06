Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW49/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei vielen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.

Hinweis: Neben den hier aufgeführten wöchentlichen Rabatten könnt ihr euch noch bis zum 20. Dezember 2022 beim Xbox Season Add-on Sale bedienen.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 06. bis 13. Dezember 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
80’s OVERDRIVE 1,99€ 8,00€
Aeon Must Die! 6,99€ 13,00€
Apsulov: End of Gods 14,99€ 15,00€
Battle Brothers 13,99€ 14,00€
Bite the Bullet 2,99€ 12,00€
Black Book 12,49€ 12,50€
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles 11,99€ 18,00€
Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Deluxe 32,99€ 67,00€
Curious Expedition 5,24€ 9,75€
Elemental War 2 15,99€ 4,00€
Fishing: North Atlantic 14,99€ 15,00€
Fishing: North Atlantic Enhanced Edition 22,74€ 12,25€
Flynn: Son of Crimson 11,99€ 8,00€
Insurgency: Sandstorm – Deluxe Edition 34,99€ 35,00€
Just Dance 2022 Deluxe Edition 48,99€ 21,00€
Just Dance 2022 Ultimate Edition 63,74€ 21,25€
Live by the Sword: Tactics 12,49€ 12,50€
Lonely Mountains: Downhill – Eldfjall Island 5,39€ 10,58€
Lost Ruins 13,99€ 6,00€
MONOPOLY PLUS 4,49€ 10,50€
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One 11,99€ 28,00€
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S 15,99€ 24,00€
Mordheim: City of the Damned 3,99€ 16,00€
New Tales from the Borderlands: Deluxe Edition 37,49€ 12,50€
Outbreak Narrative Collection 3,99€ 16,00€
Pathogen Expansion 11,24€ 3,75€
PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition 49,99€ 50,00€
Rayman Legends 7,49€ 22,50€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story-Modus und Ultimate-Edition-Inhalte 27,99€ 52,00€
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition 34,99€ 65,00€
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One 14,99€ 35,00€
RiMS Racing – European Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S 14,99€ 35,00€
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox One 14,99€ 35,00€
RiMS Racing – Japanese Manufacturers Deluxe Edition Xbox Series X|S 14,99€ 35,00€
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition 4,94€ 10,05€
Seasons after Fall 1,99€ 8,00€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology 26,24€ 48,75€
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI – New Frontier-Pass 15,99€ 24,00€
SnowRunner 19,99€ 20,00€
Soccer Cup 2022 9,59€ 6,40€
Tamarin 9,89€ 20,10€
The Outer Worlds: Board-Approved Bundle 35,99€ 44,00€
Tour de France 2018 3,99€ 16,00€
Unto The End 7,49€ 17,50€
Void Bastards: DeLUXe Bundle 13,19€ 19,80€
Warhammer: Chaosbane Magnus Edition 8,99€ 21,00€
Warhammer: Chaosbane Xbox One 3,99€ 16,00€
Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Heart of the Forest 7,49€ 7,50€
Wind Peaks 7,49€ 7,50€
WRC 10 Deluxe Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 9,99€ 40,00€
WWE 2K22 Cross-Gen Digital Bundle 23,99€ 56,00€
WWE 2K22 Deluxe Edition 39,99€ 60,00€

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Spotlight Sale – 06. bis 13. Dezember 2022

Titel Neuer Preis € Ersparnis
Afterparty 3,99€ 16,00€
Age of Wonders: Planetfall 9,99€ 40,00€
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Deluxe Edition 11,99€ 48,00€
Age of Wonders: Planetfall Season Pass 19,99€ 20,00€
Akuto: Showdown 1,99€ 6,00€
Aven Colony – Deluxe Edition 6,39€ 25,60€
Carnival Games 7,99€ 32,00€
Color Symphony 2 0,99€ 9,00€
Deep Diving Adventures 9,99€ 10,00€
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality 9,99€ 15,00€
Doctor Who: The Edge of Reality Deluxe 1,99€ 3,00€
Doctor Who: The Lonely Assassins 4,54€ 8,45€
NHL 23 X-Factor Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S 39,99€ 60,00€
NHL 23 Xbox One 27,99€ 42,00€
orbit.industries 13,99€ 6,00€
Outbreak Ultimate Apocalypse 9,99€ 30,00€
Outbreak: Gwen’s Nightmare 3,99€ 16,00€
Oxenfree 1,99€ 8,00€
PictoQuest 4,79€ 3,20€
Void Bastards 10,49€ 19,50€
Winkeltje: The Little Shop 11,24€ 3,75€
X-Morph: Defense & Zombie Driver Bundle 5,59€ 22,40€
X-Morph: Defense Complete Edition 5,99€ 24,00€
X-Morph: Defense Last Bastion 0,99€ 4,00€

