Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 39/2022

Die neue Deals with Gold Woche ist angebrochen und ab sofort könnt ihr wieder bei unzähligen Xbox Sonderangeboten sparen.

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Alchemist Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Archaica: The Path Of Light Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Bee Simulator Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
BioShock Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
BioShock 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
BioShock Infinite Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
Blood Bowl 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Clumsy Rush Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Cruz Brothers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Crysis Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Curse of the Dead Gods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Diablo Prime Evil Collection Smart Delivery 50%
Farmer’s Dynasty Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Hell Let Loose Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		30%
Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground Add-On 25%
Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack Add-On 50%
Mars: War Logs Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		67%
Minerva’s Den Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Monster Truck Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Moon Raider Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
My Friend Peppa Pig – Complete Edition Smart Delivery 20%
Outriders Xbox Game Pass 50%
OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER Smart Delivery 25%
Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade Add-On 25%
OVERPASS Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – COMPLETE EDITION Smart Delivery 20%
Quantum Replica Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Saints Row Smart Delivery 25%
Saints Row Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
South of the Circle Smart Delivery 30%
The Plane Effect Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		35%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Train Valley: Console Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%

Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
11-11 Memories Retold Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
9 Monkeys of Shaolin Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
A Way Out EA Play 75%
Alekhine’s Gun Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Aliens vs Predator Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Ary and the Secret of Seasons Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Ash of Gods: Redemption Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Xbox Game Pass 80%
Avatar: TLA: TBE Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Back 4 Blood: Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Baja: Edge of Control HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Batman: Return To Arkham Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Battle Worlds: Kronos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield 1 EA Play 65%
Battlefield 1 Revolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Battlefield 4 EA Play 65%
Battlefield 4 Premium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Battlefield Hardline Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Battlefield V Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Battlefield V Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Bayonetta Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
Bear With Me: The Complete Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Before We Leave Xbox Game Pass 50%
Big Buck Hunter Arcade Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
BioShock 2 Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
BioShock Remastered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Borderlands 3 Smart Delivery 75%
Borderlands 3 Season Pass Bundle Add-On 50%
Borderlands 3 Super Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Call of Duty: Vanguard – Ultimate Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Carmageddon: Max Damage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Cars 3: Driven to Win Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Citizens of Space Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Civilization VI – New Frontier Pass Add-On 50%
Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Crash Bandicoot – Crashiversary Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Crash Bandicoot – Quadrilogy Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Crayola Scoot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Curved Space Smart Delivery 75%
Dead Alliance Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Deadbeat Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Deep Rock Galactic Xbox Game Pass 50%
Deep Rock Galactic – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Deep Rock Galactic – MegaCorp Pack Add-On 50%
Dragon Age: Inquisition – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse + Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dreamfall Chapters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Elite Dangerous: Standard Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Extinction Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Far Cry 4 Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Far Cry 6 Smart Delivery 60%
Far Cry 6 Gold Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Flockers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
G.I. Joe: Operation Blackout – Digital Deluxe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Gigantosaurus The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Goosebumps: The Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Greak: Memories of Azur Smart Delivery 60%
Hasbro Family Fun Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Homefront: The Revolution Freedom Fighter‘ Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED – Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Hunt: Showdown – Starter Hunter Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Hunting Simulator 2 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Immortals Fenyx Rising Xbox Game Pass 70%
In Sound Mind Xbox Series X|S 65%
Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Injustice: Gods Among Us Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
It Takes Two – Digital Version EA Play 50%
Judgment Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		55%
Juju Xbox One Backward
Compatible 		75%
Jurassic World Evolution Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Jurassic World Evolution 2 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Jurassic World Evolution 2: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Jurassic World Evolution – Deluxe Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Jurassic World Evolution: Jurassic Park Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Katamari Damacy REROLL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Kona Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LA Cops Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Lara Croft And The Temple Of Osiris Season Pass Add-On 85%
