Deals with Gold: Xbox Sonderangebote KW 39/2022

Ab sofort könnt ihr im Microsoft Store wieder einige Spiele und Erweiterungen zum vergünstigten Preis in den virtuellen Einkaufswagen packen. Alle Xbox One Angebote (ausgenommen der Kinect-Spiele) sowie Xbox 360 Titel, die als abwärtskompatibel (AK) gekennzeichnet sind, können auch auf eurer Xbox Series X|S gespielt werden. Alle reinen Deals with Gold Angebote (DWG) erfordern ein aktives Xbox LIVE Gold oder Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Abonnement.
Auf XboxDynasty.de findet ihr wie gewohnt jeden Dienstag die komplette Übersicht aller Sonderangebote.
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Deals with Gold – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Alchemist Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Archaica: The Path Of Light
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Bee Simulator
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|BioShock
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|BioShock 2
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|60%
|BioShock Infinite
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|70%
|Blood Bowl 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Clumsy Rush
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Cruz Brothers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|67%
|Crysis Remastered
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Curse of the Dead Gods
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Diablo Prime Evil Collection
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Farmer’s Dynasty
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Hell Let Loose
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|30%
|Kerbal Space Program: Breaking Ground
|Add-On
|25%
|Kerbal Space Program: History and Parts Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Mars: War Logs
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|67%
|Minerva’s Den
|
Xbox One
Backward Compatible
|50%
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox One
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Monster Truck Championship Xbox Series X|S
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Moon Raider
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|My Friend Peppa Pig – Complete Edition
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Outriders
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|OUTRIDERS WORLDSLAYER
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Outriders Worldslayer Upgrade
|Add-On
|25%
|OVERPASS
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|PJ MASKS: HEROES OF THE NIGHT – COMPLETE EDITION
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Quantum Replica
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Saints Row
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Saints Row Platinum Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|South of the Circle
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|The Plane Effect
|
Xbox Series X|S
(Optimized)
|35%
|Tomb Raider: Definitive Survivor Trilogy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Train Valley: Console Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
Xbox One / Xbox Series X|S – Super Saver Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022
Essentials Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|39 Days to Mars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|33%
|A Gummy’s Life
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|A Juggler’s Tale
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|Action Arcade Wrestling
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Adios
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|25%
|Adventures of Chris
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
|Smart Delivery
|55%
|An Airport for Aliens Currently Run by Dogs
|Smart Delivery
|33%
|Aragami 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Arietta of Spirits
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Asdivine Dios
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Asdivine Hearts I & II
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Asdivine Menace
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Ashen
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Ashen: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|ATOM RPG Supporter Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|ATOM RPG: Post-apocalyptic indie game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|AVICII Invector
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|AVICII Invector: Encore Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Battle Axe
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Beat Souls
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|BELOW
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Best Month Ever!
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Blue Fire
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|BORIS THE ROCKET
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Brawlout Deluxe Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Brawlout Standard Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|BROKEN MIND
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Brunswick Pro Billiards
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Bus Simulator
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Bus Simulator 21
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Bus Simulator 21 – Extended Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Cake Bash
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Call of the Sea
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Cardpocalypse
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Castle on the Coast
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Cave Digger
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Colossus Down
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Conglomerate 451: Overloaded
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Creaks
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Deck of Ashes: Complete Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Deiland: Pocket Planet
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Discolored
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Doki Doki Literature Club Plus!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|20%
|Don’t Be Afraid
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Dungeon Defenders: Awakened
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|33%
|Evil Genius 2: World Domination
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Evil Genius 2: World Domination Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Farm Together
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Felix The Reaper
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|90%
|Fight’N Rage
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Full Metal Furies
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|75%
|Furwind
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Gearshifters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Generation Zero
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Genesis Noir
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Ghoulboy
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Graveyard Keeper
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Graveyard Keeper Ultimate Collector’s Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Grim Dawn: Definitive Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Guazu: The Rescue
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|Gunborg: Dark Matters
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Guntech 2
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Harvest Moon: Mad Dash
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Heaven Dust
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Heliborne
|
Xbox One, Xbox Series
X|S
|50%
|Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Hexagroove: Tactical DJ
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|25%
|Hitchhiker – A Mystery Game
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Horizon Chase Turbo
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|HORROR TALES: The Wine
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|HyperDot
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|I, AI
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Indigo 7 Quest of love
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Initial2: New Stage
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Injection π23 No Name, No Number‘
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Instant Sports Paradise
|Smart Delivery
|35%
|JackQuest
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Kao the Kangaroo
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Katana Zero XB1
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Kitaria Fables
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Kitaria Fables: Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Knight Squad 2
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|25%
|Kraken Academy!!
|Xbox Game Pass
|40%
|Last Stop
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Legendary Eleven
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|80%
|Light Fairytale Episode 1
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Light Fairytale Episode 2
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|25%
|Little Misfortune
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Lost Ember
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Lotus Reverie: First Nexus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Lou’s Revenge + One Dog Story Bundle
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Macrotis: A Mother’s Journey
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Mainframe Defenders
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Marble Duel
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Mask of Mists
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Merchant of the Skies
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|35%
|Mickey Storm and the Cursed Mask
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|MINIT
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Moo Lander
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|MouseCraft
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Munchkin: Quacked Quest
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Need for Speed Heat – Keys to the Map
|Add-On
|30%
|New Super Lucky’s Tale
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Night Book
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Nobody Saves the World
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Observer: System Redux
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|40%
|One Dog Story
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Outbreak Diamond Collection
|Smart Delivery
|50%
|Party Arcade
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|65%
|Pathologic 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Pathologic 2 + Marble Nest DLC Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Pawarumi
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|PBA Pro Bowling 2021 – Ultimate Starter Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|65%
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Pit People
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|Planet Quiz: Learn & Discover
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Police Stories
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|45%
|Praey for the Gods
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|35%
|Project Warlock
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Project Wingman
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Rain on Your Parade
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Rain on Your Parade + Levels and Features DLC!
