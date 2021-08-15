Call of Duty: Vanguard: Kurze Teaser-Trailer geleakt

Im Internet sind kurze Teaser-Trailer zu Call of Duty: Vanguard aufgetaucht.

Der Leaker Tom Henderson hat verschiedene Mini-Clips zu Call of Duty: Vanguard geleakt. Die Videos sollen bereits bei verschiedenen Medien und Influenzern eingetroffen sein.