LEGO Batman Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		60%
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		55%
LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Builder’s Journey Smart Delivery 50%
LEGO CITY Undercover Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO Jurassic World Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
LEGO Marvel’s Avengers Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO The Hobbit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
LEGO The Incredibles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
LEGO Worlds Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Lemnis Gate Xbox Game Pass 60%
Life Is Strange 2 – Complete Season Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Little Nightmares Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
Lost in Random EA Play 50%
Mad Max Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Mafia: Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Mars Horizon Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mass Effect Legendary Edition EA Play 60%
Maximum Football 2019 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Maximum Football 2020 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Midway Arcade Origins Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Monster Energy Supercross 5 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 Smart Delivery 60%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Smart Delivery 67%
Mortal Kombat XL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MotoGP 22 Xbox Game Pass 60%
Mugsters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
MXGP 2021 – The Official Motocross Videogame – Xbox Series
X|S 		Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		70%
Narita Boy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Necromunda: Underhive Wars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nerf Legends Smart Delivery 80%
Nerf Legends Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl Smart Delivery 80%
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 2: Grand Prix Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Nickelodeon: Kart Racers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Ninjin: Clash of Carrots Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		85%
Octahedron Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		60%
Oh My Godheads Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
One Piece World Seeker Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Outward – The Soroboreans Add-On 60%
Outward: The Adventurer Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Overcooked! All You Can Eat Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		50%
Panzer Dragoon: Remake Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
PC Building Simulator Xbox Play
Anywhere 		70%
Penarium Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		80%
Planet Alpha Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Planet Coaster: Console Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Planet Coaster: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Planet Coaster: Premium Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle For Neighborville EA Play 75%
Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Puyo Puyo Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Race With Ryan Xbox Game Pass 50%
Race With Ryan Road Trip Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Rapala Fishing: Pro Series Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Story Mode and Ultimate Edition
Content 		Add-On 65%
Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
RIDE 4 Smart Delivery 75%
RIDE 4 – Special Edition Smart Delivery 75%
Riders Republic Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Riders Republic Ultimate Edition Smart Delivery 60%
Rims Racing : Ultimate Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Rise of The Tomb Raider – 20 Year Celebration Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Road 96 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Road Rage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Scribblenauts Showdown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Second Extinction (Game Preview) Xbox Game Pass 67%
SEGA Genesis Classics Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Shadow Of The Tomb Raider Definitive Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		67%
Sheltered Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter Redux Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Anthology Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI Platinum Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Skate (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Skate 3 (Back Compat) EA Play 80%
Skully Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
SolSeraph Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Sonic Mania Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
SpongeBob: Truth-Sq. Xbox One
Backward Compatibility 		60%
Spyro + Crash Remastered Game Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Spyro Reignited Trilogy Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Star Wars Battlefront Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order EA Play 75%
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		75%
Star Wars Squadrons EA Play 75%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All Smart Delivery 80%
Street Outlaws 2: Winner Takes All – Digital Deluxe Smart Delivery 80%
Street Outlaws: The List Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Struggling Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
TEKKEN 7 – Originals Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tembo The Badass Elephant Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		70%
The BioWare Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Book of Unwritten Tales 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Dwarves Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The Elder Scrolls Online Xbox Game Pass 70%
The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: High Isle Collector’s
Edition 		Smart Delivery 50%
The Elder Scrolls Online: High Isle Collector’s Edition Upgrade Add-On 50%
The LEGO NINJAGO Movie Video Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
The Outer Worlds Xbox Game Pass 67%
The Sinking City Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Thief Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
This Is The Police Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
This Is The Police 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
TimeSplitters 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
TimeSplitters Future Perfect Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		75%
Titan Quest Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Titanfall 2 EA Play 80%
Titanfall 2: Ultimate Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
TOHU Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint – Gold Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Standard Edition Xbox Game Pass 75%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Xbox Game Pass 50%