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|50%
|Raji: An Ancient Epiс
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|65%
|Redout: Space Assault
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Rising Hell
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Riverbond
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|Road to Guangdong
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Runestone Keeper
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|40%
|Ruvato: Original Complex
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Save Your Nuts
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|75%
|ScourgeBringer
|Smart Delivery
|45%
|SELF: Where’s my father
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Shaolin vs Wutang
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Shikhondo – Soul Eater
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|75%
|Shotgun Farmers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Sir Lovelot
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|70%
|Sisters Royale: Five Sisters Under Fire
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Skater XL
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|25%
|Skautfold: Shrouded in Sanity
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Skycadia
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|20%
|Slipstream
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Sniper Elite 5
|Xbox Game Pass
|20%
|Sniper Elite 5 Deluxe Edition
|Smart Delivery
|15%
|Souldiers
|Smart Delivery
|20%
|Soundfall
|Smart Delivery
|30%
|Space Engineers
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Space Engineers: Ultimate Edition 2021
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator
|Xbox Game Pass
|33%
|Star Hunter DX
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Star Renegades
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|STELLATUM
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Streets of Rogue
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|60%
|Streets of Rogue: Character Pack Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|Subdivision Infinity DX
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|25%
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Summer in Mara
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|60%
|Sunless Sea: Zubmariner Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Super Toy Cars
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Tamarin
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|60%
|Tandem: A Tale of Shadows
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Taxi Chaos
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|The Complex
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|55%
|The Forgotten City
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|The Gardener and the Wild Vines
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|The Gardens Between
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|80%
|The Jackbox Party Pack
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|The Jackbox Party Pack 5
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|
The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game – Definitive
Edition
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|The Medium
|
Optimized For
Xbox Series X|S
|35%
|The Path of Motus
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S w/ Free Trial
|90%
|The Procession to Calvary
|Xbox Game Pass
|35%
|The Suicide of Rachel Foster
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|85%
|The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|The Wanderer: Frankenstein’s Creature
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|theHunter: Call of the Wild – Gold Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|They Always Run
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|20%
|Ticket to Ride
|
Xbox Play
Anywhere
|50%
|Timothy vs the Aliens
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Total Arcade Racing
|Smart Delivery
|70%
|Tracks – The Train Set Game
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|Tracks – The Train Set Game: Toybox Bundle
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Trailmakers
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Transport Giant: Gold Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Treasures of the Aegean
|Smart Delivery
|40%
|Tunche
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2: Bush Rescue HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|TY the Tasmanian Tiger HD
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|Unrailed!
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|75%
|Unspottable
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|Untitled Goose Game
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|50%
|VASARA Collection
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|50%
|VirtuaVerse
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|33%
|Void Bastards
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|60%
|Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|40%
|Weird West
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|West of Dead: Path of the Crow Edition
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|70%
|Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
|
PC, Xbox One,
Xbox Series X|S
|30%
|WINGSPAN
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|40%
|Winter Ember
|Smart Delivery
|25%
|Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+
|
Xbox One X
Enhanced
|80%
|Xuan Yuan Sword 7
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Youtubers Life 2
|
Xbox One, Xbox
Series X|S
|30%
|Ziggurat 2
|Smart Delivery
|25%
Fighter Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022
Spotlight Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022
Xbox 360 Sale – 27. September bis 04. Oktober 2022
|Spiel
|Typ
|Rabatt
|Sale
|BioShock
|AK
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock 2
|AK
|60%
|DWG
|BioShock 2 – Minerva’s Den
|Add-On
|50%
|DWG
|BioShock Infinite
|AK
|70%
|DWG
|Mars: War Logs
|AK
|67%
|DWG
|Fight Night Champion
|AK
|75%
|
Fighting Game
Sale
|Persona 4 Arena
|AK
|70%
|
Fighting Game
Sale
|Virtua Fighter 2
|AK
|50%
|
Fighting Game
Sale
|Virtua Fighter 5 Final Showdown
|AK
|70%
|
Fighting Game
Sale
|.skate
|AK
|80%
|Super Saver Sale
|Aliens vs Predator
|AK
|75%
|Super Saver Sale
|Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Burning Earth
|AK
|75%
|Super Saver Sale
|Bayonetta
|AK
|60%
|Super Saver Sale
|Injustice: Gods Among Us
|AK
|75%
|Super Saver Sale
|Juju
|AK
|75%
|Super Saver Sale
|LEGO Batman
|AK
|60%
|Super Saver Sale
|LEGO Batman 2: DC Super Heroes
|AK
|55%
|Super Saver Sale
|Midway Arcade Origins
|AK
|75%
|Super Saver Sale
|Skate 3
|AK
|80%
|Super Saver Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants Truth or Square
|AK
|60%
|Super Saver Sale
|SpongeBob SquarePants Underpants Slam!
|AK
|75%
|Super Saver Sale
6 Kommentare AddedMitdiskutieren
Man könnte fast meinen, und wöchentlich grüßt das Murmeltier.
Danke, werde mir Hotwheels gönnen 🚔🚒🏎🚜🚛🛴
Das habe ich auch gerade gemacht 🙂
Red Dead Redemption 2 juckt mich eigentlich schon noch. Mal schauen, ob ich in den nächsten Tagen umfalle.
Werde mir heut Abend mal AVP anschauen. Klassiker gehen immer
Nichts gefunden.