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Tour de France 2022 Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS Xbox Game Pass 50%
TRANSFORMERS: BATTLEGROUNDS – Complete Edition PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Twin Mirror Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Valkyria Revolution Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr Complete Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Wasteland 3 (Xbox One) Xbox Game Pass 75%
Wasteland 3 Colorado Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Watch Dogs: Legion – Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 70%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox One Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		70%
XCOM 2 Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		90%
Yakuza 0 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yakuza Kiwami 2 Xbox Game Pass 75%
Yoku’s Island Express Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%

Essentials Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
39 Days to Mars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		33%
A Gummy’s Life Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
A Juggler’s Tale Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Action Arcade Wrestling Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Adios Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Adventures of Chris Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Smart Delivery 55%
An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs Smart Delivery 33%
Aragami 2 Xbox Game Pass 50%
Arietta of Spirits Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Asdivine Dios Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Asdivine Hearts I & II Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Asdivine Menace Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Ashen Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ashen: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
ATOM RPG Supporter Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
AVICII Invector Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
AVICII Invector: Encore Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Battle Axe Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Beat Souls Smart Delivery 40%
BELOW Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Best Month Ever! Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Blue Fire Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
BORIS THE ROCKET Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Brawlout Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Brawlout Standard Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
BROKEN MIND Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Brunswick Pro Billiards Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Bus Simulator Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bus Simulator 21 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Cake Bash Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Call of the Sea Smart Delivery 50%
Cardpocalypse Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Castle on the Coast Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Cave Digger Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Clone Drone in the Danger Zone Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Colossus Down Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Conglomerate 451: Overloaded Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Creaks Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Deiland: Pocket Planet Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Discolored Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Doki Doki Literature Club Plus! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		20%
Don’t Be Afraid Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dungeon Defenders: Awakened Xbox One X
Enhanced 		33%
Evil Genius 2: World Domination Xbox Game Pass 50%
Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 50%
Farm Together Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Felix The Reaper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Fight’N Rage Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Full Metal Furies Xbox Play
Anywhere 		75%
Furwind Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Gearshifters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Generation Zero Xbox Game Pass 67%
Genesis Noir Xbox Game Pass 60%
Ghoulboy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Graveyard Keeper Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Guazu: The Rescue Smart Delivery 35%
Gunborg: Dark Matters Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Guntech 2 Smart Delivery 30%
Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Harvest Moon: Mad Dash Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Heaven Dust Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Heliborne Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S 		50%
Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Hexagroove: Tactical DJ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		25%
Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Horizon Chase Turbo Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
HORROR TALES: The Wine Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
HyperDot Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
I, AI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Indigo 7 Quest of love Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Initial2: New Stage Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Injection π23 No Name, No Number‘ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Instant Sports Paradise Smart Delivery 35%
JackQuest Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Kao the Kangaroo Smart Delivery 20%
Katana Zero XB1 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition Xbox Game Pass 40%
Kitaria Fables Smart Delivery 40%
Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 40%
Knight Squad 2 Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Kraken Academy!! Xbox Game Pass 40%
Last Stop Smart Delivery 50%
Legendary Eleven Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Light Fairytale Episode 1 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		25%
Light Fairytale Episode 2 Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		25%
Little Misfortune Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Lost Ember Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Lotus Reverie: First Nexus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Lou’s Revenge + One Dog Story Bundle Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Mainframe Defenders Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Marble Duel Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Mask of Mists Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Merchant of the Skies Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		35%
Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
MINIT Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Moo Lander Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
MouseCraft Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Munchkin: Quacked Quest Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Need for Speed Heat – Keys to the Map Add-On 30%
New Super Lucky’s Tale Xbox Game Pass 50%
Night Book Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Nobody Saves the World Xbox Game Pass 30%
Observer: System Redux Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
One Dog Story Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Outbreak Diamond Collection Smart Delivery 50%
Party Arcade Xbox One X
Enhanced 		65%
Pathologic 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Pawarumi Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
PBA Pro Bowling 2021 – Ultimate Starter Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Phantom Breaker: Omnia Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Pit People Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Police Stories Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Praey for the Gods Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
Project Warlock Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Project Wingman Xbox Game Pass 30%
Rain on Your Parade Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Rain on Your Parade + Levels and Features DLC! PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		50%
Raji: An Ancient Epiс Xbox Play
Anywhere 		65%
Redout: Space Assault Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Rising Hell Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Riverbond Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Road to Guangdong Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Runestone Keeper Xbox Play
Anywhere 		40%
Ruvato: Original Complex Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Save Your Nuts Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		75%
ScourgeBringer Smart Delivery 45%
SELF: Where’s my father Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Shaolin vs Wutang Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Shikhondo – Soul Eater Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
Shotgun Farmers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Sir Lovelot Xbox One X
Enhanced 		70%
Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Skater XL Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		25%
Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Skycadia Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		20%
Slipstream Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Sniper Elite 5 Xbox Game Pass 20%
Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 15%
Souldiers Smart Delivery 20%
Soundfall Smart Delivery 30%
Space Engineers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2021 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator Xbox Game Pass 33%
Star Hunter DX Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Star Renegades Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
STELLATUM Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Streets of Rogue Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Subdivision Infinity DX Xbox One X
Enhanced 		25%
Subnautica: Below Zero Xbox Game Pass 50%
Summer in Mara Xbox Play
Anywhere 		60%
Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Super Toy Cars Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Tamarin PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		60%
Tandem: A Tale of Shadows Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Taxi Chaos Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
The Complex Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
The Forgotten City Xbox Game Pass 35%
The Gardener and the Wild Vines Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
The Gardens Between Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
The Jackbox Party Pack Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
The Jackbox Party Pack 5 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive
Edition 		Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
The Medium Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		35%
The Path of Motus Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial 		90%
The Procession to Calvary Xbox Game Pass 35%
The Suicide of Rachel Foster Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
theHunter: Call of the Wild – Gold Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
They Always Run Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		20%
Ticket to Ride Xbox Play
Anywhere 		50%
Timothy vs the Aliens Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Total Arcade Racing Smart Delivery 70%
Tracks – The Train Set Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Trailmakers Xbox Game Pass 60%
Transport Giant: Gold Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Treasures of the Aegean Smart Delivery 40%
Tunche Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion Xbox Game Pass 25%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Unrailed! Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Unspottable Xbox One X Enhanced 40%
Untitled Goose Game Xbox One X
Enhanced 		50%
VASARA Collection Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
VirtuaVerse Xbox One X
Enhanced 		33%
Void Bastards Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Weird West Xbox Game Pass 50%
West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus? PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S 		30%
WINGSPAN Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
Winter Ember Smart Delivery 25%
Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Xuan Yuan Sword 7 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Youtubers Life 2 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Ziggurat 2 Smart Delivery 25%

Fighter Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Bounty Battle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round (Full Game) Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dead Or Alive 5 Last Round – Gust Mashup Costume Set Add-On 50%
Dead Or Alive 6 – Atelier Ryza Mashup Set Add-On 50%
Dead Or Alive 6 – Gust Mashup + Atelier Ryza Mashup Costumes Add-On 50%
Dead Or Alive 6 – Gust Mashup Costume Set Add-On 50%
Dead Or Alive 6: Digital Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 1 Add-On 50%
Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 2 Add-On 50%
Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 3 Add-On 50%
Dead Or Alive 6: Season Pass 4 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball FighterZ Xbox Game Pass 85%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass Add-On 70%
Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Pass 2 Add-On 70%
DRAGON BALL FIGHTERZ – FighterZ Pass 3 Add-On 60%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Pass Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pass Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse Super Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse – Season Pass Add-On 75%
Fight Night Champion (Back Compat) EA Play 75%
Injustice 2 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Injustice 2 – Ultimate Pack Add-On 85%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 1 Add-On 75%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 2 Add-On 75%
Injustice 2: Fighter Pack 3 Add-On 75%
Injustice 2: TMNT Add-On 50%
Mad Streets Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Character Pass Add-On 70%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite Premium Costume Pass Add-On 70%
Marvel Vs Capcom: Infinite – Deluxe Edition Xbox Play
Anywhere 		80%
Mortal Kombat 11 Xbox Game Pass 70%
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack Add-On 60%
Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack 2 Add-On 60%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle Add-On 67%
Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Expansion Add-On 67%
Mortal Kombat X Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		67%
Mortal Kombat X – XL Pack Add-On 80%
My Hero One’s Justice Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
My Hero One’s Justice 2 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass Add-On 50%
MY HERO ONE’S JUSTICE 2 Season Pass 2 Add-On 25%
Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass Add-On 67%
Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker Season Pass 2 Add-On 67%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 3 Add-On 60%
NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4 Add-On 35%
One Piece: Burning Blood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
ONE PUNCH MAN: A HERO NOBODY KNOWS Character Pass Add-On 75%
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
Override 2 Season Pass Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
Override 2: Super Mech League Smart Delivery 65%
Override 2: Super Mech League  Ultraman Deluxe Edition Smart Delivery 65%
Override: Mech City Brawl Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Season Pass Add-On 80%
Override: Mech City Brawl – Super Charged Mega Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		80%
Persona
4 Arena 		Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%
SAMURAI SHODOWN NEOGEO COLLECTION Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
SNK 40th Anniversary Collection Xbox One X
Enhanced 		60%
Soulcalibur VI Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
SOULCALIBUR VI Season Pass 2 Add-On 60%
SOULCALIBUR VI – Season Pass Add-On 60%
Speed Brawl Xbox One X
Enhanced 		75%
TEKKEN 7 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		85%
TEKKEN 7 – Definitive Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass Add-On 80%
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 2 Add-On 60%
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 3 Add-On 60%
TEKKEN 7 – Season Pass 4 Add-On 60%
THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV Standard Edition Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized) 		25%
UFC 4 EA Play 80%
UFC 4 Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Ultimate Marvel Vs CAPCOM 3 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Virtua Fighter 2 Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		50%
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown Xbox One
Backward Compatible 		70%

Spotlight Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt
Alan Wake Remastered Smart Delivery 45%
Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Beatsplosion for Kinect Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
CODE SHIFTER Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Coffin Dodgers Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Crazy Gravity Smart Delivery 40%
Death Road to Canada Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		60%
Double Dragon 4 Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Dlc Pack 1 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Dlc Pack 2 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Extra Dlc Pack 3 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Legendary Pack 1 Add-On 50%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Legendary Pack Set Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 1 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 2 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 3 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Super Pack 4 Add-On 50%
DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 – Ultra Pack 1 Add-On 50%
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – Ultra Pack Set Add-On 50%
Ethan: Meteor Hunter Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Evasion From Hell Xbox One X
Enhanced 		30%
F1 22 Champions Edition Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S 		40%
Grin Robot Games Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
gum+ Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		45%
Infinity Runner Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Let’s Cook Together Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Manual Samuel Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
MechaNika Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		55%
Nirvana: Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		65%
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack Add-On 67%
One Piece: Burning Blood Wanted Pack 2 Add-On 67%
One Piece: Burning Blood – Gold Pack Add-On 60%
Pity Pit Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Revenant Saga Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		50%
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Ruined King: A League of Legends Story – Deluxe Edition Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		40%
Sleepin‘ Guy Deluxe Edition Xbox One X
Enhanced 		35%
STAY COOL, KOBAYASHI-SAN!: A RIVER CITY RANSOM STORY Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		70%
Synchro Hedgehogs Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Tanky Tanks Xbox One X
Enhanced 		40%
The Explorer Of Night Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		35%
The Flame in the Flood Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		90%
The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%
The StoryTale Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Thea 2: The Shattering Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		30%
Them Bombs Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		80%
Tiny Hands Adventure Xbox One X
Enhanced 		85%
Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – Spoils of War Weapon
Pack 		Add-On 33%
Woodle Tree Bundle Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S 		75%

Xbox 360 Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022

Spiel Typ Rabatt Sale
BioShock AK 60% DWG
BioShock 2 AK 60% DWG
BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den Add-On 50% DWG
BioShock Infinite AK 70% DWG
Mars: War Logs AK 67% DWG
Fight Night Champion AK 75% Fighting Game
Sale
Persona 4 Arena AK 70% Fighting Game
Sale
Virtua Fighter 2 AK 50% Fighting Game
Sale
Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown AK 70% Fighting Game
Sale
.skate AK 80% Super Saver Sale
Aliens vs Predator AK 75% Super Saver Sale
Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth AK 75% Super Saver Sale
Bayonetta AK 60% Super Saver Sale
Injustice: Gods Among Us AK 75% Super Saver Sale
Juju AK 75% Super Saver Sale
LEGO Batman AK 60% Super Saver Sale
LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes AK 55% Super Saver Sale
Midway Arcade Origins AK 75% Super Saver Sale
Skate 3 AK 80% Super Saver Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Truth or Square AK 60% Super Saver Sale
SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam! AK 75% Super Saver Sale

